SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

DANTE BUONADONNA

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

The junior and returning Press Swimmer of the Year was a consistent winner and leader as the Hermits went 10-0 and won the state Non-Public A title. Finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 breaststroke at the state individual swimming championships. Buonadonna went nearly unbeaten in individual dual-meet races and won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at both the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships and the South Jersey Coaches Meet.

FIRST TEAM

ANTHONY MORTELLITE

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

The junior and repeat first-team Press All-Star placed third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 39.50 seconds at the state individual championships, known as the Meet of Champions. Also was sixth in the 200 freestyle at the meet. Was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that finished second and third, respectively, at the MOC. The Prep 200 freestyle relay was 0.42 seconds behind winner Haddonfield.

CHARLES SCHREINER

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

The junior and returning first-team All-Star helped EHT to a 7-2 mark and was second in the MOC 500 freestyle in 4:30.84 and sixth in the 200 freestyle. EHT lost to Cherry Hill East 97-73 in the South Jersey Public A final, but Schreiner won the 200 and 500 freestyle and had a relay win in the meet. Won the 200-yard freestyle at the South Jersey Coaches Meet in a meet-record 1:41.72. Also won the 200 freestyle at the Forde CAL Meet.

ZACH VASSER

MAINLAND REGIONAL

The senior and two-time first-team Press All-Star finished third in the 500 freestyle in 4:30.89 at the Meet of Champions and was 12th in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.25. Won the 400-meter freestyle at the Forde CAL Meet in 4:02.15 and was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.68. Vasser won those two events and was on the final winning relay as Mainland beat Ocean City 87-83 in the South Jersey Public B final.

MIKE McCARTHY

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

The sophomore and returning first-team All-Star was fifth in the 500 freestyle in 4:33.23 at the Meet of Champions and 13th in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.98. McCarthy took the 500 freestyle in Division A in 4:34.61 at the South Jersey Coaches Meet.

DYLAN DEWITT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

The junior and two-time first-team Press All-Star was eighth in the 500 freestyle at the MOC in 4:42.46. DeWitt was also 15th in the 200 freestyle in 1:45.14. He finished third in the 200 freestyle in both the South Jersey Coaches Meet and the CAL Meet.

JAMES HANEY

ATLANTIC CITY

The junior and three-time first-team All-Star set several school records for the Vikings (4-4). Haney was fifth in the 200 individual medley in 1:53.39 and placed 10th in the 100 backstroke in 50.96. He won the 100-meter backstroke at the CAL Meet in 57.73. He had two individual wins in meets against Mainland, St. Augustine, Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township.

COLE JENNINGS

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

The senior and repeat first-team Press All-Star placed 12th in the 200 IM in 1:56.77 and 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 59.48 at the MOC. Jennings led off the two winning freestyle relay teams that helped the Prep beat Christian Brothers Academy 91-79 for the state Non-Public A title. He was again on those two relay teams at the MOC, which finished second (200) and third (400).

LEO SMILEVSKI

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

The senior and two-time first-team All-Star won the 100-meter freestyle at the Forde CAL Meet in 53.45 and was second in the 50 freestyle in 24.39. At the Meet of Champions, Smilevski placed eighth in the 100 freestyle in 46.75 and ninth in the 50 freestyle in 21.36.

PARKER LAPSLEY

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

The junior anchored the Prep’s 200 freestyle relay team at the MOC which finished second. Lapsley was 10th in the 50 freestyle in 21.50 at the event. He combined with Jennings, Matt Stanker and Trevor Nolan to win the 200 freestyle relay in a meet-record 1:27.29 in Division A at the Coaches Meet.

TREVOR NOLAN

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star finished 10th in the 100 butterfly in 50.67 at the Meet of Champions and was 11th in the 50 freestyle in 21.57. Nolan was on the two Prep freestyle relays at the event and was part of two meet records in the freestyle relays at the Coaches Meet. He anchored the two winning freestyle relays which helped St. Augustine beat CBA.

TANNER INNIS

BUENA REGIONAL

The sophomore finished 11th in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.86 at the Meet of Champions and 13th in the 500 freestyle in 4:45.53.

MASON BUSHAY

MAINLAND REGIONAL

The senior and three-time first-team All-Star tied for 12th place in the 100 freestyle in 47.34 at the MOC. Bushay won the 100 freestyle and was on two winning freestyle relay teams in the Mustangs S.J. Public B win over Ocean City.

PAT ARMSTRONG

OCEAN CITY

The senior and three-time first-team Press All-Star won the 50-meter freestyle in 24.19 and the 100 butterfly in 58.07 at the Forde CAL Meet. He also led off the winning 200 medley relay at the meet. At the Coaches Meet, Armstrong won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.93 in Division B and was ninth in the MOC 100 freestyle in 46.81. He won the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly in O.C.’s 87-83 loss to Mainland in the S.J. Public B final.

GERARD TRAYNOR

ABSEGAMI

The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star finished sixth in the 100 backstroke in 50.95 at the Meet of Champions. Traynor also won the 100 backstroke in Division B at the Coaches Meet in 52.31. He was second in the event at the CAL Meet.

200 MEDLEY RELAY

OCEAN CITY

Tommy Armstrong

Gavin Neal

Pat Armstrong

Jackson Agnellini

Led the area by finishing 11th at the MOC in 1:36.90

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Cole Jennings

Trevor Nolan

Anthony Mortellite

Parker Lapsley

Placed second at the MOC in 1:25.80, 0.52 seconds behind Haddonfield.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Anthony Mortellite

Cole Jennings

Dante Buonadonna

Trevor Nolan

Finished third in 3:08.95 at the MOC.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS

MASSIMO CATANIA

St. Augustine Prep

MATT WOODSIDE

Ocean City

BRANDON ACEVEDO

Middle Township

JUSTIN YON

Mainland Regional

JONAH ALVAREZ

St. Augustine Prep

GAVIN NEAL

Ocean City

ALEX SMILEVSKI

Egg Harbor Township

MATT STANKER

St. Augustine Prep

MICHAEL WOJCIECHOWICZ

Egg Harbor Township

COLE LABURRE (diver)

Ocean City

EVAN FALK

Mainland Regional

JOHN SAHL

Atlantic City

WILL NGUYEN

Egg Harbor Township

JACKSON AGNELLINI

Ocean City

MICHAEL GIARDINO

Vineland

COREY LIN

Egg Harbor Township

HONORABLE MENTON

ABSEGAMI

Adam Bailey

Myles Smalls

ATLANTIC CITY

Kyle Graybill

Jason Lieu

Tommy Pham

BARNEGAT

Christopher DeLeeuw

Tyler Finkle

CEDAR CREEK

Matt Winterbottom

Jon Nass

CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

Garron Hindemyer

Isaiah Colson

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Charlie Seiverd

Max Smilevski

Aerick Mallari

Adam Schreiner

William Seaman

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Justin Melli

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Alex Savov

Liam Kennedy

Brian Falk

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Chase McCray

Nick Fonseca

OAKCREST

Brian Tran

Nick Kurtanidze

Nathan Ranger

OCEAN CITY

Tommy Armstrong

Niko Dounoulis (diver)

CJ Denn

Colin Abbott

Matthew Bell

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Jacob Werner

Sean Kahl

Guy DeVita

Jacob King

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Anthony Tramp

Giovanni Catania

Ben Stanker

VINELAND

William Delgado