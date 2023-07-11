GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Phil Stefanowicz
Mainland Regional
The senior captured the Central/South Group III title in a one-hole playoff and helped the Mustangs finish second as a team at the sectional tournament. Stefanowicz shot an average of 40.14 in his 12 matches, was one of the leaders for the 18-3 Mustangs and helped them win the Cape-Atlantic League American title. He will continue education at the University of Florida.
FIRST TEAM
Alex Bayham
Ocean City
The sophomore tied for fifth at the prestigious Carl/Arena Al Rifkin Tournament. He shot an 82 at the Garden State Cup and was a top golfer for the 13-4 Red Raiders.
Owen Doyle
Absegami
The junior shot a 2-over-par 74 and finished third among 200-plus golfers at the prestigious Carl Arena/ Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. He finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League Boys Championship and tied for 15th at the South/Central Group III tournament.
Juliana Duggan
Egg Harbor Township
The freshman won the Cape-Atlantic League Girls Championship with an 87, winning by four strokes over defending champion Isabella Ruzzo.
Daniel Herzchel
Mainland Regional
The freshman captured the Cape-Atlantic League Boys Championship title by winning a two-hole playoff. He helped the Mustangs finish seventh as a team at the Garden State Cup.
Yasmeen Muhammad
Barnegat
The junior won the Ocean County Girls Golf Championship. She was a leader on the Bengals’ girls squad, which finished 11-4.
Pat O'Hara
St. Augustine Prep
The junior shot a 1-under-par 71 and finished second at the prestigious Garden State Cup. O’Hara was one of the top golfers on the 13-4 Hermits.
Sam Ritti
Ocean City
The sophomore shot a 76 to capture the individual title at the Cape May County Championships. He also led Ocean City to the team title at the event.
Isabella Ruzzo
Mainland Regional
The senior finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League Girls Championship. She placed fifth at the prestigious Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament, leading the Mustangs to a second-place finish in team scoring.
Keller Tannehill
Mainland Regional
The freshman finished sixth in the state Group III tournament to earn a medal. He placed third in the Central/South Group III tournament.
Cam Yoa
Ocean City
The senior tied for eighth at the prestigious Garden State Cup, shooting a 79. He also shot an 81 at Carl Arena/Al Rikkin Tournament, one of the biggest competitions of the season.
SECOND TEAM
Madelyn Beirne, Southern Regional
Patrick Foley, Mainland Regional
Anthony Galinus, St. Augustine Prep
Dylan Guercioni, Cedar Creek
Alex Henbest, Southern Regional
Grace Klements, Pinelands Regional
Connor Noon, Lacey Township
Sami Reilly, Southern Regional
Anthony Smoaks, Absegami
Luke Tappeiner, Mainland Regional
Nicole Tarquinio, Cumberland Regional
Brandan Tyhanic, Pinelands Regional
Honorable Mention
Absegami
Cassandra Hughes
Evan Ramos
Atlantic City
Paul Swift
Buena Regional
Jonathon Blasberg
Cape May Tech
Joseph Clark
Cedar Creek
Hunter Stubley
Egg Harbor Township
Olivia Nehmad
Johnny Nevling
Mike Oberman
Hammonton
Connor Eberly
Nicolas luliucci
Holy Spirit
Joe Aiello
Lacey Township
Cole Stracensky
Lower Cape May Regional
Alex Sekela
Mainland Regional
Anika Deshpande
Middle Township
Jacob Radzieta
Millville
Owen Gilson
Oakcrest
Kaavya Kolli
Andrew Smith
Southern Regional
Jackson Bodony
St. Augustine Prep
Dom Palastina
Alex Zeck
