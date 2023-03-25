WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Riley Lerner

Cedar Creek

120 POUNDS

The junior captured her first state and South Region titles after placing second in the region and state as a freshman and sophomore. She won the Lady Clipper Classic title and finished second at the Queen of the East and South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling tournaments. Lerner finished the season 32-5.

FIRST TEAM

114 POUNDS

Olivia Guy

Ocean City

The junior placed third at the South Region tournament and advanced to her second straight state tournament. She was second at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Queen of the East tournaments. Guy, who also placed fourth at the Freehold Holiday Tournament, finished 15-7.

126 POUNDS

Shea Aretz

Buena Regional

The freshman won the South Region championship and placed seventh at the state tournament. Aretz also won the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling Tournament and finished second at the Last Clipper Classic. She finished 17-9.

Jackie Oviedo-Ramos

Mainland Regional

The senior was second at the South Region tournament and third in the state tournament. She won the Queen of the East and South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame titles on her way to finishing 20-2.

Kylie Wright

Egg Harbor Township

The junior finished third in the South Region and earned a medal at the state tournament with her eighth-place finish. She finished second at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Tournament and was fourth at the Queen of the East. Wright finished 23-11.

132 POUNDS

Danna Ramirez

Ocean City

The sophomore placed second in the South Region and sixth in the state tournament. She won the Freehold Holiday Tournament and placed second at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Tournament. Ramirez finished 19-9.

138 POUNDS

Jayla Hahn

Southern Regional

The senior won the state and South Region titles. It was her fourth region and second state championship. Hahn is Southern’s first female state champion. She won the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Queen of the East, Shore Conference Tournament and East Brunswick Lady Bear Invitational titles. Hahn went 26-0.

Ziyona Jackson

Schalick/ Cumberland

The junior was second in the South Region tournament and made the state tournament. Jackson finished third at the Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling Tournament.

145 POUNDS

Sam Henrich

Southern Regional

The sophomore finished third in the South Region and fifth in the state tournament. Henrich placed second in the Shore Conference Tournament, fifth at the East Brunswick Lady Bear Invitational and sixth at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament. She finished 23-13.

152 POUNDS

Isabella Scittina

Mainland Regional

The freshmen placed second in the South Region and made the state tournament. She finished third at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling Tournament.

SECOND TEAM

100 POUNDS

Stephanie Cossaboon, Millville

Stevie Hunt, Egg Harbor Township

107 POUNDS

Masin Maugeri, Southern Regional

114 POUNDS

Cami Bird, Egg Harbor Township

120 POUNDS

Alyssa Orsino, Hammonton

Rebecca Royer, Millville

126 POUNDS

Alex Graffius, Holy Spirit

132 POUNDS

Hannia Garcia, Southern Regional

165 POUNDS

Michaela Callum, Southern Regional

HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami

Amelia Taylor

Buena Regional

Brianna Roeder

Mainland Regional

Angelica Oviedo-Ramos

Chloe Reganato

Millville

Krysta Pedersen

Nyasia Todd

Schalick/Cumberland

Athena Eberl

Southern Regional

Jada Ferrante

Karley Perrini

Sydney Ward

St. Joseph Academy

Brougan Heilig

Elizabeth Mayo