Tipoff Weekend in Ocean City highlights the start of the high school basketball season

The first showcase event of the high school basketball season is this weekend.

The Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend will be played Saturday and Sunday at Ocean City High School.

Tickets cost $7 with special family packages available. All spectators must wear masks.

The event will feature four girls teams ranked in The Press’ Elite 11 — No. 4 Mainland Regional, No. 6 Atlantic City, No. 10 Absegami and No. 11 Vineland.

The event will also feature three boys teams in the Elite 11 — No. 3 Egg Harbor Township, No. 4 St. Augustine Prep and No. 7 St. Joseph Academy.

What follows is the schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 18

Noon: Cedar Creek girls vs. Wildwood Catholic

1:45 p.m.: Cape May Tech boys vs. Vineland

3:30 p.m.: Vineland girls vs. Absegami

5:15 p.m.: Atlantic City boys vs. St. Joseph

7 p.m.: Lower Cape May boys vs. St. Augustine

Sunday, Dec. 19