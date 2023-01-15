 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE PRESS ELITE 11

This week's Elite 11 rankings for swimming, wrestling and basketball

EHT Mainland Swim Meet

Mainland Regional swims against Egg Harbor Township, in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

A ranking of schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Previous rankings in parentheses. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold:

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Shawnee (4);6-0

2. Cherry Hill East (1);6-1

3. Mainland Reg. (2);5-0

4. Egg Harbor Twp. (3);3-1

5. Cherry Hill West (6);6-0

6. Moorestown (5);4-2

7. Our Lady of Mercy (7);4-1

8. Cherokee (9);4-3

9. Haddonfield (8);3-3

10. Ocean City (10);4-3

11. Vineland (11);5-1

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East (1);6-0

2. St. Augustine (2);5-0

3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3);5-0

4. Cherokee (6);6-1

5. Haddonfield (4);4-2

6. Ocean City (7);5-2

7. GCIT (7);4-0

8. Mainland Reg. (9);3-3

9. Moorestown (5);4-2

10. Shawnee (10);3-2

11. Haddon Heights (11);9-0

WRESTLING

1. Southern Reg. (1);8-0

2. Delsea Reg. (2);9-0

3. St. Augustine Prep (3);4-2

4. Camden Catholic (6);5-1

5. Shawnee (4);9-2

6. Paulsboro (7);5-2

7. Seneca (9);8-0

8. Washington Twp. (UR);11-1

9. Lacey Twp. (8);11-2

10. Kingsway Reg. (5);4-3

11. Haddonfield (10);8-3

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Camden (1);10-2

2. Eastside (2);8-1

3. St. Augustine Prep (3);10-1

4. Camden Catholic (4);9-1

5. Lenape (5);9-3

6. Mainland Reg. (6);12-1

7. Bishop Eustace (9);10-2

8. Paul VI (UR);6-5

9. Cinnaminson (11);11-0

10. Moorestown (UR);8-3

11. Lower Cape May Reg. (7);10-1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Paul VI (1);10-1

2. Cherokee (3);10-1

3. Shawnee (2);11-2

4. Toms River North (4);8-2

5. Mainland Reg. (5);11-2

6. Woodbury (7);10-1

7. Cinnaminson (UR);13-0

8. Moorestown (8);10-2

9. Ocean City (UR); 11-2

10. Middle Twp. (9);11-3

11. Wildwood Catholic (6);11-2

