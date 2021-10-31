This week's Elite 11 rankings for volleyball, field hockey, soccer and football

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County and in other sports of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties.
Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Local teams in bold.
Girls volleyball
1 Williamstown (1);30-0
2. Paul VI (2);22-2
3. Gloucester Tech (4);21-5
4. Southern Reg. (5);19-11
5. Toms River East (3);17-4
6. Pinelands Regional (6);16-6
7. Toms River North (6);14-4
8. Washington Township (8);20-7
9. Barnegat (9);15-9
10. Sterling (10);15-5
11. Cherry Hill East (11);18-8
Field hockey
1. Eastern Regional (1);19-2
2. Kingsway Regional (2);17-2
3. Camden Catholic (4);18-2
4. Haddon Heights (3);20-0
5. Ocean City (5);18-2
6. Central Regional (6);16-3
7. Cherokee (7) ;14-5
8. Bishop Eustace (8);14-6
9. Lower Cape May (9);14-2
10. St. Joseph Acad. (10) ;15-3
11. Southern Reg. (11);14-4
Girls soccer
1. Toms River North (1);16-1-1
2. Ocean City (3);19-1
3. Eastern Reg. (2);17-2-1
4. Bishop Eustace (9);13-4-2
5. Palmyra (4);16-4
6. Millville (4);14-2
7. Sterling (7);16-4
8. Clearview Reg. (6);12-5-1
9. Shawnee (8);13-3-2
10. Delsea Reg. (10);14-4-1
11. Mainland Reg. (11);14-4-1
Boys soccer
1. Delran (1);15-2-2
2. Toms River North (5);12-2-1
3. Sterling (2);16-2-1
4. Kingsway Reg. (7);14-2-1
5. Cinnaminson (UR);17-1-2
6. West Deptford (3);14-4-2
7. Clearview Reg. (4);13-4-3
8. Shawnee (6);13-1-2
9. Washington Twp. (8);13-3-1
10. St. Augustine (9);13-4-1
11. Middle Twp. (10);14-3-3
Football
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);8-1
2. Ocean City (2);9-0
3. Delsea Regional (3);9-0
4. Cedar Creek (4);9-0
5. Millville (5);7-1
6. St. Joseph Academy (6);7-2
7. Winslow Township (7);6-2
8. Woodrow Wilson (8);5-2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.