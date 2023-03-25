WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Riley Lerner
Cedar Creek
120 POUNDS
The junior captured her first state and South Region titles after placing second in the region and state as a freshman and sophomore. She won the Lady Clipper Classic title and finished second at the Queen of the East and South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling tournaments. Lerner finished the season 32-5.
FIRST TEAM
114 POUNDS
Olivia Guy
Ocean City
The junior placed third at the South Region tournament and advanced to her second straight state tournament. She was second at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Queen of the East tournaments. Guy, who also placed fourth at the Freehold Holiday Tournament, finished 15-7.
126 POUNDS
Shea Aretz
Buena Regional
The freshman won the South Region championship and placed seventh at the state tournament. Aretz also won the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling Tournament and finished second at the Last Clipper Classic. She finished 17-9.
Jackie Oviedo-Ramos
Mainland Regional
The senior was second at the South Region tournament and third in the state tournament. She won the Queen of the East and South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame titles on her way to finishing 20-2.
Kylie Wright
Egg Harbor Township
The junior finished third in the South Region and earned a medal at the state tournament with her eighth-place finish. She finished second at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Tournament and was fourth at the Queen of the East. Wright finished 23-11.
132 POUNDS
Danna Ramirez
Ocean City
The sophomore placed second in the South Region and sixth in the state tournament. She won the Freehold Holiday Tournament and placed second at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Tournament. Ramirez finished 19-9.
138 POUNDS
Jayla Hahn
Southern Regional
The senior won the state and South Region titles. It was her fourth region and second state championship. Hahn is Southern’s first female state champion. She won the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Queen of the East, Shore Conference Tournament and East Brunswick Lady Bear Invitational titles. Hahn went 26-0.
Ziyona Jackson
Schalick/ Cumberland
The junior was second in the South Region tournament and made the state tournament. Jackson finished third at the Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling Tournament.
145 POUNDS
Sam Henrich
Southern Regional
The sophomore finished third in the South Region and fifth in the state tournament. Henrich placed second in the Shore Conference Tournament, fifth at the East Brunswick Lady Bear Invitational and sixth at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament. She finished 23-13.
152 POUNDS
Isabella Scittina
Mainland Regional
The freshmen placed second in the South Region and made the state tournament. She finished third at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling Tournament.
SECOND TEAM
100 POUNDS
Stephanie Cossaboon, Millville
Stevie Hunt, Egg Harbor Township
107 POUNDS
Masin Maugeri, Southern Regional
114 POUNDS
Cami Bird, Egg Harbor Township
120 POUNDS
Alyssa Orsino, Hammonton
Rebecca Royer, Millville
126 POUNDS
Alex Graffius, Holy Spirit
132 POUNDS
Hannia Garcia, Southern Regional
165 POUNDS
Michaela Callum, Southern Regional
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Amelia Taylor
Buena Regional
Brianna Roeder
Mainland Regional
Angelica Oviedo-Ramos
Chloe Reganato
Millville
Krysta Pedersen
Nyasia Todd
Schalick/Cumberland
Athena Eberl
Southern Regional
Jada Ferrante
Karley Perrini
Sydney Ward
St. Joseph Academy
Brougan Heilig
Elizabeth Mayo
