There's nothing crazy about free admission to the Seagull Classic: Must win

Johnny Rodio did something crazy this week.
Everyone who knows the Hammonton resident barely blinked when they read that sentence.
They probably smiled – Rodio moves to his own beat in a positive way – and said what now?
What Rodio did was announce that admission for the Seagull Classic to be held Friday-Sunday at Holy Spirit High School would be free.
The high school basketball showcase event is scheduled to feature 16 games and some of the state’s top teams, including the Manasquan girls and the Elizabeth and Egg Harbor Township boys. Rodio is the president of the South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization, which runs the Seagull.
Rodio made his decision after discussions with Summit volunteers and Holy Spirit officials and after he had thought about cancelling the event.
“Our way of life is changing,” he said. “You can either thrown your hands up in the air and say, ‘COVID, we can’t do anything’ or accept change and adapt. We’re choosing to adapt.”
Rodio’s decision not to charge admission is a way to acknowledge what players, their families and the entire high school basketball community have been through since the virus began.
The pandemic has impacted basketball like few high school sports in New Jersey. The virus cancelled the state championship games and the Tournament of Champions in 2020. Teams were allowed to play just 15 regular season games last year.
Most teams didn’t even play that many. Showcase events, such as the Seagull, were cancelled.
Even this season, the recent COVID surge has caused some schools to limit attendance and cancel games.
“Over the last couple of years, everybody has been frustrated,” Rodio said. “You know how much time these coaches (and players) put in. They haven’t been able to compete for a championship. Kids have lost games. Parents weren’t able to see their kids in person. This a small way of accepting and adapting. It’s a give back.”
The South Jersey Basketball revived the Seagull in 2018 to benefit the organization’s scholarships, which it gives to South Jersey basketball players.
The Summit Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.
The Seagull existed from 1972-1990 and was once of the nation’s best known high school basketball tournaments.
Former NBA standouts Albert King, Jamal Mashburn and current Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan played in the event.
“We wanted to bring (the Seagull) back to its old glory,” Rodio said. The event was a big success in the first three years of its return but then COVID hit.
The virus has made running these basketball showcase events a challenge. As of Thursday morning, no teams had pulled out of the Seagull. But it’s difficult to find people to work the event. You need security, scorekeepers, announcers and officials. Some people have COVID or are quarantined because they have been deemed a close contact. Others do not want to be around crowds.
The Seagull will follow all proper protocols. Safety for everyone in the gym is a primary concern. Fans are required to wear masks.
Rodio has cut back on expenses. There will be no hospitality room, snack bar, food for teams, or t-shirts.
Admission to the Seagull was $10 for adults in 2020. Although there is no admission this year, donations can be to the South Jersey Basketball Summit INC. at 144 Laurel Avenue, Hammonton, NJ, 08037.
The free admission is a big deal. It could save some families as much as $50 or $60 dollars.
“We’re taking all the (perks) away,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair (to charge). I hope people understand that.”
Who knows how the Seagull will unfold this weekend. The only thing predictable with the virus is unpredictability.
Every game that is played is a success and from the basketball perspective, the games are all that matters.
What would make for a successful event in Rodio’s mind?
“We get through all the games,” he said, “and we keep everyone safe.”
