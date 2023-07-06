Lightweight Doubles

HOLY SPIRIT

Mike Rodriguez, Nick Sarno

This returning Press All-Star crew was the area’s most successful in the two biggest regattas. The Spartans finished third at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America regatta after placing fifth in the Stotesbury Cup. Rodriguez and Sarno were second at the Philadelphia City Championships. They won at the Garden State Championships and took the boys double race at the Atlantic County Championships.

Varsity Single

HOLY SPIRIT

Mike Ricciardi

Placed third at States and won at Atlantic County. Finished third in a semifinal at Stotesbury in a field of 35 boats.

Varsity Eight

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Ryan Manning, James Garoh, Mike Wojciechowicz, Chase Brown, Cliff Dietlebaum, Alex Smilevski, Andrew Celano, Art Jonuzi, coxswain Tyler Heinz

The EHT crew went back and forth with St. Augustine all season, with the teams finishing basically even. The Eagles finished second to St. Augustine’s third at the City Championships but beat the Prep by half a boat-length in the Atlantic County race.

Varsity Eight

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Zach Marks, Drew Hetzer, Aaron Williams, Charles Penza, Sean Dugan, Jack Young, Matteo Barbario, Chris Clayton, coxswain Thomas Tran

The Hermits finished third in 5 minutes, 4.82 seconds to EHT’s fourth in 5:11.39 at the Garden State regatta. In a field of 27 boats at Stotesbury, both crews placed sixth in separate semifinal heats, but St. Augustine’s time was a bit more than a second faster.

Second Eight

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Brandon Chick, Luke Poyas, Will Dodd, Dean DePalma, Joe Tortella, Jake Casale, Anthony Tramp, Patrick Sacco, coxswain Luke Grippo

The Hermits were the only area boys crew to win at the Philadelphia City Championships, beating EHT in a two-boat race. The Prep also won at the Atlantic County event and led the area with a third at States. Placed sixth in a semifinal at Stotesbury in a field of 22.

Junior Single

HOLY SPIRIT

Franklin Hudak

Finished second at both the Garden State event (commonly called States) and at the Philadelphia City Championships.

Novice Four

VINELAND

Noel Ochoa, Giovanni Gonzalez, William Delgado, Noah Grover, coxswain Tyler Chong

This crew finished second at States, fifth in the City Championships, and won a five-boat race at the Atlantic County regatta.

Lightweight Four

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Cameron Cuff, Evan Brown, Jaden Marchelle, Finn Gallagher, coxswain Zorin Bey

The Hermits led the area in four regattas, winning at Atlantic County, finishing third at States and placing seventh and 15th, respectively, in head races at the City and Stotesbury events.

Varsity Four

OAKCREST

Julien Bouchacourt, Keenan Swoyer, Nikoloz Kurtanidze, Christian Martinez, coxswain Caroline Osborne

The Falcons won a four-boat race at the Atlantic County regatta. Also led all local teams by getting third in a semifinal at States and by placing 11th in a City Championships head race. Rival Mainland Regional finished 24th to Oakcrest’s 25th in the 45-boat Stotesbury varsity four head race.

Novice Eight

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Liam Craig, Mike Baklycki, Jaxon Merrill, Rocco Ricciardi, Guido Vaccaro, Walt Reber, Bora Kara, Marvin Ervin, coxswain Ryan Naylor

The Eagles won a four-boat race by more than 10 seconds at the Atlantic County Championships. Also placed fourth at States and third in the Philadelphia City Championships.

— Guy Gargan