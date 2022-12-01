The wait was worth it for Millville quarterback Jacob Zamot

Coach Humberto Ayala of the Millville High School football team wanted quarterback Jacob Zamot to do two things when he arrived as a freshman: Wait and listen.

Sounds simple, but it’s easier said than done, especially in today’s high school sports world.

With what Zamot has achieved this season, it’s easy to forget this is his first year as a starter. The junior has thrown for 2,894 yards and 25 touchdowns. Millville (10-2) will play Northern Highlands (9-3) for the state Group IV championship 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

“I told him the best thing he could do is stand in every (practice) huddle and listen to what’s being said (to the quarterback),” Ayala said. “He did that. He also worked very hard in the offseason. The kid doesn’t know anything other than hard work. It paid off.”

Zamot sat his first two seasons behind standout Nate Robbins, who led the Thunderbolts to the South/Central Group IV title last season.

“I’ve always been the underdog. I put in a lot of work to get to where I am now,” Zamot said. "I listened. I asked Nate for advice. I just took advantage of every opportunity I got. I did a lot of mental reps. I was always watching films. I was always trying to get better."

Many high school athletes aren’t willing to wait their turn to play these days. Several athletes in Zamot’s position would have transferred to another school for an opportunity to play immediately. Zamot said the wait wasn’t that frustrating.

“It wasn’t like I wasn’t playing football at all,” he said. “I was still playing (junior varsity). I was still learning how to become a better quarterback. If I was a stud freshman maybe then I would have gone somewhere else, but I knew I had a lot of work to do to be a successful varsity quarterback.”

Zamot comes from a football family. His younger brother Joseph is a sophomore linebacker at Millville. His older brother Josh excelled at quarterback for St. Augustine Prep in 2016 and Holy Spirit in 2017. Josh went on to play at Stony Brook University in New York before entering the transfer portal this fall.

Josh’s example is another reason why Jacob stayed patient at Millville.

“He’s gone through everything I’ve gone through,” Jacob said. “Josh was in the same situation I was. He came into high school (at St. Augustine), and he was behind a guy who was two grades ahead of him. He had to wait two years, and he started two years. That relieved me because he also went (Division I) even though he only played two years. I knew if I had two years of playing, I would still have a chance to play Division I football at the next level.”

Zamot’s football career began when he was 5 years old. He’s been a quarterback from the start.

“I love being a leader,” he said. “I love having that leadership role, and being the first person to make the play happen.”

Zamot leads one of the state’s most talented offenses. Wide receivers Lotzeir Brooks (58 catches for 976 yards) and Ta’Ron Haile (43 catches for 647 yards) are both NCAA Division I college prospects. Running back Na’eem Sharp has rushed for 1,160 yards.

“He’s got weapons,” Ayala said of Zamot. “He has that receiving core, but at the same time, you have to get the ball there.”

Zamot and the Thunderbolts offense have been at their best when they’ve been needed the most this postseason. Millville trailed Hammonton in the fourth quarter of the South Jersey Group IV title game and Mainland Regional in the fourth quarter of the state Group IV semifinal before rallying to win both games with TD drives in the final minutes.

“Jacob is confident,” Ayala said. “The thing I always say when a kid is confident, he’s dangerous. The more confident you are the higher the level you play.”

On Saturday, Zamot and his teammates have a chance to make history. This is the first season New Jersey will play to a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups.

“The entire team has been grinding since July 5th,” Zamot said. “It’s crazy that it’s been five or six months since the season first started. We grinded in the hot summer. We’ve had ups and downs this season but we came together as a team. That allowed us to get to where we are now and be able to play in this awesome game Saturday.”