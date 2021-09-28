Third-ranked Prep soccer team pulls away in second half against Absegami: Late Monday roundup (UPDATED)

The St. Augustine Prep boys soccer team, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, pulled away in the second half to beat host Absegami 5-2 on Monday.
The score was tied at 1-1 at halftime, but the Prep scored four goals in the second half. Aidan Davis scored twice for St. Augustine, and Ethan Torpey, David Cappuccio and Sawyer Widecrantz each added one.
Chikaodi Wokocha and Alexander Rebolledo scored for the Braves (1-7), and Ryan Kopervos had 10 saves.
No. 7 Ocean City 6, Oakcrest 1: Lambros Koutsfetsoulis scored three goals and added an assist for host O.C. (6-0).
Koutsfetsoulis scored the first two goals of the game, and John Lindsay assisted on both. Lindsay scored to make it 3-0. Paul Tjoumakaris and Connor Smith added one goal apiece for the Red Raiders. Nick Volpe, Jon Leap and Chris Catona also had an assist. Evan Schweibinz made two saves for the win.
Andre Johnson scored for Oakcrest (1-5) in the second half, and Jack O'Brien assisted. Joe Snodgrass made four saves.
Buena Regional 9, St. Joseph Academy 1: Jaden DelValle topped the visiting Chiefs (5-3) with three goals and an assist, and Anthony Delgado contributed two goals and two assists.
Ethan Ennis scored two goals and had one assist, and Jake Harris added a goal and three assists. Geoff Blasberg scored once and also had two saves in goal. St. Joseph (0-3) scored in the first half.
Atlantic Christian 6, Wildwood 1: Moges Johnson and Aaron Glancey each scored twice for Atlantic Christian (3-1). Samuel Glancey and James Papanikolav each scored once. Johnson added an assist. Jake Denick made two saves. Burke Fitzsimons scored off an assist from Kelan Miller for the Warriors (3-5). Alessandro Sanzone made 11 saves.
Schalick 1, Middle Twp. 0: Juni Smith scored for Schalick (4-0-1). Gabe Endres made six saves. Devon Bock made five for the Panthers (5-1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Wildwood 6, Pleasantville 0: Imene Fathi had two goals and three assists for host Wildwood (4-3), and Brooke Steckel scored two goals. Kaydence Oakley added a goal and an assist, and Kara McLaughlin scored once. Sinaia Stroman-Hills had two saves for the shutout.
Thalia Rodriguez made 11 saves for the Greyhounds (0-4).
Mainland Reg. 5, Cedar Creek 1: Jane Meade scored twice for the Mustangs (4-1-1). Julia Kaes added two assists. Alyssa Turner, Emily Paytas and Camryn Dirkes each scored once. Dirkes, Paytas Gabby Geraci and Sara Thomas each finished with an assist. Genevieve Morrison made eight saves.
Abby Winterbottom scored off an assist from Ashley Nicolichia for the Pirates (2-3). Olivia Vanelli made six saves. Gianna Thoms made five.
Middle Twp. 3, West Deptford 2: Ciara DiMauro scored twice and added an assist for the Panthers (6-0). Olivia Sgrignioli scored once and added an assist. Gracie Repici had one assist. Brianna Robinson made 10 saves. Payton Lindsay and Jaci Gismondi each scored once for the Eagles (4-3-1). Ryann Iannotti made 12 saves.
No. 3 Ocean City 8, Oakcrest 0: Summer Reimet scored five goals for the Red Raiders (5-0). Hope Slimmer finished with five assists. Mckenna Chisholm scored twice. Allie Sutter scored once and added an assist. Joy Slimmer and Makenzie Fortna each added an assist. Tori Vliet made five saves. Gabrielle Gibson made 18 saves for the Falcons (2-5-1).
Wildwood Catholic 5, Cape May Tech 0: Nola Quinn and Ivy Bolle each scored twice for the Crusaders (4-3). Delaney Robb added two assists. Kimmy Casiello scored once. Roan Jacquelin finished with an assist. Grace Murphy made four saves. Cape May Tech fell to 0-4.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mainland Regional 2, Absegami 1: Elaina Dinofa and Emily Smith each score once for the visiting Mustangs (4-4-1), and Eva Blanco and Sandi Smoger each had assists.
For Absegami (2-5), Sarah Glass scored off an assist by Theresa Casalnova. All the scoring in the game was in the second quarter. Farley O'Brien was the Mustangs' goalie. Vivian Jiang made 15 saves for the Braves.
Cumberland Reg. 10, Paulsboro 0: Cumberland (5-2) scored seven goals in the first half. Laura Bowen scored four and added two assists for the Colts (5-2). Caitlyn Lupton scored twice. Emily Ford added two assists. Cadence Conti, Camerynn Estlow, Isabella Torres and Mackenzie Davis each scored once. Paulsboro fell to 1-3-1.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hammonton 2, Camden Tech 0: Hammonton (6-3) won 25-13, 25-17. Tiffany Paretti led with 11 digs to go with six aces, four kills and four assists. Mia Ranieri and Eve Sheehan each finished with six service points. Gina McBrearty added six assists and three kills. Alyssa Kelsey added six digs. The Blue Devils improved to 6-3.
Pinelands Reg. 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Wildcats won 25-15, 27-25. Molly Quigley-Sanborn led with 11 assists for the Wildcats (7-1). Olivia Benson added 12 digs to go with five kills and four service points. Samantha Poling had 15 service points to go with seven aces and four digs.
Lily Mathis had 12 digs for the Pirates (6-2). Sarah Goodrich added nine assists, six digs and five service points. Kileen McNeill added five kills. Tiernan James finished with five service points, five digs and three kills.
Oakcrest 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Falcons won 26-24, 25-19. Oakcrest improved to 5-2. For the Caper Tigers (0-8), Alyssa Ferrante led with nine assists to go with two service points. Audra Sockriter added six service points, six digs and five kills. Laela Cummings added three kills and three digs.
