The Press Boys Cross Country All-Stars

The Press Boys Cross Country All-Stars

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Fabian Ramales Perez

Southern Regional senior

Ramales Perez was the fastest local runner in every major meet. Ramales Perez won the Ocean County championship, finished fifth in the Shore Conference, fourth in South Jersey Group IV, eighth in the state Group IV championship and 17th at the Meet of the Champions.

FIRST TEAM

Andrew Bowker

Southern Regional senior

Bowker finished second in the Ocean County meet, seventh in the Shore Conference and fifth in South Jersey Group IV.

Nick Scarangelli

Ocean City senior

Scarangelli won the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. He finished third in South Jersey Group III and sixth in the state Group III meet.

Ryan Taylor

Egg Harbor Township senior

Taylor won the Atlantic County championship and finished eighth in the South Jersey Group IV meet.

Matt Hoffman

Ocean City junior

Hoffman finished second in both the Cape-Atlantic League and Cape May County championship meets.

Adonis Hernandez

Atlantic City senior

Hernandez finished second in the Atlantic County championships and fourth in the Cape-Atlantic League meet.

Santino D’Amelio

Southern Regional junior

D’Amelio finished fourth at the Ocean County meet and eighth in the Shore Conference championships. He ran the fifth fastest time of any local male at the South Jersey championships.

SECOND TEAM

Jorge Cruz Valle

Wildwood senior

Christian Schiattarella

Southern Regional senior

Elliot Post

Mainland Regional senior

Jack Cura

Lower Cape May Reg. senior

Matthew Winterbottom

Cedar Creek junior

Chris Sardy

Ocean City senior

Ethan Buck

Ocean City sophomore

Fabian Ramales Perez headshot

Ramales Perez

 Matthew Strabuk, For The Press
Nick Scarangelli headshot

Scarangelli

 Provided
Ryan Taylor headshot

Taylor
Adonis Hernandez headshot

Hernandez
Matt Hoffman headshot

Hoffman
Andrew Bowker headshot

Bowker
Santino D'Amelio headshot

D’Amelio

