The Press Girls Tennis All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LORENA SAAVEDRA
Holy Spirit
The senior went 25-1 on the season and dominated the Cape-Atlantic League. Saavadra went to three sets only once against a league opponent and won the CAL Individual Singles Championship on Nov. 2. Led the Spartans to a 12-8 season one year after the team went 3-13 and an injury ended her season. She’ll play for Franklin & Marshall.
FIRST TEAM SINGLES
OLIVIA HUGHES
Absegami
The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star went 19-1 in team matches and helped the Braves to a 16-6 season. Hughes, in her third year at No. 1 singles, won four matches in the CAL Individual Tournament before losing to Saavedra 6-3, 6-2 in the final.
CASSANDRA HUGHES
Absegami
The sophomore and younger sister of Olivia played second singles for Absegami and had a mark of 14-6 in team matches. Hughes advanced to the CAL Tournament semifinals. She was a second-team Press All-Star last year
CHRISTINA HTAY
Mainland Regional
The sophomore, a second-team Press All-Star last year, moved up to first singles for the Mustangs, who were No. 5 in The Press Elite 11’s final rankings. Htay went 15-2 in team matches. Htay led the way as Mainland went 19-1 overall, losing only to Moorestown 4-1 in the South Jersey Group III semifinals.
MADDIE DENNIS
Mainland Regional
The junior is a returning first-team Press All-Star who was a doubles standout last year with Samantha Goldberg. Dennis played second singles in Mainland’s strong lineup this season and went 17-2 in team matches. She advanced to the CAL Tournament quarterfinals.
ALEXIS ALLEGRETTO
Ocean City
The junior went 12-5 in team matches for the Red Raiders (7-11). Allegretto was in her second year at first singles. Last year ,she was a second-team Press All-Star. She reached this year’s CAL Tournament quarterfinals.
ARIELIS MARTINEZ
Millville
The junior overcame a slow start to the season to win the Cumberland County Tournament first singles championship. Martinez won 10 of her final 15 team matches to go 14-10. She was a CAL Tournament quarterfinalist.
DOUBLES
ELIZABETH ONG
MARLEE CAMPBELL
Mainland Regional
Ong, a junior, and Campbell, a sophomore, were the area’s dominant doubles team, going 19-0 in team matches. Ong, a returning first-team Press doubles All-Star, also won once this year with a different partner. Ong and Campbell won the CAL Doubles Tournament with three victories. They lost only to Haddonfield’s second doubles team, 7-5, 6-4 in the South Jersey Interscholastic Championships. In Mainland’s 4-1 loss to Moorestown, Ong and Campbell won 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
OLIVIA GRIGGS
GABBY VEGA
Vineland
The seniors went 21-4 in team matches and won the Cumberland County Tournament first doubles championship. Griggs and Vega helped Vineland to a 19-7 record. They advanced to the CAL Tournament doubles final before losing to Ong and Campbell 6-1, 6-0.
SECOND TEAM SINGLES
Gianina Speranza, Vineland
Jamie Theophall, Egg Harbor Township
Samantha Goldberg, Mainland Regional
Lauren Theophall, Egg Harbor Township
Grace Albert, Cumberland Regional
Maria Sakoulas, Middle Township
Sam Mancuso, Lower Cape May Regional
Isabella Albert, Cumberland Regional
DOUBLES
Neejah Patel
Beatrice Seabrook
Cumberland Regional
Demi Lu
Belina Zhang
Egg Harbor Township
HONORABLE MENTION
ABSEGAMI
Sarina Pollino
Neha Pandya
Alyssa Bailey
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayla Burns
Hannah Frebowitz
Cece Marota
BARNEGAT
Catherine Ryan
Yasmeen Muhammad
Sophia Valleruden
CEDAR CREEK
Angellia Wyld
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
Gabriella Albert
HAMMONTON
Gracie Kappauf
HOLY SPIRIT
Danielle Curau
Melanie Torres
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Ana Brierley
Francesca Sobokow
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
Vika Simonsen
Ainsley Reed
Jayci Shivers
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Emma Savov
Ana Kilabarda
Lily Turner
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Rylee McFadden
Fiona Gale
Brenna Bussinger
OCEAN CITY
Catherine Stempin
Claire Coffey
Mackenzie Segich
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
Jackie Carey
Jenna D’Orio
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Gabby Tapia
Victoria Castaldi
Finley Gaskill
VINELAND
Luci Day
WILDWOOD CATHOLIC ACADEMY
Trina Frey
