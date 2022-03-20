The Press girls basketball All-Stars

Player of the Year
Camryn Dirkes
Mainland Regional
5-8 senior guard
Dirkes led the Mustangs to a 28-3 record, the South Jersey Group III and Cape-Atlantic League championships and the state Group III final. Mainland went 68-9 with Dirkes, reaching two state finals and winning one, with Dirkes on the court during her career. This season, Dirkes averaged 11.9 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists. She finished with 711 career points despite missing all of her sophomore season because of a foot injury.
FIRST TEAM
Imene Fathi
Wildwood
5-4 senior guard
Fathi led Wildwood to the South Jersey Group I championship. She averaged 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Fathi finished her career with 1,332 career points.
People are also reading…
Emma Peretti
Hammonton
5-11 junior forwrd
Peretti averaged 19.6 points and 16 rebounds for the Blue Devils. She will enter her senior season having already scored 1,135 career points.
Grace Speer
ACIT
6-0 senior forwarad
Speer averaged 22.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Red Hawks this season and finished her career with 1,298 career points. Speer will continue her basketball career at Florida Institute of Technology on an NCAA Division II scholarship.
Quanirah Montague
Atlantic City
6-3 junior center
Montague averaged 13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Vikings.
Reese Downey
Absegami
5-7 freshman guard
Downey averaged 16.4 points, 39.9 assists and 4.5 steals for the Braves. She made 72 3-pointers.
Kaitlyn Boggs
Mainland Regional
6-0 senior center
Boggs averaged 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She was the MVP of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and a big reason why the Mustangs won the CAL and South Jersey Group III championships.
SECOND TEAM
Jada Elston
Middle Township
5-8 junior guard
Elston averaged 16.9 points
Kimmy Casiello
Wildwood Catholic
5-3 senior guard
Casiello averaged 10.5 points, four assists and four rebounds.
Kaci Mikulski
Wildwood Catholic
5-8 sophomore guard
Mikulski made 64 3-pointers and averaged 13.6 points.
Avery Jackson
Ocean City
5-9 junior guard
Jackson averaged 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Bridget Dudas
Pinelands Regional
5-9 senior guard
Dudas averaged 19.9 points this season and score 1,069 career points.
Bella Mazur
Mainland Regional
5-5 sophomore guard
Mazur averaged 9.1 points and 2.2 steals per game.
THIRD TEAM
Samantha Jones
Vineland
5-5 junior guard
Skylar Fowlkes
Vineland
6-0 senior forward
Carly Murphy
Wildwood Catholic
5-9 junior guard
Kira Murray
Holy Spirit
5-7 junior guard
Ava Mazur
Mainland Regional
5-5 sophomore guard
Kasey Bretones
Mainland Regional
5-9 sophomore guard
Madelyn Bernhardt
OLMA
5-6 sophomore guard
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami: Jackie Fortis
Atlantic City: Cea’anai Jackson-Williams
Bridgeton: Nijah Tanksley
Cape May Tech: Kennedy Campbell
Cedar Creek: Ashley Nicolicchia
Egg Harbor Township: Lyla Brown and Amelia Zinckgraf
Wildwood: Macie McCracken
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.