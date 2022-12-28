The Press Field Hockey All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JULIA NEFF

Ocean City

The junior forward helped the Red Raiders to 14-4-2 record and a final ranking of No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Neff, a returning first-team Press All-Star, scored 20 goals, including a total of five in O.C.’s two South Jersey playoff victories. She led an offense that scored 84 goals and was named to the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association’s first team. She is the first non-senior to be named the field hockey Press Player of the Year since 2015.

FIRST TEAM FORWARD

RILEY DEMARCO

Cedar Creek

The senior scored 26 goals and had 13 assists to lead the Pirates to an 11-6 record. DeMarco scored four goals in a game once, three goals in a game three times and two goals four times. Finished with 46 career goals and 25 assists. She’ll play for Stockton University next year.

KARA WILSON

Egg Harbor Township

The senior was a scorer and playmaker who had 14 goals and 10 assists to help the Eagles go 11-5-4. Wilson scored two goals and had two assists in a 4-0 win over Atlantic City.

MACIE JACQUET

St. Joseph Academy

The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star topped the Wildcats (17-2-2) with 20 goals and 18 assists. St. Joe won the CAL National title at 9-0-1. Jacquet scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Schalick and had two goals and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Notre Dame.

ISABELLA ELENTRIO

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

The junior scored 24 goals and had nine assists to lead the Villagers to a 14-2-1 mark and the CAL United Division title (8-0-1). Elentrio scored in 15 of OLMA’s 17 games and scored four goals in one game, three goals in a game twice and two goals three times.

ALYSON SOJAK

Barnegat

The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star topped the Bengals (12-4-1) with 22 goals and 13 assists. Sojak scored four goals and had an assist in a 6-0 win over Brick Memorial. She scored the winning goal in overtime in a 2-1 victory over Red Bank Catholic.

MIDFIELD

JENNA GRAY

Egg Harbor Township

The junior and repeat first-team Press All-Star is a quick and skilled all-around player who had 20 goals and 15 assists. Gray was selected to the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association first team. She scored both goals in a 2-1 win over third-ranked Collingswood. She had two goals in a 3-0 win over Millville.

TRICIA NICOLETTI

Ocean City

The senior scorer-playmaker and returning first-team Press All-Star had 18 goals and seven assists. Nicoletti had a goal and an assist in the 4-2 win over Hammonton in the CAL Tournament final. She had two four-goal games.

BRIANNA GAZZARA

Hammonton

The senior and all-around player helped the Blue Devils (13-4-2) tie for the American Division title. Gazzara scored six goals and had four assists. She scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Shawnee.

GRACE GONZALEZ

St. Joseph Academy

The senior transfer from Cherokee was an outstanding all-around player who had 13 assists and helped the Wildcats’ strong defense. St. Joseph gave up just 16 goals and had 15 shutouts.

ANNA SMITH

Egg Harbor Township

The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star was a key playmaker and defensive midfielder who had three goals and nine assists. Coach Kristi Troster called Smith the emotional leader of the team. Smith had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over eighth-ranked Washington Township and scored in a 4-2 win over Hammonton.

ABIGAIL GOBLIRSCH

Hammonton

The junior and repeat first-team Press All-Star had nine goals and four assists. Scored two goals and had one assist in a 7-0 win over Mainland Regional.

DEFENSE

ANDI HELPHENSTINE

Ocean City

The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star was an outstanding playmaker and defender who had five goals and five assists. Helphenstine had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 CAL Tournament win over St. Joseph Academy. She also scored in the CAL title game. Helphenstine will play for Ursinus College next year.

GRACIE DONIO

Hammonton

The junior was a defensive leader for a team that allowed 20 goals. The Blue Devils had nine shutouts and four games when it allowed one goal. Donio also scored five goals and had one assist.

MADELYNN BERNHARDT

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

The junior was an outstanding center back and defensive leader for OLMA, which gave up 22 goals. Bernhardt helped the Villagers to eight shutouts and six games in which they allowed only one goal.

GOALIE

TARYN DOLKA

Ocean City

The sophomore and second-year starter recorded seven shutouts and allowed one goal four times. Gave up 24 goals and had 127 saves. Dolka made 12 saves in the 4-2 CAL championship win. She made 18 stops in a 2-2 tie with Rancocas Valley and 13 in a 2-1 win over EHT.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARD

Cadence Conti, Cumberland Regional

Ella Jefferson, Ocean City

Alexis Moler, Millville

Jalia Cooper, St. Joseph Academy

Mina Lockhart, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Mariana Lopez, Vineland

Aggie Forte, Holy Spirit

Camryn White, Barnegat

Autumn Mangan, Lacey Township

MIDFIELD

Kate Cossaboon, Ocean City

Kylie Kozlowski, Hammonton

Abby Teefy, Middle Township

Ciera Sansone, Cedar Creek

DEFENSE

Brianne Macchia, Egg Harbor Township

Brie Fabi, Ocean City

Kira Murray, Holy Spirit

GOALIE

Angelina Catania, Hammonton

Delfina Vanelli, Cedar Creek

Maeve Meehan, Lacey Township

HONORABLE MENTION

ABSEGAMI

Vivian Jiang

Fay DeBlasio

ATLANTIC CITY

Grace Gaskill

Lynna Nguyen

Brynn Swift

BARNEGAT

Patience Mares

Jayna Greenblatt

BRIDGETON

Ayianna Ridgeway

Anniyah Clark

Ryhanna Ridgeway

BUENA REGIONAL

Abby Kollmer

CEDAR CREEK

Abby Messina

Chesney Bugdon

CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

Caitlyn Lupton

Jackie Villalpando

EGG HARBOR TWP.

Gabby Hiltner

Julia Zappile

Semra Alabarda

HAMMONTON

Chloe Comunale

Madison Gazzara

Maria Berenato

HOLY SPIRIT

Lauren Cella

Alex Graffius

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Delaney Dittenhofer

Zoey Smith

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Ally Walsh

Ryan Salinsky

Jess Goodroe

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Farley O’Brien

Elaina Dinofa

Emily Smith

Grace Bean

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Maddie Scarpa

Allie Brady

Eliza Billingham

Mia Elisano

Gwen Boal

MILLVILLE

Lily Mahabir

Cameron Price

OAKCREST

Alexis Thavistack

Lauren Haye

OCEAN CITY

Brooke Hanley

Taylor Amstutz

Mia Pancoast

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Lauren King

Tori Ravoni

PINELANDS REGIONAL

Abby Romanek

Bella Gandolfo

Alyssa Ruland

Brianna Cataffo

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Jessica Bruther

Avery Smith

Olivia Davis

Deirdre Jones

ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY

Brogan Heilig

Stella Devlin

Sophia Kenelia

Gigi Fox

VINELAND

Megan Harrell-Alvarez

Georgina Chalow