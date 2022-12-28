The Press Field Hockey All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JULIA NEFF
Ocean City
The junior forward helped the Red Raiders to 14-4-2 record and a final ranking of No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Neff, a returning first-team Press All-Star, scored 20 goals, including a total of five in O.C.’s two South Jersey playoff victories. She led an offense that scored 84 goals and was named to the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association’s first team. She is the first non-senior to be named the field hockey Press Player of the Year since 2015.
FIRST TEAM FORWARD
RILEY DEMARCO
Cedar Creek
The senior scored 26 goals and had 13 assists to lead the Pirates to an 11-6 record. DeMarco scored four goals in a game once, three goals in a game three times and two goals four times. Finished with 46 career goals and 25 assists. She’ll play for Stockton University next year.
KARA WILSON
Egg Harbor Township
The senior was a scorer and playmaker who had 14 goals and 10 assists to help the Eagles go 11-5-4. Wilson scored two goals and had two assists in a 4-0 win over Atlantic City.
MACIE JACQUET
St. Joseph Academy
The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star topped the Wildcats (17-2-2) with 20 goals and 18 assists. St. Joe won the CAL National title at 9-0-1. Jacquet scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Schalick and had two goals and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Notre Dame.
ISABELLA ELENTRIO
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The junior scored 24 goals and had nine assists to lead the Villagers to a 14-2-1 mark and the CAL United Division title (8-0-1). Elentrio scored in 15 of OLMA’s 17 games and scored four goals in one game, three goals in a game twice and two goals three times.
ALYSON SOJAK
Barnegat
The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star topped the Bengals (12-4-1) with 22 goals and 13 assists. Sojak scored four goals and had an assist in a 6-0 win over Brick Memorial. She scored the winning goal in overtime in a 2-1 victory over Red Bank Catholic.
MIDFIELD
JENNA GRAY
Egg Harbor Township
The junior and repeat first-team Press All-Star is a quick and skilled all-around player who had 20 goals and 15 assists. Gray was selected to the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association first team. She scored both goals in a 2-1 win over third-ranked Collingswood. She had two goals in a 3-0 win over Millville.
TRICIA NICOLETTI
Ocean City
The senior scorer-playmaker and returning first-team Press All-Star had 18 goals and seven assists. Nicoletti had a goal and an assist in the 4-2 win over Hammonton in the CAL Tournament final. She had two four-goal games.
BRIANNA GAZZARA
Hammonton
The senior and all-around player helped the Blue Devils (13-4-2) tie for the American Division title. Gazzara scored six goals and had four assists. She scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Shawnee.
GRACE GONZALEZ
St. Joseph Academy
The senior transfer from Cherokee was an outstanding all-around player who had 13 assists and helped the Wildcats’ strong defense. St. Joseph gave up just 16 goals and had 15 shutouts.
ANNA SMITH
Egg Harbor Township
The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star was a key playmaker and defensive midfielder who had three goals and nine assists. Coach Kristi Troster called Smith the emotional leader of the team. Smith had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over eighth-ranked Washington Township and scored in a 4-2 win over Hammonton.
ABIGAIL GOBLIRSCH
Hammonton
The junior and repeat first-team Press All-Star had nine goals and four assists. Scored two goals and had one assist in a 7-0 win over Mainland Regional.
DEFENSE
ANDI HELPHENSTINE
Ocean City
The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star was an outstanding playmaker and defender who had five goals and five assists. Helphenstine had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 CAL Tournament win over St. Joseph Academy. She also scored in the CAL title game. Helphenstine will play for Ursinus College next year.
GRACIE DONIO
Hammonton
The junior was a defensive leader for a team that allowed 20 goals. The Blue Devils had nine shutouts and four games when it allowed one goal. Donio also scored five goals and had one assist.
MADELYNN BERNHARDT
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The junior was an outstanding center back and defensive leader for OLMA, which gave up 22 goals. Bernhardt helped the Villagers to eight shutouts and six games in which they allowed only one goal.
GOALIE
TARYN DOLKA
Ocean City
The sophomore and second-year starter recorded seven shutouts and allowed one goal four times. Gave up 24 goals and had 127 saves. Dolka made 12 saves in the 4-2 CAL championship win. She made 18 stops in a 2-2 tie with Rancocas Valley and 13 in a 2-1 win over EHT.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARD
Cadence Conti, Cumberland Regional
Ella Jefferson, Ocean City
Alexis Moler, Millville
Jalia Cooper, St. Joseph Academy
Mina Lockhart, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Mariana Lopez, Vineland
Aggie Forte, Holy Spirit
Camryn White, Barnegat
Autumn Mangan, Lacey Township
MIDFIELD
Kate Cossaboon, Ocean City
Kylie Kozlowski, Hammonton
Abby Teefy, Middle Township
Ciera Sansone, Cedar Creek
DEFENSE
Brianne Macchia, Egg Harbor Township
Brie Fabi, Ocean City
Kira Murray, Holy Spirit
GOALIE
Angelina Catania, Hammonton
Delfina Vanelli, Cedar Creek
Maeve Meehan, Lacey Township
HONORABLE MENTION
ABSEGAMI
Vivian Jiang
Fay DeBlasio
ATLANTIC CITY
Grace Gaskill
Lynna Nguyen
Brynn Swift
BARNEGAT
Patience Mares
Jayna Greenblatt
BRIDGETON
Ayianna Ridgeway
Anniyah Clark
Ryhanna Ridgeway
BUENA REGIONAL
Abby Kollmer
CEDAR CREEK
Abby Messina
Chesney Bugdon
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
Caitlyn Lupton
Jackie Villalpando
EGG HARBOR TWP.
Gabby Hiltner
Julia Zappile
Semra Alabarda
HAMMONTON
Chloe Comunale
Madison Gazzara
Maria Berenato
HOLY SPIRIT
Lauren Cella
Alex Graffius
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Delaney Dittenhofer
Zoey Smith
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
Ally Walsh
Ryan Salinsky
Jess Goodroe
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Farley O’Brien
Elaina Dinofa
Emily Smith
Grace Bean
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Maddie Scarpa
Allie Brady
Eliza Billingham
Mia Elisano
Gwen Boal
MILLVILLE
Lily Mahabir
Cameron Price
OAKCREST
Alexis Thavistack
Lauren Haye
OCEAN CITY
Brooke Hanley
Taylor Amstutz
Mia Pancoast
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
Lauren King
Tori Ravoni
PINELANDS REGIONAL
Abby Romanek
Bella Gandolfo
Alyssa Ruland
Brianna Cataffo
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Jessica Bruther
Avery Smith
Olivia Davis
Deirdre Jones
ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY
Brogan Heilig
Stella Devlin
Sophia Kenelia
Gigi Fox
VINELAND
Megan Harrell-Alvarez
Georgina Chalow
