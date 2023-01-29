This week's Elite 11 rankings for swimming, wrestling and basketball

A ranking of schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Previous rankings in parentheses. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Paul VI (1);14-2
2. Toms River North (2);13-2
3. Cherokee (3);15-2
4. Shawnee (4);16-3
5. Mainland Reg. (5);16-2
6. Woodbury (6);13-3
7. Atlantic City (UR);12-4
8. Middle Township (8);16-5
9. Ocean City (7);15-4
10. Moorestown (9);12-5
11. Wildwood Catholic (10);15-4
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Camden (1);17-2
2. Camden Catholic (2);14-3
3. Eastside (3);10-3
4. St. Augustine Prep (4);14-4
5. Moorestown (7);13-4
6. Mainland Reg. (9);16-2
7. Paul VI (6);11-7
8. Bishop Eustace (8);12-5
9. Cinnaminson (10);15-0
10. Egg Harbor Twp. (UR);16-4
11. Toms River North (11);14-4
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Shawnee (1);7-0
2. Cherry Hill East (2);8-1
3. Cherry Hill West (3);8-1
4. Mainland Reg. (4);7-1
5. Our Lady of Mercy (7);6-1
6. Egg Harbor Twp. (5);4-2
7. Haddonfield (6);5-3
8. Moorestown (8);5-4
9. Cherokee (9);5-4
10. Vineland (10);6-2
11. Ocean City (11);4-5
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East (1);9-0
2. St. Augustine (2);7-0
3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3);6-1
4. Cherokee (4);9-1
5. Haddonfield (5);6-2
6. Ocean City (6);7-3
7. GCIT (7);6-0
8. Mainland Reg. (8);5-4
9. Moorestown (9);6-3
10. Shawnee (10);4-4
11. Haddon Heights (11);12-0
WRESTLING
1. Southern Reg. (1);15-1
2. Delsea Reg. (2);18-1
3. Washington Twp. (6);18-1
4. Shawnee (4);14-3
5. Kingsway Reg. (9);13-8
6. Camden Catholic (3);9-5
7. St. Augustine Prep (5);9-8
8. Lacey Township (8);19-2
9.Paulsboro (10);10-3
10. Seneca (7);11-1
11. Haddonfield (11);14-3
