There's nothing crazy about free admission to the Seagull Classic: Must win

Former NBA standouts Albert King, Jamal Mashburn and current Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan played in the event.

“We wanted to bring (the Seagull) back to its old glory,” Rodio said. The event was a big success in the first three years of its return but then COVID hit.

The virus has made running these basketball showcase events a challenge. As of Thursday morning, no teams had pulled out of the Seagull. But it’s difficult to find people to work the event. You need security, scorekeepers, announcers and officials. Some people have COVID or are quarantined because they have been deemed a close contact. Others do not want to be around crowds.

The Seagull will follow all proper protocols. Safety for everyone in the gym is a primary concern. Fans are required to wear masks.

Rodio has cut back on expenses. There will be no hospitality room, snack bar, food for teams, or t-shirts.

Admission to the Seagull was $10 for adults in 2020. Although there is no admission this year, donations can be to the South Jersey Basketball Summit INC. at 144 Laurel Avenue, Hammonton, NJ, 08037.