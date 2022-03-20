The Press girls basketball All-Stars

Player of the Year

Camryn Dirkes

Mainland Regional

5-8 senior guard

Dirkes led the Mustangs to a 28-3 record, the South Jersey Group III and Cape-Atlantic League championships and the state Group III final. Mainland went 68-9 with Dirkes, reaching two state finals and winning one, with Dirkes on the court during her career. This season, Dirkes averaged 11.9 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists. She finished with 711 career points despite missing all of her sophomore season because of a foot injury.

FIRST TEAM

Imene Fathi

Wildwood

5-4 senior guard

Fathi led Wildwood to the South Jersey Group I championship. She averaged 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Fathi finished her career with 1,332 career points.

Emma Peretti

Hammonton

5-11 junior forwrd

Peretti averaged 19.6 points and 16 rebounds for the Blue Devils. She will enter her senior season having already scored 1,135 career points.

Grace Speer

ACIT

6-0 senior forwarad

Speer averaged 22.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Red Hawks this season and finished her career with 1,298 career points. Speer will continue her basketball career at Florida Institute of Technology on an NCAA Division II scholarship.

Quanirah Montague

Atlantic City

6-3 junior center

Montague averaged 13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Vikings.

Reese Downey

Absegami

5-7 freshman guard

Downey averaged 16.4 points, 39.9 assists and 4.5 steals for the Braves. She made 72 3-pointers.

Kaitlyn Boggs

Mainland Regional

6-0 senior center

Boggs averaged 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She was the MVP of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and a big reason why the Mustangs won the CAL and South Jersey Group III championships.

SECOND TEAM

Jada Elston

Middle Township

5-8 junior guard

Elston averaged 16.9 points

Kimmy Casiello

Wildwood Catholic

5-3 senior guard

Casiello averaged 10.5 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Kaci Mikulski

Wildwood Catholic

5-8 sophomore guard

Mikulski made 64 3-pointers and averaged 13.6 points.

Avery Jackson

Ocean City

5-9 junior guard

Jackson averaged 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Bridget Dudas

Pinelands Regional

5-9 senior guard

Dudas averaged 19.9 points this season and score 1,069 career points.

Bella Mazur

Mainland Regional

5-5 sophomore guard

Mazur averaged 9.1 points and 2.2 steals per game.

THIRD TEAM

Samantha Jones

Vineland

5-5 junior guard

Skylar Fowlkes

Vineland

6-0 senior forward

Carly Murphy

Wildwood Catholic

5-9 junior guard

Kira Murray

Holy Spirit

5-7 junior guard

Ava Mazur

Mainland Regional

5-5 sophomore guard

Kasey Bretones

Mainland Regional

5-9 sophomore guard

Madelyn Bernhardt

OLMA

5-6 sophomore guard

HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami: Jackie Fortis

Atlantic City: Cea’anai Jackson-Williams

Bridgeton: Nijah Tanksley

Cape May Tech: Kennedy Campbell

Cedar Creek: Ashley Nicolicchia

Egg Harbor Township: Lyla Brown and Amelia Zinckgraf

Wildwood: Macie McCracken

