THE PRESS BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS

The Press Boys Basketball All-Stars

  • 0

The Press Player of the Year

Carlos Lopez

Egg Harbor Township

6-2 senior guard

Lopez led the Eagles to a 23-4 record, the South Jersey Group IV semifinals and the Cape-Atlantic League United Division championships. Lopez averaged 21.7 points and four rebounds and made 76 3-pointers. Lopez finished his career with 1,551 points.

FIRST TEAM

Anthony

Colon Egg Harbor Township 6-5 senior forward

Colon averaged 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Cohen Cook Mainland Regional 6-0 sophomore forward

Cook led the Mustangs to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Elijah Brown St. Augustine Prep 6-4 sophomore forward

Brown led the Hermits to a 23-4 record, the CAL National Division title and to the CAL Tournament final. He averages 17 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Ja’son Prevard St. Joseph Academy 6-4 senior guard

Prevard averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats, who finished 19-8 and reached the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals.

Yamere Diggs

Vineland

5-8 senior guard

Diggs averaged 16.5 points and 5.8 assists for the Fighting Clan, who finished 17-9. He finished with more than 1,000 career points.

SECOND TEAM

Jahmir Smith Holy Spirit Junior guard

Smith averaged 12.2 points.

DJ Germann Egg Harbor Township 5-11 junior guard

Germann averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 assists.

Semaj Bethea St. Augustine

5-9 sophomore guard

Bethea averaged 13.5 points.

Khalon Foster Millville 5-11 sophomore guard

Foster averaged 11.7 points.

Jamir McNeil

Middle Township

6-3 FR. G

McNeil averaged 11.7 points

Dylan Delvecchio Cape May Tech 6-3 senior forward

Delvecchio averaged 21 points.

THIRD TEAMArchie Lawler Lower Cape May Reg.

6-2 junior forward

Bubba McNeil Middle Township

5-9 sophomore guard Junior Hans Wildwood

5-11 sophomore guard

Jaden Anthony Southern Regional

6-1 senior guard

Jabril Bowman Bridgeton

6-3 senior forward

HONORABLE MENTION

ACIT: Jayden Lopez

Bridgeton: Angel Smith

Buena Regional: Dominic Caraballo

Egg Harbor Township: Isaiah Glenn; Jay-Nelly Reyes

Hammonton: Kenny Smith; John Andoloro

Holy Spirit: Jamil Wilkins, Ky Gilliam

Lacey Township: Chris Venturoso

Mainland Regional: Jamie Tyson

Middle Township: Anthony Trombetta

Oakcrest: McCray Huggins

Ocean City: Omero Chevere

Pleasantville: Markhi Barnes

St. Joseph Academy: Arnaldo Rodriguez

Southern Regional: Nick Devane

Carlos Lopez headshot for B1

Lopez

Anthony Colon headshot

Colon
+5 
Cohen Cook headshot

Cook

Elijah Brown headshot

Brown

Ja'Son Prevard headshot

Prevard

Yamere Diggs headshot

Diggs

