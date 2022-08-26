The three H's — hazy, hot, humid — meet the X's and O's

On a sunny, humid July day, a woman spotted Nasir Turner standing on the Ocean City Boardwalk in his full Atlantic City High School football uniform for a photo shoot.

“Football in this heat,” the woman said. “Ugh.”

Exactly.

When it comes to New Jersey high school football, the “frozen tundra” has been replaced by the three H’s — hazy, hot and humid.

The season starts Friday. Many South Jersey teams will play two games before school even starts. Some teams will play six games before Oct. 1.

“The game has changed,” said Turner, a senior running back and wide receiver. “It takes a lot of dedication. Sometimes you wake up (in the summer) and you might not want to work out, but you have to have that drive. I just want to be the best I can.”

These days teams hold workouts and practices in the heat of July. Teams travel to 7-on-7 competitions on summer weekends. Practice officially began Aug. 10.

Players and coaches try to circumvent the heat with morning or evening practices. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has a heat acclimation policy that doesn’t permit full pads or 100% live contact drills until the sixth day of official practices.

All that football leaves little time for the beach.

“In the past two years,” Ocean City quarterback Riley Gunnels said, “I’ve had a total of five beach days. If we’re not practicing for high school, I’ll be at a camp or throwing with my friends at the field.”

This is in stark contrast to the way things once were. The New Jersey high school football season was once synonymous with the changing leaves of fall. The 1996 Ocean City team that won the South Jersey Group IV title played its first game on Sept. 27. Back then, the end of the season was centered around Thanksgiving Day rivalries. Teams had four or even five preseason scrimmages. Nowadays, many teams have just two.

“Before, you could ease into your season,” Mainland Regional coach Chuck Smith said. “The kids had summer. You still lifted in the summer, but we didn’t have the summer practices. Now, summer goes by the wayside for football. As soon as school is over, you’re right in the weight room. You’re practicing in July. You’re in the weight room in July. August hits and you just continue to do it.”

Over time, the season’s starting date crept earlier and earlier as some Thanksgiving rivalries fell away and the playoffs expanded and grew in importance.

This will be the first season New Jersey will crown state champions in each of the five public school enrollment groups. That means two extra weekends of games compared to the 1990s and much of the 2000s. In 1996, only four teams qualified in each section. Now, eight teams qualify.

This season, the public school playoffs will begin Oct. 28/29. The season will end with state title games the first weekend of December. But most teams will see their seasons end in the first week of November.

“I don’t mind it,” Smith said of the early start. “I like the way the playoffs are formatted now. I think it’s more competitive, and you have a chance to play for a true title.”

Busy summers

Coaches and administrators do what they can to allow players to experience a bit of summer vacation.

Mainland has two blackout weeks when no practices in any sport can be held and coaches are not allowed to contact athletes. The first is the week after graduation in June. The second was in August before practices began.

Families know these are the weeks to plan vacations. Coaches try to avoid conflicts by handing parents and players the practice/game schedule well in advance. Smith shares the entire Mainland schedule at the team’s May signup meeting.

“Everything is spelled out,” he said.

Players must not only juggle vacation plans with workouts but also summer jobs. Holy Spirit senior lineman Robert McDevitt lives in Ventnor, three blocks from the beach. This summer, he often got home at 1 a.m. from his job as a bar back at Robert’s Place in Margate. Spirit began its summer workouts at 6:30 a.m.

“I’m quite tired sometimes,” McDevitt said, “but when it comes to practice, I’m always 100% making sure the team is ready to go.”

With the advent of public school state championship games, the early season starts aren’t going away anytime soon.

For the foreseeable future, high school football players are more likely to deal with sweltering heat than freezing temperatures.

Players say they’re fine with sacrificing the summer for the football field. There will be plenty of time for beach days when their playing careers are over.

“Football,” McDevitt said, “is the only thing that matters.”