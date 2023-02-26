A ranking of schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Previous rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold:
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Camden (1);23-2
2. Egg Harbor Township(2);26-5
3. Camden Catholic (6);22-5
4. St. Augustine (3);23-6
5. Paul VI (4);19-11
6. Eastside (5);16-4
7. Moorestown (8);22-7
8. Lenape (10);22-7
9. Mainland Regional (7);24-4
People are also reading…
10. Bishop Eustace (9);17-9
11. Eastern (UR);20-11
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Paul VI (1);20-2
2. Cherokee (2);26-2
3. Mainland Regional (3);26-2
4. Atlantic City (4);22-5
5. Shawnee (6);26-5
6. Lenape (11);19-12
7. Toms River North (5);21-5
8. Wildwood Catholic (7);23-5
9. Middle Township (8);22-8
10. Ocean City (10);22-6
11. Camden Catholic (11);21-10
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.