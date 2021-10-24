 Skip to main content
This week's Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football
HIGH SCHOOL ELITE 11s

This week's Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football

101721-pac-spt-calsoccer2

Tommy Carr, right, attempts to clear the ball for the Middle Township High School boys soccer team during an Oct. 16 game against Hammonton in Cape May Court House. The Panthers (14-2-2) moved into The Press Elite 11 this week, ranked 10th.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County and in other sports of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties.

Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Local teams in bold.

Boys soccer

1. Delran (1);14-2-1

2. Sterling (2);14-1-1

3. West Deptford (4);12-3-2

4. Clearview Reg. (7);12-3-2

5. Toms River North (6);10-1-1

6. Shawnee (3);12-1-2

7. Kingsway Reg. (8);12-1-1

8. Washington Twp. (9);13-2-1

9. St. Augustine (5);13-3-1

10. Middle Twp. (UR);14-2-2

11. Egg Harbor Twp. (11);11-4

Girls soccer 

1. Toms River North (1);15-0-1

2. Eastern Reg. (3);16-1-1

3. Ocean City (2);16-1

4. Millville (5);13-1

5. Palmyra (4);14-4

6. Clearview Reg. (8);12-4-1

7. Sterling (UR);15-3

8. Shawnee (UR);12-3-1

9. Bishop Eustace (UR);12-3-1

10. Delsea Reg. (6);12-4-1

11.Mainland Reg. (10);12-4-1

Girls volleyball 

1 Williamstown (1);28-0

2. Paul VI (2);21-2

3. Toms River East (4);17-2

4. Gloucester Tech (3);20-4-1 

5. Southern Reg. (6);11-7 18-10

6. Pinelands Reg. (8);15-6

7. Toms River North (5);11-4

8. Washington Twp. (8);18-7

9. Barnegat (9);11-6 15-8

10. Sterling (11);15-4

11. Cherry Hill East (10);15-7

Field hockey

1. Eastern Reg. (1) 18-2

2. Kingsway Reg. (2) 16-1

3. Haddon Heights (4) 19-0

4. Camden Catholic (3) 17-3

5. Ocean City (7) 17-2

6. Central Reg. (6) 15-3

7. Cherokee (5) 12-5

8. Bishop Eustace (8) 12-6

9. Lower Cape May (11) 13-2

10. St. Joseph (UR) 14-3

11. Southern Reg. (10) 11-4

Football

1. St. Augustine Prep (1);7-1

2. Ocean City (2);8-0

3. Delsea Reg. (3);8-0

4. Cedar Creek (4);9-0

5. Millville (6);6-1

6. St. Joseph (7);7-2

7. Winslow Twp. (8);6-2

8. Woodrow Wilson (UR);5-2

9. Washington Twp. (9);6-2

10. Cherokee (10);5-2

11. Donovan Catholic (UR);4-4

