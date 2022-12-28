The Press Boys Cross Country All-Stars

RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Fabian Ramales Perez
Southern Regional senior
Ramales Perez was the fastest local runner in every major meet. Ramales Perez won the Ocean County championship, finished fifth in the Shore Conference, fourth in South Jersey Group IV, eighth in the state Group IV championship and 17th at the Meet of the Champions.
FIRST TEAM
Andrew Bowker
Southern Regional senior
Bowker finished second in the Ocean County meet, seventh in the Shore Conference and fifth in South Jersey Group IV.
Nick Scarangelli
Ocean City senior
Scarangelli won the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. He finished third in South Jersey Group III and sixth in the state Group III meet.
Ryan Taylor
Egg Harbor Township senior
Taylor won the Atlantic County championship and finished eighth in the South Jersey Group IV meet.
Matt Hoffman
Ocean City junior
Hoffman finished second in both the Cape-Atlantic League and Cape May County championship meets.
Adonis Hernandez
Atlantic City senior
Hernandez finished second in the Atlantic County championships and fourth in the Cape-Atlantic League meet.
Santino D’Amelio
Southern Regional junior
D’Amelio finished fourth at the Ocean County meet and eighth in the Shore Conference championships. He ran the fifth fastest time of any local male at the South Jersey championships.
SECOND TEAM
Jorge Cruz Valle
Wildwood senior
Christian Schiattarella
Southern Regional senior
Elliot Post
Mainland Regional senior
Jack Cura
Lower Cape May Reg. senior
Matthew Winterbottom
Cedar Creek junior
Chris Sardy
Ocean City senior
Ethan Buck
Ocean City sophomore
