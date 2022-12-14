The Press girls basketball preview: Middle Township girls to blend new and familiar faces

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Middle Township High School girls basketball team is prepared for a season of sacrifice.

The Panthers will blend a core of veterans with some talented newcomers. That could mean less playing time, less shots and less points for individual players.

But the hope is that it results in a Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II championship.

“We’re just ready to hopefully win some titles and just work together,” said senior guard Jada Elston, who led Middle with a 16.9 scoring average last season. “We’re a bunch of moving parts … just put it all together and make one good working machine. We’re all friends. We can learn from each other.”

The high school boys and girls basketball seasons start Thursday. Middle will play at 5:30 p.m. at Hammonton in a CAL interdivision game.

“For me,” Middle coach John Leahy said, “it's a matter of keeping everybody focused on one day at a time and understanding that this is a long process, and it’s going to take time to get everybody together.”

The Panthers finished 19-10 last season. Elston is a four-year varsity contributor, coming off the bench as a freshman for the Middle team that reached the sectional semifinals.

The 5-foot-8 Elston sank 51 3-pointers last season and is taller and stronger this season.

“With having new people come in, I can feed off of them and they can feed off of me,” Elston said. “I have people that can get eyes from the other team onto them and that can help open up opportunities for me and the same from me to them.”

Middle also returns senior starting forward Mia Elisano and sophomore guard Rylee Morrow.

The Panthers also will feature three high-profile transfers. Sisters Madison and McKenzie Palek transferred from Our Lady of Mercy Academy. Junior guard Hannah Cappelletti played for Ocean City last season.

Madison, a 6-2 junior, can play both inside and on the perimeter on offense and defense. She can play center for a stretch and then in the next quarter be the shooting guard.

McKenzie, a 5-8 guard, is a versatile player who can handle the ball and is a standout passer. Cappelletti sank 60 3-pointers for Ocean City last season. All three are eligible immediately.

So far, it’s been a smooth transition for veterans and newcomers.

“It hasn’t been hard,” Madison said. ‘We all compliment each other on the court."

Middle, however, like all teams, is bound to have some bumpy moments this season. The Panthers play in the CAL National Division, one of the best in South Jersey with defending South Jersey Group III champion Mainland Regional and traditional powers Ocean City and Wildwood Catholic.

“At some point everybody (on the team) is going to have to contribute,” Leahy said. “The reality of it is you’re going to deal with injuries, the flu.”

Middle has long been one of the CAL’s premier programs. But the Panthers haven’t reached a South Jersey final since 2020. They haven’t been to a CAL Tournament final since 2019.

“Any great team that I ever played on, everyone had to sacrifice a little bit for the good of the team,” Leahy said. “I think the kids are all in on it. The good news is we don’t have to have it figured out by Dec. 15. Hopefully by Feb. 15, we have it figured out.”