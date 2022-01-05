 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Mainland players score double digits, Mustangs stay undefeated
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Camryn Dirkes scored a team-leading 11 points to lead the undefeated Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 63-30 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

Kaitlyn Boggs and Bella Mazur each scored 10 for the Mustangs (7-0). McKenna Pontari and Sydney Stokes each added eight points. Kasey Bretones and Madison Naman each scored six. Ava Mazur scored two.

Freshman Reese Downey scored a game-high 13 for the Braves (2-4). Jackie Fortis added eight points. Seb Silipena scored three. Gelasia Nurse, Julia Hartman and Jaidah Garrett each scored two.

Atlantic City 61, Bridgeton 28: Quanirah Cherry-Montague led the Vikings (5-1) with 12 points. Cea’anai Jackson Williams and Bridget Roach each scored 10. Bryn Swift, Claire Kelly and Eileen Roach each added six points. Sanai Garrison-Macon and Alexis Gormley each scored four. Naysha Suarez-Rivera scored three.

Atlantic City led 34-13 at halftime.

Ry’Nayjah Sydnor led with eight points for the Bulldogs (1-3). Adelina Wilks and Nijah Tanksley each scored six. Jamya Mosley added five points. Theonna Carroll (two) and Dayonna McGriff (one) also scored for Bridgeton.

Lacey Twp. 54, Brick Twp. 30 (from Tuesday): Sarah Zimmerman scored 15 to go with nine rebounds and six steals for the Lions (5-2). Madison MacGillivray scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds. Riley Giordano grabbed 10 rebounds and scored seve. Maddie Bell added 10 points and seven rebounds. Riley Mahan (six), Reece Paget (four), Katie Patterson and Reece Coon (two each) alsp scored for Lacey.

Madalynn Dougherty scored nine for Brick (1-4).

Wrestling

Ocean City 52, Cedar Creek 21

106—Jacob Melini OC by forfeit

113—Double Forfeit

120—Aiden Leypoldt OC md. Logan Krowicki (14-1)

126—John Hagaman CC d. Dominic Morrill (4-3)

132—Liam Cupit OC p. David Perna (2:31)

138—Paul Rivera CC p. Tommy Grimley (0:26)

144—JP Forster OC by forfeit

150—Antonio Guercioni CC p. Clarence Smith (OC) (Fall 3:47)

157—Charley Cossaboone OC p. Clarence Mays (0:30)

165—Clifford Dirkes OC p. Aaron Silvidio (2:56)

175—Sam Williams OC by forfeit

190—Dan Schultz OC by forfeit

215—Justin Castillo CC by forfeit

285—Aiden Fisher OC p. Jonathan Cox (0:32)

