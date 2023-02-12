A ranking of schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Previous rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold:
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Shawnee (1);9-0
2. Cherry Hill East (2);8-1
3. Mainland Reg. (4);8-1
4. Our Lady of Mercy (5);7-1
5. Egg Harbor Twp. (6);5-2
6. Cherry Hill West (3);10-1
7. Haddonfield (7);6-4
8. Cherokee (10);6-4
9. Moorestown (8);7-4
10. Vineland (9);7-3
11. Ocean City (11);5-6
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East (1);10-0
2. St. Augustine (2);8-0
3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3);6-1
4. Cherokee (4);10-1
5. Haddonfield (5);7-2
6. Ocean City (6);8-3
7. GCIT (7);7-0
8. Mainland Reg. (8);6-4
9. Moorestown (9);6-3
10. Shawnee (10);7-4
11. Haddon Heights (11);14-0
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Camden (1);22-2
2. St. Augustine Prep (5);22-4
3. Paul VI (2);16-10
4. Camden Catholic (3);19-4
5. Eastside (4);15-4
6. Mainland Reg. (6);22-4
7. Egg Harbor Twp. (7);21-5
8. Haddonfield (8);23-4
9. Cinnaminson (11);21-1
10. Lenape (UR);17-6
11. Bishop Eustace (UR);16-7
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Paul VI (1);18-2
2. Cherokee (3);21-2
3. Mainland Reg. (5);21-2
4. Atlantic City (6);18-4
5. Toms River North (2);18-3
6. Shawnee (4);23-4
7. Wildwood Catholic (7);21-4
8. Middle Twp. (8);19-7
9. Ocean City (9);18-5
10. Camden Catholic (UR);17-10
11. Moorestown (11);18-6
