The Press Boys Basketball All-Stars

The Press Player of the Year
Carlos Lopez
Egg Harbor Township
6-2 senior guard
Lopez led the Eagles to a 23-4 record, the South Jersey Group IV semifinals and the Cape-Atlantic League United Division championships. Lopez averaged 21.7 points and four rebounds and made 76 3-pointers. Lopez finished his career with 1,551 points.
FIRST TEAM
Anthony
Colon Egg Harbor Township 6-5 senior forward
Colon averaged 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Cohen Cook Mainland Regional 6-0 sophomore forward
Cook led the Mustangs to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.
Elijah Brown St. Augustine Prep 6-4 sophomore forward
Brown led the Hermits to a 23-4 record, the CAL National Division title and to the CAL Tournament final. He averages 17 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Ja’son Prevard St. Joseph Academy 6-4 senior guard
Prevard averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats, who finished 19-8 and reached the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals.
Yamere Diggs
Vineland
5-8 senior guard
Diggs averaged 16.5 points and 5.8 assists for the Fighting Clan, who finished 17-9. He finished with more than 1,000 career points.
SECOND TEAM
Jahmir Smith Holy Spirit Junior guard
Smith averaged 12.2 points.
DJ Germann Egg Harbor Township 5-11 junior guard
Germann averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 assists.
Semaj Bethea St. Augustine
5-9 sophomore guard
Bethea averaged 13.5 points.
Khalon Foster Millville 5-11 sophomore guard
Foster averaged 11.7 points.
Jamir McNeil
Middle Township
6-3 FR. G
McNeil averaged 11.7 points
Dylan Delvecchio Cape May Tech 6-3 senior forward
Delvecchio averaged 21 points.
THIRD TEAMArchie Lawler Lower Cape May Reg.
6-2 junior forward
Bubba McNeil Middle Township
5-9 sophomore guard Junior Hans Wildwood
5-11 sophomore guard
Jaden Anthony Southern Regional
6-1 senior guard
Jabril Bowman Bridgeton
6-3 senior forward
HONORABLE MENTION
ACIT: Jayden Lopez
Bridgeton: Angel Smith
Buena Regional: Dominic Caraballo
Egg Harbor Township: Isaiah Glenn; Jay-Nelly Reyes
Hammonton: Kenny Smith; John Andoloro
Holy Spirit: Jamil Wilkins, Ky Gilliam
Lacey Township: Chris Venturoso
Mainland Regional: Jamie Tyson
Middle Township: Anthony Trombetta
Oakcrest: McCray Huggins
Ocean City: Omero Chevere
Pleasantville: Markhi Barnes
St. Joseph Academy: Arnaldo Rodriguez
Southern Regional: Nick Devane
