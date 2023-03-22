Player of the Year
Quanirah Montague
Atlantic City
5-5 senior center
Montague led the Vikings to the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV finals. The Mississippi State recruit averaged 17.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. She finished with 1,006 career points.
FIRST TEAM
Emma Peretti
Hammonton
5-11 senior forward/center
Peretti averaged 17.8 and 13.8 rebounds. She finished with 1,473 career points.
Kasey Bretones
Mainland Regional
5-8 junior guard
Bretones is an outstanding defensive player and led the Mustangs to their second straight CAL title. She averaged 11.8 points and was the MVP of the CAL Tournament final. Bretones also averaged six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Ava Mazur
Mainland Regional
5-7 junior guard
Mazur made 44 3-pointers and averaged 11.6 points. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jada Elston
Middle Township
5-8 senior guard
Elston led the Panthers to the South Jersey Group II championship. She averaged 17.5 points and finished with 1,152 career points. Elston will continue her career at Kean University.
Kaci Mikulski
Wildwood Catholic
5-8 junior guard
Mikulski led the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B final. She averaged 14.7 points and made 71 3-pointers.
Reese Downey
Absegami
5-6 sophomore guard
Downey made 69 3-pointers and averaged 16.3 points. She has scored 865 career points.
Maci McCracken
Wildwood
5-7 sophomore guard
McCracken led the Warriors to the South Jersey Group I final. She averaged 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She has scored 1,078 career points.
SECOND TEAM
Madison Palek
Middle Township
6-0 junior forward
Palek averaged 9.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Carly Murphy
Wildwood Catholic
5-10 senior forward
Murphy averaged 11 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Avery Jackson
Ocean City
5-8 senior guard
Jackson averaged 10.1 points and made 39 3-pointers.
Tori Vliet
Ocean City
5-10 senior center
Vliet averaged 8.4 points and made 37 3-pointers.
Madelyn Bernhardt
OLMA
5-7 junior guard/forward
Bernhardt averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sasha Lemons
Atlantic City
5-2 senior guard
Bella Mazur
Mainland Regional
5-7 junior guard
Sabrina Little
Holy Spirit
5-4 sophomore guard
Samantha Jones
Vineland
5-7 senior guard
Averi Harding
Egg Harbor Township
6-2 sophomore forward
Sydney Stokes
Mainland Regional
6-1 junior center
Emma Thornton
Barnegat
5-10 sophomore
Cara McCoy
Barnegat
5-6 senior guard
