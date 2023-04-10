SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
DANTE BUONADONNA
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
The junior and returning Press Swimmer of the Year was a consistent winner and leader as the Hermits went 10-0 and won the state Non-Public A title. Finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 breaststroke at the state individual swimming championships. Buonadonna went nearly unbeaten in individual dual-meet races and won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at both the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships and the South Jersey Coaches Meet.
FIRST TEAM
ANTHONY MORTELLITE
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
The junior and repeat first-team Press All-Star placed third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 39.50 seconds at the state individual championships, known as the Meet of Champions. Also was sixth in the 200 freestyle at the meet. Was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that finished second and third, respectively, at the MOC. The Prep 200 freestyle relay was 0.42 seconds behind winner Haddonfield.
People are also reading…
CHARLES SCHREINER
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
The junior and returning first-team All-Star helped EHT to a 7-2 mark and was second in the MOC 500 freestyle in 4:30.84 and sixth in the 200 freestyle. EHT lost to Cherry Hill East 97-73 in the South Jersey Public A final, but Schreiner won the 200 and 500 freestyle and had a relay win in the meet. Won the 200-yard freestyle at the South Jersey Coaches Meet in a meet-record 1:41.72. Also won the 200 freestyle at the Forde CAL Meet.
ZACH VASSER
MAINLAND REGIONAL
The senior and two-time first-team Press All-Star finished third in the 500 freestyle in 4:30.89 at the Meet of Champions and was 12th in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.25. Won the 400-meter freestyle at the Forde CAL Meet in 4:02.15 and was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.68. Vasser won those two events and was on the final winning relay as Mainland beat Ocean City 87-83 in the South Jersey Public B final.
MIKE McCARTHY
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
The sophomore and returning first-team All-Star was fifth in the 500 freestyle in 4:33.23 at the Meet of Champions and 13th in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.98. McCarthy took the 500 freestyle in Division A in 4:34.61 at the South Jersey Coaches Meet.
DYLAN DEWITT
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
The junior and two-time first-team Press All-Star was eighth in the 500 freestyle at the MOC in 4:42.46. DeWitt was also 15th in the 200 freestyle in 1:45.14. He finished third in the 200 freestyle in both the South Jersey Coaches Meet and the CAL Meet.
JAMES HANEY
ATLANTIC CITY
The junior and three-time first-team All-Star set several school records for the Vikings (4-4). Haney was fifth in the 200 individual medley in 1:53.39 and placed 10th in the 100 backstroke in 50.96. He won the 100-meter backstroke at the CAL Meet in 57.73. He had two individual wins in meets against Mainland, St. Augustine, Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township.
COLE JENNINGS
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
The senior and repeat first-team Press All-Star placed 12th in the 200 IM in 1:56.77 and 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 59.48 at the MOC. Jennings led off the two winning freestyle relay teams that helped the Prep beat Christian Brothers Academy 91-79 for the state Non-Public A title. He was again on those two relay teams at the MOC, which finished second (200) and third (400).
LEO SMILEVSKI
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
The senior and two-time first-team All-Star won the 100-meter freestyle at the Forde CAL Meet in 53.45 and was second in the 50 freestyle in 24.39. At the Meet of Champions, Smilevski placed eighth in the 100 freestyle in 46.75 and ninth in the 50 freestyle in 21.36.
PARKER LAPSLEY
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
The junior anchored the Prep’s 200 freestyle relay team at the MOC which finished second. Lapsley was 10th in the 50 freestyle in 21.50 at the event. He combined with Jennings, Matt Stanker and Trevor Nolan to win the 200 freestyle relay in a meet-record 1:27.29 in Division A at the Coaches Meet.
TREVOR NOLAN
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star finished 10th in the 100 butterfly in 50.67 at the Meet of Champions and was 11th in the 50 freestyle in 21.57. Nolan was on the two Prep freestyle relays at the event and was part of two meet records in the freestyle relays at the Coaches Meet. He anchored the two winning freestyle relays which helped St. Augustine beat CBA.
TANNER INNIS
BUENA REGIONAL
The sophomore finished 11th in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.86 at the Meet of Champions and 13th in the 500 freestyle in 4:45.53.
MASON BUSHAY
MAINLAND REGIONAL
The senior and three-time first-team All-Star tied for 12th place in the 100 freestyle in 47.34 at the MOC. Bushay won the 100 freestyle and was on two winning freestyle relay teams in the Mustangs S.J. Public B win over Ocean City.
PAT ARMSTRONG
OCEAN CITY
The senior and three-time first-team Press All-Star won the 50-meter freestyle in 24.19 and the 100 butterfly in 58.07 at the Forde CAL Meet. He also led off the winning 200 medley relay at the meet. At the Coaches Meet, Armstrong won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.93 in Division B and was ninth in the MOC 100 freestyle in 46.81. He won the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly in O.C.’s 87-83 loss to Mainland in the S.J. Public B final.
GERARD TRAYNOR
ABSEGAMI
The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star finished sixth in the 100 backstroke in 50.95 at the Meet of Champions. Traynor also won the 100 backstroke in Division B at the Coaches Meet in 52.31. He was second in the event at the CAL Meet.
200 MEDLEY RELAY
OCEAN CITY
Tommy Armstrong
Gavin Neal
Pat Armstrong
Jackson Agnellini
Led the area by finishing 11th at the MOC in 1:36.90
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
Cole Jennings
Trevor Nolan
Anthony Mortellite
Parker Lapsley
Placed second at the MOC in 1:25.80, 0.52 seconds behind Haddonfield.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
Anthony Mortellite
Cole Jennings
Dante Buonadonna
Trevor Nolan
Finished third in 3:08.95 at the MOC.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS
MASSIMO CATANIA
St. Augustine Prep
MATT WOODSIDE
Ocean City
BRANDON ACEVEDO
Middle Township
JUSTIN YON
Mainland Regional
JONAH ALVAREZ
St. Augustine Prep
GAVIN NEAL
Ocean City
ALEX SMILEVSKI
Egg Harbor Township
MATT STANKER
St. Augustine Prep
MICHAEL WOJCIECHOWICZ
Egg Harbor Township
COLE LABURRE (diver)
Ocean City
EVAN FALK
Mainland Regional
JOHN SAHL
Atlantic City
WILL NGUYEN
Egg Harbor Township
JACKSON AGNELLINI
Ocean City
MICHAEL GIARDINO
Vineland
COREY LIN
Egg Harbor Township
HONORABLE MENTON
ABSEGAMI
Adam Bailey
Myles Smalls
ATLANTIC CITY
Kyle Graybill
Jason Lieu
Tommy Pham
BARNEGAT
Christopher DeLeeuw
Tyler Finkle
CEDAR CREEK
Matt Winterbottom
Jon Nass
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
Garron Hindemyer
Isaiah Colson
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Charlie Seiverd
Max Smilevski
Aerick Mallari
Adam Schreiner
William Seaman
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
Justin Melli
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Alex Savov
Liam Kennedy
Brian Falk
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Chase McCray
Nick Fonseca
OAKCREST
Brian Tran
Nick Kurtanidze
Nathan Ranger
OCEAN CITY
Tommy Armstrong
Niko Dounoulis (diver)
CJ Denn
Colin Abbott
Matthew Bell
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Jacob Werner
Sean Kahl
Guy DeVita
Jacob King
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
Anthony Tramp
Giovanni Catania
Ben Stanker
VINELAND
William Delgado
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.