THE PRESS ELITE 11

This week's Elite 11 rankings for swimming, wrestling and basketball

On December 10, 2022, in Mays Landing, Absegami and Cedar Creek compete in swim at the Hess School swimming pool.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

A ranking of schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Previous rankings in parentheses. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold:

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East (1);5-0

2. St. Augustine Prep (2);3-0

3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3);3-0

4. Haddonfield (4);4-1

5. Moorestown (5);4-1

6. Cherokee (6);4-1

7. Ocean City (7);4-2

8. GCIT (9);3-0

9. Mainland Reg. (8);2-2

10. Shawnee (10);2-2

11. Haddon Heights (UR);5-0

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East (1);5-0

2. Mainland Reg. (2);3-0

3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3);2-0

4. Shawnee (4);3-0

5. Moorestown (11);3-1

6. Cherry Hill West (6);4-0

7. Our Lady of Mercy (7);3-1

8. Haddonfield (5);3-2

9. Cherokee (8);3-2

10. Ocean City (9);3-3

11. Vineland (10);4-0

WRESTLING

1. Southern Regional (1);6-0

2. Delsea Regional (2);5-0

3. St. Augustine Prep (3);2-0

4. Shawnee (7);4-1

5. Kingsway Regional (6);2-1

6. Camden Catholic (4);2-1

7. Paulsboro (5);3-2

8. Lacey Township (9);6-0

9. Seneca (UR);5-0

10. Haddonfield (10);2-2

11. Collingswood (8);4-2

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Camden (1);8-1

2. Eastside (3);7-0

3. St. Augustine Prep (2);8-1

4. Camden Catholic (5);7-1

5. Lenape (7);8-2

6. Mainland Regional (8);9-1

7. Lower Cape May Regional (UR);9-0

8. Egg Harbor Township (6);8-2

9. Bishop Eustace (4);7-2

10. Toms River North (UR);7-3

11. Cinnaminson (UR);9-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Paul VI (1);7-1

2. Shawnee (2);10-1

3. Cherokee (5);7-1

4. Toms River North (6);6-2

5. Mainland Regional (4);8-2

6. Wildwood Catholic (7);10-0

7. Woodbury (8);8-0

8. Moorestown (9);8-1

9. Middle Township (UR);9-2

10. Camden Catholic (3);7-4

11. Williamstown (11);4-2

 

