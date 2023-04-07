SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
SCARLETT McGLINCHEY
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
The sophomore and returning first-team Press All-Star helped OLMA to a 9-1 record and the state Non-Public B title. McGlinchey finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 2.71 seconds at the State Individual Swimming Championships, known as the Meet of Champions. Also was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.99 at the meet. Went unbeaten in dual meets and set two meet records in Division A at the South Jersey Coaches Meet. Won the IM and breaststroke at the Frank P. Forde CAL Championships.
FIRST TEAM
ISABELA VALLE
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
The junior and repeat first-team All-Star was second at the MOC in the 500 freestyle in 4:51.73 and sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.16. Went unbeaten in dual meets. Swept the distance freestyle events at the Forde CAL Meet to help the Villagers took the team title. She won the 200 freestyle in Division A at the S.J. Coaches Meet.
ALIVIA WAINWRIGHT
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Versatile sophomore and returning first-team Press All-Star placed fifth in the MOC 100 backstroke in 56.36 seconds. She was also 15th in the 50 freestyle. Wainwright won those two events as Mainland (9-2) beat OLMA 100-70 on Dec. 21 and won the CAL American Conference title. Won the 100 backstroke in Division B of the Coaches Meet as Mainland won the team title.
AVA LUCIANO
VINELAND
The sophomore and second-time first-team All-Star finished 11th in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.34 second at the Meet of Champions. Luciano, who helped Vineland to a 7-4 mark, won the 50-meter freestyle in 27.82 at the Forde CAL Meet.
DENISE YUSHAN
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
The senior helped EHT to a 6-3 record and finished 14th in the 500 freestyle at the MOC in 5:13.09. Was part of the 200-meter medley relay that won in a meet-record 2:00.84 at the CAL Meet.
KAITLYN CROUTHAMEL
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
The senior placed 15th in the MOC 500 freestyle in 5:14.39. She won the 500-yard freestyle in Division B at the Coaches Meet in 5:15.33 and was second in the 200 individual medley (2:11.82). Second in the 200 IM in the CAL Meet.
KATIE CARLOS
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
The junior finished sixth in the 100 backstroke in 56.78 at the MOC. Won the 100 backstroke at the CAL Championships ad led off with the backstroke leg in EHT’s winning 200 medley relay. Carlos was second in the 100 backstroke at the Coaches Meet.
RHYLEE CORNELL
EGG HARBOR TOWSHIP
The junior and returning first-team All-Star was 13th in the 100 breaststroke at the Meet of Champions in 1:07.27. Second in the event at the CAL Meet and swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay.
MONICA IORDANOV
MAINLAND REGIONAL
The senior and three-time first-team Press All-Star helped the Mustangs to a 9-2 record and the CAL American Conference title at 6-0. Iordanov was part of Mainland’s winning freestyle relay teams in Division B of the Coaches Meet. Repeated those relay wins in Mainland’s 96-74 loss to Shawnee in the S.J. Public B final.
KAYLA NGUYEN
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.41 at the CAL Meet and swam that leg in the EHT medley relay.
IZZY ROSSI
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
The senior was a scoring leader for the Villagers. She was on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams that both finished sixth at the Meet of Champions. Rossi was third in the CAL 100 backstroke.
KENDRA CANALE
CEDAR CREEK
The junior and repeat first-team Press All-Star led the Pirates (5-5) to the CAL National title at 3-0. Canale won the 100 backstroke in losing meets against OLMA, Mainland and Atlantic City, and she won the 100 butterfly as Cedar Creek lost to eventual state champion Haddonfield 118-52 in the South Jersey Public C final.
MIA BUONADONNA
OCEAN CITY
The sophomore finished second in the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the CAL Meet. Buonadonna led off the 200 medley relay team that won in Division B at the South Jersey Coaches Meet.
LENA LUCIANO
VINELAND
The senior and two-time first-team All-Star was second in the 200 and 400 freestyle at the CAL Meet. Luciano, the sister of Ava, was part of a 200 freestyle relay team that won at the CAL Meet and was 10th at the MOC.
LACI DENN
MAINLAND REGIONAL
The senior placed second in the 200 and 500 freestyle in Division B at the Coaches Meet. Denn led off the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that were 15th and 14th, respectively, in the MOC. She won the 200 freestyle in Mainland’s loss to Shawnee in the S.J. Public B final.
200 MEDLEY RELAY
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
Izzy Rossi
Scarlett McGlinchey
Gia DiLeonardo
Isabela Valle
Finished sixth in the Meet of Champions in 248.79.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
VINELAND
Ava Luciano
Lena Luciano
Ava Smith
Ava Levari
Won at the CAL Meet, and placed 10th at the MOC in 1:39.57.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
Isabela Valle
Izzy Rossi
Reese Hetzer
Scarlett McGlinchey
Finished first at the CAL Meet, and took sixth at the MOC in 3:36.45.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS
REESE HETZER
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
ANNA TRAN
Atlantic City
AVA SMITH
Vineland
SAMIA GHAZAZ
Absegami
RACHEL STAUFFER
Ocean City
GIA DILEONARDO
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
SUMMER CASSIDY
Mainland Regional
ABBY HAYS
Ocean City
SUMMER DEWITT
Egg Harbor Township
AIXELL PEREZ
Mainland Regional
SOPHIA WHELAN (diver)
Ocean City
AVA LEVARI
Vineland
CLAUDIA BOOTH
Mainland Regional
KELSEA COOKE
Ocean City
HONORABLE MENTION
ATLANTIC CITY
Lauren Fox
Olivia Kulakowski
Melissa Tran
Grace Gaskill
BARNEGAT
Hailee Lutz
Sarah Schager
CEDAR CREEK
Amber Klose
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
Sarah Williams
Maahishee Patel
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Julia Latham
Sydney Moore
Rachel Yushan
Trina Grawl
Meredith Elko
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Shannon Sharkey
Leah Nirenberg
Ryann Lowry
Bonnie Peng
Natalie DiBartolo
MILLVILLE
Lily Mahabir
OCEAN CITY
Callie Bellwoar
Ryan Cooke
Julianna Duff
Kara Hender (diver)
OAKCREST
Pretty Costa
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
Abby Kern
Ellie McDonough
Sarah Kern
Sydney Bickett
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Francesca Fields
Savanah Oravets
Shae Centanni
Emily Kulinski
VINELAND
Isabella Saltar
Olivia Elliott
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
