This week's Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football
This week's Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football

Millville football

Millville High School's Lequint Allen in action Oct. 8 against Hammonton. The Thunderbolts (5-1) were dominant again vs. Williamstown, and are now ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County and in other sports of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties.

Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Local teams in bold.

Field hockey

1. Eastern Reg. (1);16-2

2. Camden Catholic (2);16-2

3. Kingsway Reg. (3);13-1

4. Haddon Heights (6);16-0

5. Cherokee (9);12-3

6. Central Reg. (UR);14-2

7. Ocean City (4);14-2

8. Bishop Eustace (UR);11-5

9. Egg Harbor Twp. (5);14-2

10. Southern Reg. (8);11-3

11. Lower Cape May (UR);12-2

Football

1. St. Augustine (1);6-1

2. Ocean City (2);7-0

3. Delsea Reg. (3);7-0

4. Cedar Creek (4);8-0

5. Millville (6);5-1

6. St. Joseph (7);6-2

7. Winslow Twp. (8);5-2

8. Woodrow Wilson (UR);4-2

9. Washington Twp. (9);6-1

10. Cherokee (10);4-2

11. Shawnee (11);4-2

Boys soccer

1. Delran (2);11-2-1

2. Sterling (5);13-0-1

3.Shawnee (1);10-1-1

4. West Deptford (4);11-1-2

5. St. Augustine (3);12-2-1

6. Toms River N. (6);9-1-1

7. Clearview Reg. (8);11-2-2

8. Kingsway Reg. (7);9-1-1

9. Washington Twp. (UR);10-2-1

10. Moorestown (11);8-3

11. Egg Harbor Twp. (UR); 10-3

Girls soccer

1. Toms River N. (1);13-0-1

2. Eastern Reg. (3);14-1

3. Ocean City (2);13-1

4. Palmyra (5);12-4

5. Millville (5);11-1

6. Delsea Reg. (8);10-3-1

7. Washington Twp. (9); 8-4-2

8. Clearview Reg. (7);10-4-1

9. Pitman (UR);10-2-3

10. Mainland Reg. (UR);11-2-2

11. Williamstown (6);7-3-2

Girls volleyball

1 Williamstown (1);23-0

2. Paul VI (2);18-2

3. GCIT (3);18-3

4. Toms River E. (4);15-2

5. Toms River N. (6);10-3

6. Southern Reg. (5);15-9

7. Pinelands Reg. (8);13-5

8. Washington Twp. (9);13-5

9. Barnegat (7);12-7

10. Cherry Hill E. (11);13-7

11. Sterling (10);13-4

