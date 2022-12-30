The Press Girls Tennis All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LORENA SAAVEDRA

Holy Spirit

The senior went 25-1 on the season and dominated the Cape-Atlantic League. Saavadra went to three sets only once against a league opponent and won the CAL Individual Singles Championship on Nov. 2. Led the Spartans to a 12-8 season one year after the team went 3-13 and an injury ended her season. She’ll play for Franklin & Marshall.

FIRST TEAM SINGLES

OLIVIA HUGHES

Absegami

The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star went 19-1 in team matches and helped the Braves to a 16-6 season. Hughes, in her third year at No. 1 singles, won four matches in the CAL Individual Tournament before losing to Saavedra 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

CASSANDRA HUGHES

Absegami

The sophomore and younger sister of Olivia played second singles for Absegami and had a mark of 14-6 in team matches. Hughes advanced to the CAL Tournament semifinals. She was a second-team Press All-Star last year

CHRISTINA HTAY

Mainland Regional

The sophomore, a second-team Press All-Star last year, moved up to first singles for the Mustangs, who were No. 5 in The Press Elite 11’s final rankings. Htay went 15-2 in team matches. Htay led the way as Mainland went 19-1 overall, losing only to Moorestown 4-1 in the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

MADDIE DENNIS

Mainland Regional

The junior is a returning first-team Press All-Star who was a doubles standout last year with Samantha Goldberg. Dennis played second singles in Mainland’s strong lineup this season and went 17-2 in team matches. She advanced to the CAL Tournament quarterfinals.

ALEXIS ALLEGRETTO

Ocean City

The junior went 12-5 in team matches for the Red Raiders (7-11). Allegretto was in her second year at first singles. Last year ,she was a second-team Press All-Star. She reached this year’s CAL Tournament quarterfinals.

ARIELIS MARTINEZ

Millville

The junior overcame a slow start to the season to win the Cumberland County Tournament first singles championship. Martinez won 10 of her final 15 team matches to go 14-10. She was a CAL Tournament quarterfinalist.

DOUBLES

ELIZABETH ONG

MARLEE CAMPBELL

Mainland Regional

Ong, a junior, and Campbell, a sophomore, were the area’s dominant doubles team, going 19-0 in team matches. Ong, a returning first-team Press doubles All-Star, also won once this year with a different partner. Ong and Campbell won the CAL Doubles Tournament with three victories. They lost only to Haddonfield’s second doubles team, 7-5, 6-4 in the South Jersey Interscholastic Championships. In Mainland’s 4-1 loss to Moorestown, Ong and Campbell won 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

OLIVIA GRIGGS

GABBY VEGA

Vineland

The seniors went 21-4 in team matches and won the Cumberland County Tournament first doubles championship. Griggs and Vega helped Vineland to a 19-7 record. They advanced to the CAL Tournament doubles final before losing to Ong and Campbell 6-1, 6-0.

SECOND TEAM SINGLES

Gianina Speranza, Vineland

Jamie Theophall, Egg Harbor Township

Samantha Goldberg, Mainland Regional

Lauren Theophall, Egg Harbor Township

Grace Albert, Cumberland Regional

Maria Sakoulas, Middle Township

Sam Mancuso, Lower Cape May Regional

Isabella Albert, Cumberland Regional

DOUBLES

Neejah Patel

Beatrice Seabrook

Cumberland Regional

Demi Lu

Belina Zhang

Egg Harbor Township

HONORABLE MENTION

ABSEGAMI

Sarina Pollino

Neha Pandya

Alyssa Bailey

ATLANTIC CITY

Mayla Burns

Hannah Frebowitz

Cece Marota

BARNEGAT

Catherine Ryan

Yasmeen Muhammad

Sophia Valleruden

CEDAR CREEK

Angellia Wyld

CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

Gabriella Albert

HAMMONTON

Gracie Kappauf

HOLY SPIRIT

Danielle Curau

Melanie Torres

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Ana Brierley

Francesca Sobokow

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Vika Simonsen

Ainsley Reed

Jayci Shivers

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Emma Savov

Ana Kilabarda

Lily Turner

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Rylee McFadden

Fiona Gale

Brenna Bussinger

OCEAN CITY

Catherine Stempin

Claire Coffey

Mackenzie Segich

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Jackie Carey

Jenna D’Orio

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Gabby Tapia

Victoria Castaldi

Finley Gaskill

VINELAND

Luci Day

WILDWOOD CATHOLIC ACADEMY

Trina Frey