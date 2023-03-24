BOYS WRESTLING

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Matt Henrich

Southern Regional

150 POUNDS

The junior became the first Southern wrestler to capture a state championship since 2009. Henrich also captured the District 25, Region 7 and Escape at the Rock titles. Henrich, who finished 40-3, is committed to Rutgers University.

FIRST TEAM

106 POUNDS

Anthony Mason

Southern Regional

The freshman captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles and advanced to the state tournament in Atlantic City. Mason finished 34-10.

113 POUNDS

Kaden Naame

St. Augustine Prep

The senior captured the District 32 and Region 8 titles. He placed fourth at the state tournament, his third time earning a medal. Naame placed sixth a the Beast of the East and finished the season 26-5.

120 POUNDS

Max Elton

Holy Spirit

The senior won the District 31 and Region 8 titles. Elton finished fourth at states, marking the second straight season he reached the podium. He took fifth place and medaled at the Beast of the East. Elton, who is committed to the University of Buffalo,finished 36-6.

126 POUNDS

Conor Collins

Southern Regional

The senior captured the District 25 title. He finished second at the Region 7 tournament and fourth at the state tournament. Collins finished his career as a three-time state place-winner (top eight). Collins, who will attend the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, finished 36-7.

132 POUNDS

Wyatt Stout

Southern Regional

The sophomore captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles for the second straight year. Stout placed sixth at the state tournament, earning a spot on the podium for the first time in his career. He finished 33-9.

138 POUNDS

Vince Faldetta

Egg Harbor Township

The senior captured his first district title. He finished fourth at the Region 8 tournament to advance to the state tournament for the first time in his career. He finished 27-14.

144 POUNDS

Richie Grungo

St. Augustine Prep

The senior won a state championship in Atlantic City. It was the third state title in program history and the first since 2014. He also won the District 32 and Region 8 titles. Grungo placed in the top eight at states three times during his career. He finished 30-2 and is committed to Lehigh University

157 POUNDS

Nick Bennet

Southern Regional

The senior captured the District 25 title and placed third at the Region 7 tournament. Bennet lost one round short of placing in the top eight at the state tournament. He finished 30-6.

165 POUNDS

Jake Slotnick

St. Augustine Prep

The senior captured the District 32 and Region 8 titles for the second straight season. He finished sixth at the state tournament for the second straight winter. He finished 13-5.

175 POUNDS

Mitch Bovina

Southern Regional

The junior captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles. Bovina advanced to the state tournament for the first time. He finished 26-11.

190 POUNDS

George Rhodes

Absegami

The senior won his third District 32 title. After placing second at the region tournament the last three years, Rhodes captured the title in his last year. He finished fourth at the state tournament, his first time on the podium. He finished 43-2.

215 POUNDS

Riley O’Boyle

Southern Regional

The senior captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles. He made the state tournament for the second straight season, finishing second. He finished the season 36-6.

285 POUNDS

Anthony Evangelista

Southern Regional

The senior won the District 25 title and finished second at the Region 7 tournament. He fell one round short of earning a medal at the states, his second career trip to Atlantic City. Evangelista, who placed sixth at the Escape at the Rock tournament, finished 28-11.

SECOND TEAM

106 POUNDS

Justin Flood, Hammonton

113 POUNDS

Tyler Thomas, Egg Harbor Township

120 POUNDS

Jackson Slotnick, St. Augustine Prep

126 POUNDS

Anthony DePaul. St. Augustine Prep

132 POUNDS

Chase Hansen, Lower Cape May Regional

138 POUNDS

Christopher Eaton, Absegami

144 POUNDS

Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern Regional

150 POUNDS

Brady Conlin, St. Augustine Prep

157 POUNDS

Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine Prep

165 POUNDS

Sean Cowan, Absegami

175 POUNDS

Nick Layton, Ocean City

190 POUNDS

Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May Regional

215 POUNDS

Robert McDevitt, Holy Spirit

285 POUNDS

Edison Andino, Millville

HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami

Frank Gargione

Nick Gargione

Adrain Martinez-Ruiz

Julian Rivera

Atlantic City

Jadah Butler

Barnegat

Trey DeMeo

Gregory Mamola

Anthony Ryan

Buena Regional

Allen Adkins

Cedar Creek

Aamir Dunbar

Egg Harbor Township

Nick Faldetta

Aiden Seratore

Peter Steed

Hammonton

Luca Giagunto

Frank Italiano

Logan Walters

Shane Way

Holy Spirit

Chase Calhoun

Gavin Mensch

Dave Sonnie

Lacey Township

Matt Coon

Aidan Flynn

Matt Gauthier

Jayden Martins

Aidan Ott

Brendan Schuler

Lower Cape May Regional

Derron Azille

Connor Barikian

Isaiah-Carr Wing

Logan Haggerty

Jahcere Harris

Benjamin Rue

Mainland Regional

Michael Borini

Dan DeFeo

Noah Fontana

Andrew Siteman

Nick Timek

Middle Township

Max Adelizzi

Samuel Keppel

Adrien Laboy

Maurice Matthews

Millville

Joshua Roman

Anthony Romero

Oakcrest

Bruce Bellace

Francisco Velazquez

Ocean City

Ryan Callahan

Clifford Dirkes

Tommy Grimley

Aiden Leypoldt

Jace Watson

Jon Wootton

Pinelands Regional

Anthony Aguanno

Mason Livio

Wyatt Pharo

Nick Sheridan

Gavin Wagner

Southern Regional

Collin French

Scottie Sari

Cole Velardi

Attila Vigilante

St. Augustine Prep

Brandon Borman

Ron Kraus

Cooper Lange

Robert Meyer

Ed Vincent

St. Joseph Academy

Nicholas Melchiore

Vineland

Breon Badger

Josh Kinchen

Xavier Lugo

Lionel Powell