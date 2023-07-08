Lightweight Double

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Molly Lind, Chloe Reganato

This crew of sophomores finished third at the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships (commonly called States) and won the five-boat girls double race at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships.

Junior Four

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Rachel Kent, Rachel Yushan, Sarah Conant, Casey Herron, coxswain Alyssa Backlyki

The Eagles finished second at both States and the Philadelphia City Championships and won a six-boat race at the Atlantic County Championships. They finished fifth in a semifinal at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in a field of 56 boats. Also took fifth in a semifinal at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America (commonly called “Nationals”).

Varsity Four

ATLANTIC CITY

Grace Gaskill, Lexi Gormley, Claire Kelly, Melissa Tran, coxswain Tasnova Tayeba

The Vikings gets the edge over Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township. Atlantic City won the Atlantic County Championship in a nine-boat field. A week later, A.C. placed fifth among 46 boats at Stotesbury. EHT placed fourth to O.C.’s fifth at States, and O.C. was sixth in a semifinal at the City Championships.

Varsity Eight

HOLY SPIRIT

Allie Solari, Ava Buccafurni, Gwen Amalfitano, Julianna Gorka, Allie Lee, Taya Anderson, Olvia Bencze, Chloe Cooke, coxswain Sara LaVigna

The Spartans started off the championship races by finishing second at both the States and City regattas. Holy Spirit won a two-boat Atlantic County Championships race and then placed second to Mount St. Joseph Academy, a Philadelphia suburb power, at Stotesbury in a 27-boat field. The Spirit crew placed fifth in the final at Nationals.

Lightweight Four

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Izzy Patel, Gianna Middleton, Mollie Ireland, Lily Winkler, coxswain Talia DeNafo

The lightweight four division had a season-long multi-rivalry, mostly among Egg Harbor Township, Holy Spirit and Ocean City. Oakcrest and Absegami were in it, too. EHT was second and Ocean City third at States, and the Eagles were second and Holy Spirit third at the City event. After two losses to Spirit, EHT finished up by placing second at Nationals to lead all area girls and boys boats.

Lightweight Four

HOLY SPIRIT

Grace Fishbein, Summer Stevenson, Melissa Ledwold, Caroline Spina, coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz

The Spartans beat EHT by 0.10 seconds in the six-boat Atlantic County race and placed third to Ocean City’s fourth and EHT’s fifth at Stotesbury in a field of 12 boats. Holy Spirit finished third and Ocean City sixth at nationals.

Lightweight four

OCEAN CITY

Molly Hoffman, Leah Japzon, Julia Gray, Bridget Millar, coxswain Lauren Shaw

The Red Raiders were third at States, fourth at the City Championships and at Stotesbury, and sixth at nationals.

Junior Quad

HOLY SPIRIT

Jordan Costantino, Makayla Cappuccio, Rosie Handle, Eve Amalfitano

This crew finished fourth at States, sixth at the City Championships and won a two-boat race in the Atlantic County event. The Spartans were fifth in a semifinal at Stotesbury.

Second eight/junior eight

ATLANTIC CITY

Anna Tran, Yaisha Rios, Chloe Connors, Mackenzie Morgan, Mardiha Ahmed, Elon Lomax, Sophia Mammucari, Gabriela Tayoun, coxswain Isabella Gravely. Other junior eight rowers: Maggie Morgan, Kaitlynn Do, Zuzanna Turska, Lauren Fox.

The Vikings’ second eight won a three-boat race at States and was second at the City Championships. The junior eight, with many of the same rowers, won at Atlantic County and was fifth at Stotesbury among 41 crews.

Freshman eight

OCEAN CITY

Erin Loughran, Jada Smith, Romi Yakita, Borana Bixha, Kailyn Kelly, Madison Hart, Vicky Sakhno, Addison Guest, coxswain Addison Bradshaw

The O.C. crew won the Atlantic County race after finishing second at States and fourth at the City Championships.

Novice four

OCEAN CITY

Margot Swift, Daniela Ritzel, Reese Hemberger, Ava Ryan, coxswain Alivia Adams

This crew had a great season, winning at States, the City Championships and Atlantic County.

Junior eight

OCEAN CITY

Casey Coffey, Adison Conti, Atea Loesch, Kaitlyn Calloway, Marissa Trostle, Reese Powell, Bria Condella, Samantha Parsons, Jena Ellis, Marina Zappone, Rainey Puerta

O.C. ran two junior eights for much of the season. The top crew’s best finish was second at States and fourth at the City Championships. The Red Raiders’ top crew, which had some changes during the season, was sixth in a semifinal at nationals.

Novice eight

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Leila Imberti, Amber Sullivan, Skyelar Ellis, Michelle Rodriguez-Guerrara, Lily Corcoran, Ella Berg, Mia Storz, Kaitlynn Zimmerman, coxswain Alanna Malc

This crew won at States and Atlantic County and was third at the City Championships.