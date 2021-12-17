Tipoff Weekend in Ocean City highlights the start of the high school basketball season

The first showcase event of the high school basketball season is this weekend.
The Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend will be played Saturday and Sunday at Ocean City High School.
Tickets cost $7 with special family packages available. All spectators must wear masks.
The event will feature four girls teams ranked in The Press’ Elite 11 — No. 4 Mainland Regional, No. 6 Atlantic City, No. 10 Absegami and No. 11 Vineland.
The event will also feature three boys teams in the Elite 11 — No. 3 Egg Harbor Township, No. 4 St. Augustine Prep and No. 7 St. Joseph Academy.
What follows is the schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 18
Noon: Cedar Creek girls vs. Wildwood Catholic
1:45 p.m.: Cape May Tech boys vs. Vineland
3:30 p.m.: Vineland girls vs. Absegami
5:15 p.m.: Atlantic City boys vs. St. Joseph
7 p.m.: Lower Cape May boys vs. St. Augustine
Sunday, Dec. 19
Noon: Atlantic City girls vs. OLMA
1:45 p.m.: Pleasantville boys vs. Hammonton
3:30 p.m.: Wildwood Catholic boys vs. EHT
5:15 p.m. Ocean City girls vs. Mainland Regional
7 p.m.: Ocean City boys vs. Mainland Regional
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
