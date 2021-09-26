This week's Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County and in other sports of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties.
Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses . Local teams in bold.
Football
1. Holy Spirit (1);3-1
2. St. Augustine Prep (2);4-1
3. Ocean City (4);5-0
4. Delsea Regional (5);4-0
5. Cedar Creek (6);5-0
6. Millville (3);3-1
7. Shawnee (7);3-1
8. Donovan Catholic (8);3-1
9. St. Joseph Academy (9);3-2
10. Winslow Township (10);4-1
11. Washington Township (UR);4-0
Girls soccer
1. Eastern Regional (1);7-0
2. Toms River North (3);5-0-1
3. Ocean City (2);4-0
4. Delsea Regional (4);6-1-1
5. Williamstown (6);2-1
6. Millville (8);5-0
7. Palmyra (5);7-2
8. Cherokee (7);4-1-1
9. Kingsway Regional (UR);5-1-1
10. Washington Township (UR);4-1-1
11. Clearview Regional (10);5-2
Boys soccer
1. Shawnee (1);4-0-1
2. Delran (2);7-0
3. St. Augustine Prep (3);6-1
4. West Deptford (4);5-0-1
5. Sterling (6);5-0-1
6.Toms River North (7);4-0
7. Ocean City (8);4-0
8. Paul VI (5);5-1-1
9. Cherokee (9);4-0
10. Kingsway Regional (10);5-0-1
11. Clearview Regional (UR);5-0-1
Girls volleyball
1. Toms River East (1);5-0
2. Williamstown (2);7-0
3. Southern Regional (3);4-5
4. Paul VI (5);7-1
5. Gloucester Tech (7);8-2
6. Pineland Regional (9);5-1
7. Cherry Hill East (4);6-3
8. Toms River North (6);4-1
9. Washington Township (8);6-0
10. Barnegat (UR);6-3
11. Absegami (11);6-2
Field hockey
1. Eastern Regional (1);6-1
2. Camden Catholic (2);5-1
3. Kingsway Regional (3);5-0
4. Egg Harbor Township (5);8-0
5. Ocean City (6);6-1
6. Moorestown (8);4-1-1
7. Haddon Heights (UR);7-0
8. Central Regional (9);9-0
