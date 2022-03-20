 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE PRESS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS

The Press girls volleyball All-Stars

  • 0

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patria Moreno Barnegat

The senior setter led the Bengals (18-10) to the South Jersey Group II title. She totaled 523 assists, 264 digs and 78 kills, along with 118 service points and 39 aces.

FIRST TEAM

Hailea Krause Southern Regional

The senior outside hitter had 219 kills and 66 digs for the Rams (21-12), who advanced to the South Jersey Group IV final.

Deehsa Chokshi Absegami

The junior setter had 253 assists as the Braves tied for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title and advanced to the CAL Tournament final. Also had 57 digs and 41 aces.

Bella Canesi Mainland Regional

The senior outside hitter helped the Mustangs (21-2) to the CAL National crown and the CAL Tournament title. Finished with 140 kills, 54 digs, 216 service points and 110 aces.

People are also reading…

Avery O’Cone Barnegat

The junior totaled 164 kills and 41 blocks. Had seven kills as the Bengals beat Wall 2-1 for the S.J. Group II title.

Faith Gracia Pleasantville

Senior had 194 assists for Greyhounds (10-6), who tied Absegami for the CAL American title (both were 8-2 and split their two meetings). Also 59 had digs and 32 aces.

Cadence Fitzgerald Mainland Regional

The senior setter had 392 assists. Also had 70 digs, 176 service points and 75 aces.

Jayne Wilkinson Pinelands Regional

Senior middle blocker had 146 kills and 32 blocks for Wildcats (17-7). Led with 11 kills in a 2-1 win over Mainland.

Jordyn Hamlin Southern Regional

The sophomore outside hitter helped the Rams with 189 kills, 262 digs, 136 service points and 41 aces.

Ayana Crandell Absegami

The senior totaled 213 kills and 109 digs. Led the Braves with 12 kills in a 2-0 win over Pennsauken in the S.J. Group III first round.

SECOND TEAM

Jackie Fortis, Absegami

Tiffany Paretti, Hammonton

Ashley Barahona-Torres, Pleasantville

Corinne Hughes, Southern Regional

Olivia Benson, Pinelands Regional

Tiernan James, Cedar Creek

Ashley Berger, Barnegat

Jayla Trice, Pleasantville

Olivia Leap, Mainland Regional

Nina Soberano, Barnegat

Caitlyn Downes, Pinelands Regional

Brianna Otto, Southern Regional

Kaitlyn Boggs, Mainland Regional

Taralynn Charland, Barnegat

HONORABLE MENTION

ABSEGAMI

Dessiah Key

ACIT

Sophia LaPorta

Grace Speer

Olivia Magro

CEDAR CREEK

Kileen McNeill

Serena Patel

Gianna Cox

HAMMONTON

Kylie Lipstas

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Emily Hauptvogel

Mackenzie Horahan

Riley Mahan

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Audra Sockriter

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Ava Jamison

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Bethany Vreeland

OAKCREST

Ranyah Torres

Madison Pell

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Madison Palek

Riane Regucera

PLEASANTVILLE

Araceli Martinez

— Press staff reports

+9 
Patria Moreno headshot

Moreno
+9 
Hailea Krause headshot

Krause
+9 
Deesha Chokshi headshot

Chokshi

 Provided
+9 
Isabella "Bella" Canesi headshot

Canesi
+9 
Avery O’Cone headshot

O’Cone

 Karla Jennings, Provided
+9 
Faith Gracia headshot

Gracia

 Pleasantville H.S., Provided
+9 
Cadence Fitzgerald headshot

Fitzgerald
+9 
Jayne Wilkinson headshot

Wilkinson

 Kathy Bennett, Provided
+9 
Jordyn Hamlin headshot

Hamlin
+9 
Ayana Crandell headshot

Crandell

 Provided
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News