This week's Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County and in other sports of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties.
Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Local teams in bold.
Girls soccer
1. Eastern Reg. (1);10-0
2. Toms River N. (2);10-0-1
3. Ocean City (3);7-0
4. Williamstown (5);3-1-1
5. Palmyra (7);9-2
6. Millville (6);7-0
7. Kingsway Reg. (9);5-1-2
8. Clearview Reg. (11);7-2
9. Delsea Reg. (4);6-3-1
10. Triton Reg. (UR);6-2
11. Washington Twp. (10);5-2-1
Boys soccer
1. Shawnee (1);6-0-1
2. Delran (2);8-0
3. St. Augustine (3);8-1
4. West Deptford (4);7-0-1
5. Sterling (5);8-0-1
6. Toms River N. (6);6-0
7. Kingsway Reg. (10);7-0-1
8. Clearview Reg. (11);6-0-2
9. Ocean City (7);7-1
10. Paul VI (8);7-1-1
11. Cherokee (9);5-1
Girls volleyball
1 Williamstown (2);13-0
2. Paul VI (4);12-2
3. Gloucester Tech (5);11-2
4. Toms River E. (1);8-1
5. Southern Reg. (3);8-6
6. Toms River N. (8);7-1
7. Barnegat (10);8-5
8. Pinelands Reg. (6);8-2
9. Washington Twp. (9);9-3
10. Cherry Hill East (7);8-4
11. Sterling (UR);8-2
Field hockey
1. Eastern Reg. (1);10-1
2. Camden Catholic (2);8-1
3. Kingsway Reg. (3);9-0
4. Egg Harbor Twp. (4);10-0
5. Ocean City (5);8-1
6. Haddon Heights (7);9-0
7. Moorestown (6);7-2-1
8. Central Reg. (8);9-0
9. Haddonfield (11);6-2-1
10. Cherokee (10);8-2
11. Toms River N. (UR);6-2
Football
1. St. Augustine (2);5-1
2. Ocean City (3);6-0
3. Delsea Reg. (4);5-0
4. Cedar Creek (5);6-0
5. Holy Spirit (1);3-2
6. Millville (6);3-1
7. Shawnee (7);4-1
8. St. Joseph (9);4-2
9. Winslow Twp. (10);5-1
10. Donovan Catholic (8);1-4
11. Burlington Twp. (UR);3-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.