A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.

1. Ralph Paolone

The Holy Spirit wrestling coach, who is retiring at the end of this season, coached his last home match Wednesday night.

2. Sophia Curtis

The Ocean City junior continued her standout indoor track and field season when she won the 400-meter dash in a school record 59.7 seconds at South Jersey Track Coaches Association meet this week. Curtis also set school records in the 55 hurdles; triple jump and 200 dash this winter.

3. OLMA girls swimming

The Villagers won the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League championship as Isabela Valle won two individual races.

4. Egg Harbor Township boys swimming

The eagles won the Frank P. Forde CAL championship behind key efforts from Charles Schreiner, Michael Wojciechowicz, Dylan DeWitt and Leo Smilevsk.

5. Southern Regional wrestling

The Rams (15-1) are the top seed in the South Jersey Group IV playoffs, which start Monday. Southern will host No. 8 seed Egg Harbor Township in the first round.

6. Trent Stefano

The 11-year-old from Northfield drew big cheers from the crowd in Mainland Regional’s gym when he won the halftime 3-point shooting contest during the Mustangs boys basketball win over Lower Cape May on Tuesday night.

7. Ava Mazur and Jada Elston

The two basketball standouts — Mazur of Mainland and Elston of Middle Township — each made their 100th career 3-pointer Tuesday.

8. Sean Cowan

The Absegami 175-pound wrestler earned career win No. 100 last Saturday.

9. Mainland Regional boys basketball

The Mustangs were undefeated in the CAL heading into Thursday’s game against Cape May Tech.

10. Atlantic City girls basketball

The Vikings took a 12-game winning streak into Thursday night’s game against ACIT.