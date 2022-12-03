'This will live on': Millville wins first state Group IV championship in New Jersey history

PISCATAWAY — Coach Humberto Ayala of the Millville High School football team admitted it wasn’t ideal.

But in the end, who cares?

The Thunderbolts showed resiliency and made history Saturday night.

Sophomore wide/receiver defensive back Lotzeir Brooks caught a touchdown pass and blocked a field-goal attempt to help Millville beat Northern Highlands 18-14 for the state Group IV championship at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium. This was the first season New Jersey crowned a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups.

“Millville is a football community,” Ayala said. “It means a lot to our city to be in this situation and to create history and be the first Group IV state champion ever in the state of New Jersey. This will live on.”

Northern Highlands had a chance to win after it recovered a fumble at the Millville 25-yard line with 1 minute, 38 seconds left.

The Highlanders drove to the Millville 8, but the Thunderbolts stopped the Highlanders on downs when Jayden Jones sacked JR Walley at the 14.

Millville overcame not only that last-minute drive but also a halftime deficit, ill-timed penalties and four second-half turnovers.

“It’s all about what’s up here in the head,” Brooks said. “If we all play as one team, you can’t break us. You can’t have your head down. You have to communicate. Defense wins championships.”

With 11 catches for 113 yards, Brooks showed why a number of NCAA Division I colleges are recruiting him. Quarterback Jacob Zamot threw for 264 yards and two TDs. Running back Na’eem Sharp rushed 18 times for 92 yards.

But it was the Millville defense that made the difference, shutting out Northern Highlands in the second half.

Defensive back Kyon Conyers had a key fourth-quarter interception. Junior linebacker Bricere Hunter led the Thunderbolts with seven tackles. Hunter, Jones and Solomon Massey-Kent each had one sack.

New Jersey high school football fans had waited years to see true public school state championship games. The rain stopped before the 6 p.m. kickoff, but the game was played in a stiff wind.

The Thunderbolts overcame adversity at several points.

Millville committed 11 penalties for 86 yards, including infractions on four straight plays in the second quarter. The Thunderbolts trailed 14-12 at halftime.

They had a chance to take the lead before halftime. Millville had the ball first-and-goal from the Northern Highlands 5-yard line. Two runs produced 4 yards, and Millville spiked the ball on third down to stop the clock.

On the final play of the first half, Millville bobbled the snap and Zamot was sacked for a 3-yard loss. Zamot also threw an interception on Millville’s first possession of the third quarter.

“That’s not how we drew it up,” Ayala said of the miscues. “But when one person goes down, the rest of the team picks him up. We’re Millville. We’re resilient. We fight to the end.”

The Thunderbolts took the lead for good on their second possession of the second half when Zamot threw a 2-yard TD pass to Freddie Lavan III with 4:41 left in the third quarter.

The defense then preserved the lead.

Brooks made one of the game’s key plays when he blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left in the third quarter. He came off the left edge, stuck out his hand and deflected the kick.

Millville appeared to have the game won after Conyers interception with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter. But the Thunderbolts' fumbled, and the defense needed to make one more stop.

Hunter had a message for his teammates before that Northern Highlands possession.

“I told everybody to pick their heads up,” he said. “Everybody play their parts, and we’re going to go out victorious. They all picked their heads up. We played as a team and came out with the (win).”

Millville rushed the field when the game was over.

The win capped a remarkable but nerve-wracking stretch for the Thunderbolts. They trailed at halftime in each of their last five games — four playoff contests and their annual Thanksgiving Day game against Vineland.

They won each game and did not allow a point in the fourth quarter in any of those victories.

“From the first game of the season to now, you could see the chemistry,” Zamot said. “You could see the team come together throughout the season. In crunch-time moments for us to stay together and not turn on each other, it’s awesome. It’s a great thing to have.”

Northern Highlands;0 14 0 0-14

Millville;6 6 6 0-18

FIRST QUARTER

M-Brooks 16 pass from Zamot (kick failed)

SECOND QUARTER

NH-Smiechowski 10 pass from Walley (Moor kick)

NH-Saturn 7 pass from Walley (Moor kick)

M-Sharp 8 run (pass failed)

THIRD QUARTER

M-Lavan III 2 pass from Zamot (pass failed)

Individual leaders

Rushing: NH, Walley 17-48; M, Sharp 18-92

Passing: NH, Walley 14-31-1-158; M, Zamot 24-34-1-264

Receiving: NH, Smiechowski 6-64; M, Brooks 11-113