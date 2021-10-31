 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's Elite 11 rankings for volleyball, field hockey, soccer and football
0 comments
top story
HIGH SCHOOL ELITE 11s

This week's Elite 11 rankings for volleyball, field hockey, soccer and football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County and in other sports of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties.

Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Local teams in bold.

Girls volleyball 

1 Williamstown (1);30-0

2. Paul VI (2);22-2

3. Gloucester Tech (4);21-5

4. Southern Reg. (5);19-11

5. Toms River East (3);17-4

6. Pinelands Regional (6);16-6

7. Toms River North (6);14-4

8. Washington Township (8);20-7

9. Barnegat (9);15-9

10. Sterling (10);15-5

11. Cherry Hill East (11);18-8

Field hockey

1. Eastern Regional (1);19-2

2. Kingsway Regional (2);17-2

3. Camden Catholic (4);18-2

4. Haddon Heights (3);20-0

5. Ocean City (5);18-2

6. Central Regional (6);16-3

7. Cherokee (7) ;14-5

8. Bishop Eustace (8);14-6

9. Lower Cape May (9);14-2

10. St. Joseph Acad. (10) ;15-3

11. Southern Reg. (11);14-4

Girls soccer 

1. Toms River North (1);16-1-1

2. Ocean City (3);19-1

3. Eastern Reg. (2);17-2-1

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

4. Bishop Eustace (9);13-4-2

5. Palmyra (4);16-4

6. Millville (4);14-2

7. Sterling (7);16-4

8. Clearview Reg. (6);12-5-1

9. Shawnee (8);13-3-2

10. Delsea Reg. (10);14-4-1

11. Mainland Reg. (11);14-4-1

Boys soccer 

1. Delran (1);15-2-2

2. Toms River North (5);12-2-1

3. Sterling (2);16-2-1

4. Kingsway Reg. (7);14-2-1

5. Cinnaminson (UR);17-1-2

6. West Deptford (3);14-4-2

7. Clearview Reg. (4);13-4-3

8. Shawnee (6);13-1-2

9. Washington Twp. (8);13-3-1

10. St. Augustine (9);13-4-1

11. Middle Twp. (10);14-3-3

Football

1. St. Augustine Prep (1);8-1

2. Ocean City (2);9-0

3. Delsea Regional (3);9-0

4. Cedar Creek (4);9-0

5. Millville (5);7-1

6. St. Joseph Academy (6);7-2

7. Winslow Township (7);6-2

8. Woodrow Wilson (8);5-2

9. Washington Township (9);6-2

10. Cherokee (10);5-2

11. Donovan Catholic (11);5-4

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News