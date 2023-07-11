GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Phil Stefanowicz

Mainland Regional

The senior captured the Central/South Group III title in a one-hole playoff and helped the Mustangs finish second as a team at the sectional tournament. Stefanowicz shot an average of 40.14 in his 12 matches, was one of the leaders for the 18-3 Mustangs and helped them win the Cape-Atlantic League American title. He will continue education at the University of Florida.

FIRST TEAM

Alex Bayham

Ocean City

The sophomore tied for fifth at the prestigious Carl/Arena Al Rifkin Tournament. He shot an 82 at the Garden State Cup and was a top golfer for the 13-4 Red Raiders.

Owen Doyle

Absegami

The junior shot a 2-over-par 74 and finished third among 200-plus golfers at the prestigious Carl Arena/ Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. He finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League Boys Championship and tied for 15th at the South/Central Group III tournament.

Juliana Duggan

Egg Harbor Township

The freshman won the Cape-Atlantic League Girls Championship with an 87, winning by four strokes over defending champion Isabella Ruzzo.

Daniel Herzchel

Mainland Regional

The freshman captured the Cape-Atlantic League Boys Championship title by winning a two-hole playoff. He helped the Mustangs finish seventh as a team at the Garden State Cup.

Yasmeen Muhammad

Barnegat

The junior won the Ocean County Girls Golf Championship. She was a leader on the Bengals’ girls squad, which finished 11-4.

Pat O'Hara

St. Augustine Prep

The junior shot a 1-under-par 71 and finished second at the prestigious Garden State Cup. O’Hara was one of the top golfers on the 13-4 Hermits.

Sam Ritti

Ocean City

The sophomore shot a 76 to capture the individual title at the Cape May County Championships. He also led Ocean City to the team title at the event.

Isabella Ruzzo

Mainland Regional

The senior finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League Girls Championship. She placed fifth at the prestigious Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament, leading the Mustangs to a second-place finish in team scoring.

Keller Tannehill

Mainland Regional

The freshman finished sixth in the state Group III tournament to earn a medal. He placed third in the Central/South Group III tournament.

Cam Yoa

Ocean City

The senior tied for eighth at the prestigious Garden State Cup, shooting a 79. He also shot an 81 at Carl Arena/Al Rikkin Tournament, one of the biggest competitions of the season.

SECOND TEAM

Madelyn Beirne, Southern Regional

Patrick Foley, Mainland Regional

Anthony Galinus, St. Augustine Prep

Dylan Guercioni, Cedar Creek

Alex Henbest, Southern Regional

Grace Klements, Pinelands Regional

Connor Noon, Lacey Township

Sami Reilly, Southern Regional

Anthony Smoaks, Absegami

Luke Tappeiner, Mainland Regional

Nicole Tarquinio, Cumberland Regional

Brandan Tyhanic, Pinelands Regional

Honorable Mention

Absegami

Cassandra Hughes

Evan Ramos

Atlantic City

Paul Swift

Buena Regional

Jonathon Blasberg

Cape May Tech

Joseph Clark

Cedar Creek

Hunter Stubley

Egg Harbor Township

Olivia Nehmad

Johnny Nevling

Mike Oberman

Hammonton

Connor Eberly

Nicolas luliucci

Holy Spirit

Joe Aiello

Lacey Township

Cole Stracensky

Lower Cape May Regional

Alex Sekela

Mainland Regional

Anika Deshpande

Middle Township

Jacob Radzieta

Millville

Owen Gilson

Oakcrest

Kaavya Kolli

Andrew Smith

Southern Regional

Jackson Bodony

St. Augustine Prep

Dom Palastina

Alex Zeck