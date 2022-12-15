The Wayne Nelson era begins at Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY - A new era for the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team began Thursday.

Wayne Nelson made his debut as Vikings coach as Atlantic City opened the season at Millville. Nelson is just the seventh Vikings boys basketball coach since 1955.

Atlantic City is one of the state’s premier programs. The Vikings are expected to challenge for a Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV title every season. The head coach of the Atlantic City boys basketball team is one of the region’s most scrutinized high school coaches.

“There’s no pressure,” Nelson said a few days after practice began last month. “There’s just a lot you have to deal with being in this position. Some of it is not basketball related. I don’t feel pressure. For me this is like coming home, I feel very comfortable.”

Nelson, 41, has plenty of connections to this resort town. His father, Wayne Sr., was an Atlantic City teacher and coach before becoming an Atlantic City police officer. Wayne Sr. is a member of the Battle by the Bay committee that organizes the prestigious showcase event held every February at Atlantic City.

Nelson starred at Holy Spirit High School, scoring more than 1,000 career points. He went on to excel at Adelphi University in New York City and play professionally overseas for nine seasons.

Nelson brings an extensive resume to the position. He began his head coaching career at Cedar Creek in 2014. After two seasons at Cedar Creek, he spent four at Winslow Township, leading the Eagles to the 2017 South Jersey Group III championship. Nelson’s teams have qualified for the playoffs in each of his six seasons. A resident of the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township, Nelson now runs his own basketball training business, Wayne’s World of Basketball.

Nelson joked that he was on his family’s nerves waiting for this season to start.

“For me it’s good,” he said. “I’m back on the sidelines. I’m really excited. The long hours of watching film, breaking it down, coming into practice to work on those things, getting better, watching the progress as it happens. There’s nothing like it.”

Nelson replaces Gene Allen, who took the program to previously unreached heights.

Allen, who resigned in April, coached the Vikings to three state Group IV titles (2005, 2012, 2013). Atlantic City had not won a state championship before he took over the program. He is the winningest coach in school history with a career record of 377-136. Atlantic City won seven S.J. championships under Allen, the last one coming in 2020 just before the pandemic struck. The Vikings also won four Cape-Atlantic League titles and went to five state finals and nine S.J. finals under Allen.

Despite that tradition, Nelson does not step into an easy situation. The pandemic ravaged the program the past two seasons. The Vikings played just seven games in 2021. Atlantic City finished 4-13 last season, just its third losing season in 54 years.

The Vikings will get a boost this season from a few transfers, most notably Ky Gilliam (Holy Spirit) and Tysir Jones, who returned to Atlantic City, where he grew up, from South Carolina.

“We have a lot of young kids,” Nelson said. “They just don’t have the experience. We have to find a way to get them the experience on the fly. But also the transfers we had come in will help those kids grow fast.”

As Atlantic City has done for years, Nelson said the Vikings will emphasize defense first.

“We have to bring that physicality, the pressure,” he said. ‘Making it an uptempo game. We have the athlete, we’re deep. Let’s push the ball, keep the tempo up and keep the pressure on teams on both ends of the floor.”

Atlantic City senior guard Nasir Turner said Nelson has made a smooth transition to being the Vikings coach. He also said Nelson can still wow the Vikings during practice with his shooting ability.

“I just love him here,” Turner said. “He was a great player. That carries on us, giving us confidence, knowing we have a great coach that knows what he’s talking about.”

Nelson said he thinks the Vikings can be a contender this season.

“It will depend,” he said, “on how fast we grow up. We have to build that chemistry. But the talent is there. The size is there. The athleticism is there. We just have to put it together. I think we can be really good.”