The Press girls volleyball All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patria Moreno Barnegat

The senior setter led the Bengals (18-10) to the South Jersey Group II title. She totaled 523 assists, 264 digs and 78 kills, along with 118 service points and 39 aces.

FIRST TEAM

Hailea Krause Southern Regional

The senior outside hitter had 219 kills and 66 digs for the Rams (21-12), who advanced to the South Jersey Group IV final.

Deehsa Chokshi Absegami

The junior setter had 253 assists as the Braves tied for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title and advanced to the CAL Tournament final. Also had 57 digs and 41 aces.

Bella Canesi Mainland Regional

The senior outside hitter helped the Mustangs (21-2) to the CAL National crown and the CAL Tournament title. Finished with 140 kills, 54 digs, 216 service points and 110 aces.

Avery O’Cone Barnegat

The junior totaled 164 kills and 41 blocks. Had seven kills as the Bengals beat Wall 2-1 for the S.J. Group II title.

Faith Gracia Pleasantville

Senior had 194 assists for Greyhounds (10-6), who tied Absegami for the CAL American title (both were 8-2 and split their two meetings). Also 59 had digs and 32 aces.

Cadence Fitzgerald Mainland Regional

The senior setter had 392 assists. Also had 70 digs, 176 service points and 75 aces.

Jayne Wilkinson Pinelands Regional

Senior middle blocker had 146 kills and 32 blocks for Wildcats (17-7). Led with 11 kills in a 2-1 win over Mainland.

Jordyn Hamlin Southern Regional

The sophomore outside hitter helped the Rams with 189 kills, 262 digs, 136 service points and 41 aces.

Ayana Crandell Absegami

The senior totaled 213 kills and 109 digs. Led the Braves with 12 kills in a 2-0 win over Pennsauken in the S.J. Group III first round.

SECOND TEAM

Jackie Fortis, Absegami

Tiffany Paretti, Hammonton

Ashley Barahona-Torres, Pleasantville

Corinne Hughes, Southern Regional

Olivia Benson, Pinelands Regional

Tiernan James, Cedar Creek

Ashley Berger, Barnegat

Jayla Trice, Pleasantville

Olivia Leap, Mainland Regional

Nina Soberano, Barnegat

Caitlyn Downes, Pinelands Regional

Brianna Otto, Southern Regional

Kaitlyn Boggs, Mainland Regional

Taralynn Charland, Barnegat

HONORABLE MENTION

ABSEGAMI

Dessiah Key

ACIT

Sophia LaPorta

Grace Speer

Olivia Magro

CEDAR CREEK

Kileen McNeill

Serena Patel

Gianna Cox

HAMMONTON

Kylie Lipstas

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Emily Hauptvogel

Mackenzie Horahan

Riley Mahan

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Audra Sockriter

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Ava Jamison

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Bethany Vreeland

OAKCREST

Ranyah Torres

Madison Pell

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Madison Palek

Riane Regucera

PLEASANTVILLE

Araceli Martinez

Press staff reports

