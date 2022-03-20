The Press girls volleyball All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patria Moreno Barnegat
The senior setter led the Bengals (18-10) to the South Jersey Group II title. She totaled 523 assists, 264 digs and 78 kills, along with 118 service points and 39 aces.
FIRST TEAM
Hailea Krause Southern Regional
The senior outside hitter had 219 kills and 66 digs for the Rams (21-12), who advanced to the South Jersey Group IV final.
Deehsa Chokshi Absegami
The junior setter had 253 assists as the Braves tied for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title and advanced to the CAL Tournament final. Also had 57 digs and 41 aces.
Bella Canesi Mainland Regional
The senior outside hitter helped the Mustangs (21-2) to the CAL National crown and the CAL Tournament title. Finished with 140 kills, 54 digs, 216 service points and 110 aces.
Avery O’Cone Barnegat
The junior totaled 164 kills and 41 blocks. Had seven kills as the Bengals beat Wall 2-1 for the S.J. Group II title.
Faith Gracia Pleasantville
Senior had 194 assists for Greyhounds (10-6), who tied Absegami for the CAL American title (both were 8-2 and split their two meetings). Also 59 had digs and 32 aces.
Cadence Fitzgerald Mainland Regional
The senior setter had 392 assists. Also had 70 digs, 176 service points and 75 aces.
Jayne Wilkinson Pinelands Regional
Senior middle blocker had 146 kills and 32 blocks for Wildcats (17-7). Led with 11 kills in a 2-1 win over Mainland.
Jordyn Hamlin Southern Regional
The sophomore outside hitter helped the Rams with 189 kills, 262 digs, 136 service points and 41 aces.
Ayana Crandell Absegami
The senior totaled 213 kills and 109 digs. Led the Braves with 12 kills in a 2-0 win over Pennsauken in the S.J. Group III first round.
SECOND TEAM
Jackie Fortis, Absegami
Tiffany Paretti, Hammonton
Ashley Barahona-Torres, Pleasantville
Corinne Hughes, Southern Regional
Olivia Benson, Pinelands Regional
Tiernan James, Cedar Creek
Ashley Berger, Barnegat
Jayla Trice, Pleasantville
Olivia Leap, Mainland Regional
Nina Soberano, Barnegat
Caitlyn Downes, Pinelands Regional
Brianna Otto, Southern Regional
Kaitlyn Boggs, Mainland Regional
Taralynn Charland, Barnegat
HONORABLE MENTION
ABSEGAMI
Dessiah Key
ACIT
Sophia LaPorta
Grace Speer
Olivia Magro
CEDAR CREEK
Kileen McNeill
Serena Patel
Gianna Cox
HAMMONTON
Kylie Lipstas
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Emily Hauptvogel
Mackenzie Horahan
Riley Mahan
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
Audra Sockriter
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Ava Jamison
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Bethany Vreeland
OAKCREST
Ranyah Torres
Madison Pell
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
Madison Palek
Riane Regucera
PLEASANTVILLE
Araceli Martinez
— Press staff reports
