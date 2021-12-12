The Press Second-Team Football All-Stars and Honorable Mentions

OFFENSE
Ja’son Prevard
St. Joseph
6-3/196 senior QB
Brett Nabb
Middle Township
5-9/170 senior QB
JoJo Bivins
Barnegat
6-0/185 junior RB
Rondell Vaughan junior
Egg Harbor Township
5-7/162 senior RB
Ta’Ron Haile
Millville
6-1/170 Fr. WR
Zac Ricci
Cedar Creek
5-11/172 senior WR
Noah Cressman
St. Augustine Prep
6-5/280 junior OL
Zach Mazzitelli
Ocean City
5-11/202 senior OL
Julian Rivera
Egg Harbor Township
5-10/265 senior OL
Paul Lombardo
Mainland Regional
6-3/214 junior OL
Perry Parker
Cedar Creek
5-9/235 senior OL
Jesse Bartlett
Holy Spirit
6-5/305 senior OL
La’Sean Trussell
Atlantic City
5-11/190 senior
All-around
Marlon Leslie
Mainland Regional
6-2/211 junior All-around
Trevin DelGozzo
St. Joseph
5-11/177 junior K
DEFENSE
Kevin Dougherty
Cedar Creek
6-2/222 senior DL
Malik Moore-Summers
Cedar Creek
5-11/257 junior DL
Zamir Thomas
Bridgeton
6-2/285 senior DL
Jaydan Wright
Millville
5-10/305 senior DL
Myles Solomon
St. Joseph Academy
6-2/280 senior DL
Nate Committee
Southern Regional
6-1 200 senior DL
Demarion McCoy
St. Joseph Academy
6-3/255 junior LB
Austin Hudak
Hammonton
6-3/211 senior LB
Robert McDevitt
Holy Spirit
6-0/214 senior LB
Elijah Usher
Cedar Creek
5-11/206 senior LB
Jermaine Bell
Bridgeton
5-10/180 senior LB
Jahqir Haley
St. Joseph Academy
6-2/195 senior DB
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
5-9/166 senior DB
A.J. Ryker
Hammonton
5-10/181 senior DB
Ti-Yon Cephas
Millville
5-9/150 senior DB
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami: Dylan Simpson, Logan Burn, Gabriel Wilkins
Atlantic City: Eric Strecker, Jahmad Forbey, Tyliqk Sims
Barnegat: Connor Darmstatter, Kenny Minor, Jared Schworn, Shikeith Gordon
Bridgeton: Nevaeh Morris, Dave Morris, Jymere Melendez
Buena Regional: Samir Garrison
Cumberland Regional: Malachi McCoy, Riddel Palmer
Egg Harbor Township: Mohamed Soumawo, Michelot Sine, John Mahana, Marco Algarin
Hammonton: Jaron Hill
Holy Spirit: Gavin Roman, Mason Forte, Michael Weaver, Eric Roman
Lacey Township: Noah Brunatti, Michael Abode, Padraic Banfield, Joe Kudlacik, Jack Borell, John Dodaro, Scott Stevens
Lower Cape May Reg.: Braswell Thomas, Archie Lawler, Jackson Brown
Middle Township: Michael Zarfati, : Kani Perry, Jerome Licata, Marco Salgado, Zamar Wakefield
Millville: Kevin White, Achan Harris, Solomon Kent, Elijah Edwards
Oakcrest: Ezekiel Ashiagbor, David Connelly
Ocean City: Riley Gunnels, Jack Hoag, Taylor Eget, Tom Schutta, Nasir Kelly
Pinelands Regional: Dan McNemer, Mike Hall, Kenyon White,
Pleasantville: Samir Miller, Victory Irrizzary
St. Augustine Prep: Tristian McLeer, Bradley Pao
Southern Regional: Sean Rowland, Kole Levy
Vineland: James Bullock, Emmanu , el Doivilus, Billy Davis
Wildwood: Ernie Troiano, Junior Hans, Dom Troiano
