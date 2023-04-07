SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

SCARLETT McGLINCHEY

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

The sophomore and returning first-team Press All-Star helped OLMA to a 9-1 record and the state Non-Public B title. McGlinchey finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 2.71 seconds at the State Individual Swimming Championships, known as the Meet of Champions. Also was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.99 at the meet. Went unbeaten in dual meets and set two meet records in Division A at the South Jersey Coaches Meet. Won the IM and breaststroke at the Frank P. Forde CAL Championships.

FIRST TEAM

ISABELA VALLE

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

The junior and repeat first-team All-Star was second at the MOC in the 500 freestyle in 4:51.73 and sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.16. Went unbeaten in dual meets. Swept the distance freestyle events at the Forde CAL Meet to help the Villagers took the team title. She won the 200 freestyle in Division A at the S.J. Coaches Meet.

ALIVIA WAINWRIGHT

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Versatile sophomore and returning first-team Press All-Star placed fifth in the MOC 100 backstroke in 56.36 seconds. She was also 15th in the 50 freestyle. Wainwright won those two events as Mainland (9-2) beat OLMA 100-70 on Dec. 21 and won the CAL American Conference title. Won the 100 backstroke in Division B of the Coaches Meet as Mainland won the team title.

AVA LUCIANO

VINELAND

The sophomore and second-time first-team All-Star finished 11th in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.34 second at the Meet of Champions. Luciano, who helped Vineland to a 7-4 mark, won the 50-meter freestyle in 27.82 at the Forde CAL Meet.

DENISE YUSHAN

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

The senior helped EHT to a 6-3 record and finished 14th in the 500 freestyle at the MOC in 5:13.09. Was part of the 200-meter medley relay that won in a meet-record 2:00.84 at the CAL Meet.

KAITLYN CROUTHAMEL

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

The senior placed 15th in the MOC 500 freestyle in 5:14.39. She won the 500-yard freestyle in Division B at the Coaches Meet in 5:15.33 and was second in the 200 individual medley (2:11.82). Second in the 200 IM in the CAL Meet.

KATIE CARLOS

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

The junior finished sixth in the 100 backstroke in 56.78 at the MOC. Won the 100 backstroke at the CAL Championships ad led off with the backstroke leg in EHT’s winning 200 medley relay. Carlos was second in the 100 backstroke at the Coaches Meet.

RHYLEE CORNELL

EGG HARBOR TOWSHIP

The junior and returning first-team All-Star was 13th in the 100 breaststroke at the Meet of Champions in 1:07.27. Second in the event at the CAL Meet and swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay.

MONICA IORDANOV

MAINLAND REGIONAL

The senior and three-time first-team Press All-Star helped the Mustangs to a 9-2 record and the CAL American Conference title at 6-0. Iordanov was part of Mainland’s winning freestyle relay teams in Division B of the Coaches Meet. Repeated those relay wins in Mainland’s 96-74 loss to Shawnee in the S.J. Public B final.

KAYLA NGUYEN

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.41 at the CAL Meet and swam that leg in the EHT medley relay.

IZZY ROSSI

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

The senior was a scoring leader for the Villagers. She was on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams that both finished sixth at the Meet of Champions. Rossi was third in the CAL 100 backstroke.

KENDRA CANALE

CEDAR CREEK

The junior and repeat first-team Press All-Star led the Pirates (5-5) to the CAL National title at 3-0. Canale won the 100 backstroke in losing meets against OLMA, Mainland and Atlantic City, and she won the 100 butterfly as Cedar Creek lost to eventual state champion Haddonfield 118-52 in the South Jersey Public C final.

MIA BUONADONNA

OCEAN CITY

The sophomore finished second in the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the CAL Meet. Buonadonna led off the 200 medley relay team that won in Division B at the South Jersey Coaches Meet.

LENA LUCIANO

VINELAND

The senior and two-time first-team All-Star was second in the 200 and 400 freestyle at the CAL Meet. Luciano, the sister of Ava, was part of a 200 freestyle relay team that won at the CAL Meet and was 10th at the MOC.

LACI DENN

MAINLAND REGIONAL

The senior placed second in the 200 and 500 freestyle in Division B at the Coaches Meet. Denn led off the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that were 15th and 14th, respectively, in the MOC. She won the 200 freestyle in Mainland’s loss to Shawnee in the S.J. Public B final.

200 MEDLEY RELAY

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Izzy Rossi

Scarlett McGlinchey

Gia DiLeonardo

Isabela Valle

Finished sixth in the Meet of Champions in 248.79.

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

VINELAND

Ava Luciano

Lena Luciano

Ava Smith

Ava Levari

Won at the CAL Meet, and placed 10th at the MOC in 1:39.57.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Isabela Valle

Izzy Rossi

Reese Hetzer

Scarlett McGlinchey

Finished first at the CAL Meet, and took sixth at the MOC in 3:36.45.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS

REESE HETZER

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

ANNA TRAN

Atlantic City

AVA SMITH

Vineland

SAMIA GHAZAZ

Absegami

RACHEL STAUFFER

Ocean City

GIA DILEONARDO

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

SUMMER CASSIDY

Mainland Regional

ABBY HAYS

Ocean City

SUMMER DEWITT

Egg Harbor Township

AIXELL PEREZ

Mainland Regional

SOPHIA WHELAN (diver)

Ocean City

AVA LEVARI

Vineland

CLAUDIA BOOTH

Mainland Regional

KELSEA COOKE

Ocean City

HONORABLE MENTION

ATLANTIC CITY

Lauren Fox

Olivia Kulakowski

Melissa Tran

Grace Gaskill

BARNEGAT

Hailee Lutz

Sarah Schager

CEDAR CREEK

Amber Klose

CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

Sarah Williams

Maahishee Patel

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Julia Latham

Sydney Moore

Rachel Yushan

Trina Grawl

Meredith Elko

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Shannon Sharkey

Leah Nirenberg

Ryann Lowry

Bonnie Peng

Natalie DiBartolo

MILLVILLE

Lily Mahabir

OCEAN CITY

Callie Bellwoar

Ryan Cooke

Julianna Duff

Kara Hender (diver)

OAKCREST

Pretty Costa

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Abby Kern

Ellie McDonough

Sarah Kern

Sydney Bickett

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Francesca Fields

Savanah Oravets

Shae Centanni

Emily Kulinski

VINELAND

Isabella Saltar

Olivia Elliott