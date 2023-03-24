BOYS WRESTLING
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Matt Henrich
Southern Regional
150 POUNDS
The junior became the first Southern wrestler to capture a state championship since 2009. Henrich also captured the District 25, Region 7 and Escape at the Rock titles. Henrich, who finished 40-3, is committed to Rutgers University.
FIRST TEAM
106 POUNDS
Anthony Mason
Southern Regional
The freshman captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles and advanced to the state tournament in Atlantic City. Mason finished 34-10.
113 POUNDS
Kaden Naame
St. Augustine Prep
The senior captured the District 32 and Region 8 titles. He placed fourth at the state tournament, his third time earning a medal. Naame placed sixth a the Beast of the East and finished the season 26-5.
120 POUNDS
Max Elton
Holy Spirit
The senior won the District 31 and Region 8 titles. Elton finished fourth at states, marking the second straight season he reached the podium. He took fifth place and medaled at the Beast of the East. Elton, who is committed to the University of Buffalo,finished 36-6.
126 POUNDS
Conor Collins
Southern Regional
The senior captured the District 25 title. He finished second at the Region 7 tournament and fourth at the state tournament. Collins finished his career as a three-time state place-winner (top eight). Collins, who will attend the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, finished 36-7.
132 POUNDS
Wyatt Stout
Southern Regional
The sophomore captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles for the second straight year. Stout placed sixth at the state tournament, earning a spot on the podium for the first time in his career. He finished 33-9.
138 POUNDS
Vince Faldetta
Egg Harbor Township
The senior captured his first district title. He finished fourth at the Region 8 tournament to advance to the state tournament for the first time in his career. He finished 27-14.
144 POUNDS
Richie Grungo
St. Augustine Prep
The senior won a state championship in Atlantic City. It was the third state title in program history and the first since 2014. He also won the District 32 and Region 8 titles. Grungo placed in the top eight at states three times during his career. He finished 30-2 and is committed to Lehigh University
157 POUNDS
Nick Bennet
Southern Regional
The senior captured the District 25 title and placed third at the Region 7 tournament. Bennet lost one round short of placing in the top eight at the state tournament. He finished 30-6.
165 POUNDS
Jake Slotnick
St. Augustine Prep
The senior captured the District 32 and Region 8 titles for the second straight season. He finished sixth at the state tournament for the second straight winter. He finished 13-5.
175 POUNDS
Mitch Bovina
Southern Regional
The junior captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles. Bovina advanced to the state tournament for the first time. He finished 26-11.
190 POUNDS
George Rhodes
Absegami
The senior won his third District 32 title. After placing second at the region tournament the last three years, Rhodes captured the title in his last year. He finished fourth at the state tournament, his first time on the podium. He finished 43-2.
215 POUNDS
Riley O’Boyle
Southern Regional
The senior captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles. He made the state tournament for the second straight season, finishing second. He finished the season 36-6.
285 POUNDS
Anthony Evangelista
Southern Regional
The senior won the District 25 title and finished second at the Region 7 tournament. He fell one round short of earning a medal at the states, his second career trip to Atlantic City. Evangelista, who placed sixth at the Escape at the Rock tournament, finished 28-11.
SECOND TEAM
106 POUNDS
Justin Flood, Hammonton
113 POUNDS
Tyler Thomas, Egg Harbor Township
120 POUNDS
Jackson Slotnick, St. Augustine Prep
126 POUNDS
Anthony DePaul. St. Augustine Prep
132 POUNDS
Chase Hansen, Lower Cape May Regional
138 POUNDS
Christopher Eaton, Absegami
144 POUNDS
Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern Regional
150 POUNDS
Brady Conlin, St. Augustine Prep
157 POUNDS
Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine Prep
165 POUNDS
Sean Cowan, Absegami
175 POUNDS
Nick Layton, Ocean City
190 POUNDS
Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May Regional
215 POUNDS
Robert McDevitt, Holy Spirit
285 POUNDS
Edison Andino, Millville
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Frank Gargione
Nick Gargione
Adrain Martinez-Ruiz
Julian Rivera
Atlantic City
Jadah Butler
Barnegat
Trey DeMeo
Gregory Mamola
Anthony Ryan
Buena Regional
Allen Adkins
Cedar Creek
Aamir Dunbar
Egg Harbor Township
Nick Faldetta
Aiden Seratore
Peter Steed
Hammonton
Luca Giagunto
Frank Italiano
Logan Walters
Shane Way
Holy Spirit
Chase Calhoun
Gavin Mensch
Dave Sonnie
Lacey Township
Matt Coon
Aidan Flynn
Matt Gauthier
Jayden Martins
Aidan Ott
Brendan Schuler
Lower Cape May Regional
Derron Azille
Connor Barikian
Isaiah-Carr Wing
Logan Haggerty
Jahcere Harris
Benjamin Rue
Mainland Regional
Michael Borini
Dan DeFeo
Noah Fontana
Andrew Siteman
Nick Timek
Middle Township
Max Adelizzi
Samuel Keppel
Adrien Laboy
Maurice Matthews
Millville
Joshua Roman
Anthony Romero
Oakcrest
Bruce Bellace
Francisco Velazquez
Ocean City
Ryan Callahan
Clifford Dirkes
Tommy Grimley
Aiden Leypoldt
Jace Watson
Jon Wootton
Pinelands Regional
Anthony Aguanno
Mason Livio
Wyatt Pharo
Nick Sheridan
Gavin Wagner
Southern Regional
Collin French
Scottie Sari
Cole Velardi
Attila Vigilante
St. Augustine Prep
Brandon Borman
Ron Kraus
Cooper Lange
Robert Meyer
Ed Vincent
St. Joseph Academy
Nicholas Melchiore
Vineland
Breon Badger
Josh Kinchen
Xavier Lugo
Lionel Powell
