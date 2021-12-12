 Skip to main content
The Press Second-Team Football All-Stars and Honorable Mentions
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS & HONORABLE MENTION

The Press Second-Team Football All-Stars and Honorable Mentions

112621-pac-spt-millville

On November 25 2021, in Millville at Wheaton field, Millville High School hosts Vineland for Thanksgiving day football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

OFFENSE

Ja’son Prevard

St. Joseph

6-3/196 senior QB

Brett Nabb

Middle Township

5-9/170 senior QB

JoJo Bivins

Barnegat

6-0/185 junior RB

Rondell Vaughan junior

Egg Harbor Township

5-7/162 senior RB

Ta’Ron Haile

Millville

6-1/170 Fr. WR

Zac Ricci

Cedar Creek

5-11/172 senior WR

Noah Cressman

St. Augustine Prep

6-5/280 junior OL

Zach Mazzitelli

Ocean City

5-11/202 senior OL

Julian Rivera

Egg Harbor Township

5-10/265 senior OL

Paul Lombardo

Mainland Regional

6-3/214 junior OL

Perry Parker

Cedar Creek

5-9/235 senior OL

Jesse Bartlett

Holy Spirit

6-5/305 senior OL

La’Sean Trussell

Atlantic City

5-11/190 senior

All-around

Marlon Leslie

Mainland Regional

6-2/211 junior All-around

Trevin DelGozzo

St. Joseph

5-11/177 junior K

DEFENSE

Kevin Dougherty

Cedar Creek

6-2/222 senior DL

Malik Moore-Summers

Cedar Creek

5-11/257 junior DL

Zamir Thomas

Bridgeton

6-2/285 senior DL

Jaydan Wright

Millville

5-10/305 senior DL

Myles Solomon

St. Joseph Academy

6-2/280 senior DL

Nate Committee

Southern Regional

6-1 200 senior DL

Demarion McCoy

St. Joseph Academy

6-3/255 junior LB

Austin Hudak

Hammonton

6-3/211 senior LB

Robert McDevitt

Holy Spirit

6-0/214 senior LB

Elijah Usher

Cedar Creek

5-11/206 senior LB

Jermaine Bell

Bridgeton

5-10/180 senior LB

Jahqir Haley

St. Joseph Academy

6-2/195 senior DB

Cohl Mercado

St. Joseph Academy

5-9/166 senior DB

A.J. Ryker

Hammonton

5-10/181 senior DB

Ti-Yon Cephas

Millville

5-9/150 senior DB

HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami: Dylan Simpson, Logan Burn, Gabriel Wilkins

Atlantic City: Eric Strecker, Jahmad Forbey, Tyliqk Sims

Barnegat: Connor Darmstatter, Kenny Minor, Jared Schworn, Shikeith Gordon

Bridgeton: Nevaeh Morris, Dave Morris, Jymere Melendez

Buena Regional: Samir Garrison

Cumberland Regional: Malachi McCoy, Riddel Palmer

Egg Harbor Township: Mohamed Soumawo, Michelot Sine, John Mahana, Marco Algarin

Hammonton: Jaron Hill

Holy Spirit: Gavin Roman, Mason Forte, Michael Weaver, Eric Roman

Lacey Township: Noah Brunatti, Michael Abode, Padraic Banfield, Joe Kudlacik, Jack Borell, John Dodaro, Scott Stevens

Lower Cape May Reg.: Braswell Thomas, Archie Lawler, Jackson Brown

Middle Township: Michael Zarfati, : Kani Perry, Jerome Licata, Marco Salgado, Zamar Wakefield

Millville: Kevin White, Achan Harris, Solomon Kent, Elijah Edwards

Oakcrest: Ezekiel Ashiagbor, David Connelly

Ocean City: Riley Gunnels, Jack Hoag, Taylor Eget, Tom Schutta, Nasir Kelly

Pinelands Regional: Dan McNemer, Mike Hall, Kenyon White,

Pleasantville: Samir Miller, Victory Irrizzary

St. Augustine Prep: Tristian McLeer, Bradley Pao

Southern Regional: Sean Rowland, Kole Levy

Vineland: James Bullock, Emmanu , el Doivilus, Billy Davis

Wildwood: Ernie Troiano, Junior Hans, Dom Troiano

