Three Mainland players score double digits, Mustangs stay undefeated

Camryn Dirkes scored a team-leading 11 points to lead the undefeated Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 63-30 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

Kaitlyn Boggs and Bella Mazur each scored 10 for the Mustangs (7-0). McKenna Pontari and Sydney Stokes each added eight points. Kasey Bretones and Madison Naman each scored six. Ava Mazur scored two.

Freshman Reese Downey scored a game-high 13 for the Braves (2-4). Jackie Fortis added eight points. Seb Silipena scored three. Gelasia Nurse, Julia Hartman and Jaidah Garrett each scored two.

Atlantic City 61, Bridgeton 28: Quanirah Cherry-Montague led the Vikings (5-1) with 12 points. Cea’anai Jackson Williams and Bridget Roach each scored 10. Bryn Swift, Claire Kelly and Eileen Roach each added six points. Sanai Garrison-Macon and Alexis Gormley each scored four. Naysha Suarez-Rivera scored three.

Atlantic City led 34-13 at halftime.

Ry’Nayjah Sydnor led with eight points for the Bulldogs (1-3). Adelina Wilks and Nijah Tanksley each scored six. Jamya Mosley added five points. Theonna Carroll (two) and Dayonna McGriff (one) also scored for Bridgeton.