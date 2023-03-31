PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DJ Germann
Egg Harbor Township
6-0 senior guard
Germann led the Eagles to the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV titles. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.03 rebounds and 3.5 assists and finished with 1,263 career points.
FIRST TEAM
Jay-Nelly Reyes
Egg Harbor Township
6-2 senior guard
Reyes averaged 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. He was at his best during the postseason, averaging 16.6 points in nine Cape-Atlantic League and state tournament games. He is being recruited by Stockton and Widener universities.
Kenny Smith
Hammonton
5-11 sophomore guard
Smith made 51 3-pointers and averaged 21.3 points. He also averaged 3.2 assists.
Elijah Brown
St. Augustine Prep
6-4 junior forward
Brown averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He has scored 1,045 career points.
Devin Theophile
St. Joseph Academy
6-5 senior forward
Theophile averaged 16 points and 14.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Justin Harper
Wildwood Catholic
6-3 senior guard
Harper averaged 22 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Crusaders.
Cohen Cook
Mainland Regional
6-1 junior forward
Cook averaged 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals. He has scored 1,026 career points.
SECOND TEAM
Semaj Bethea
St. Augustine Prep
5-11 junior guard
Bethea averaged 14.2 points.
Arnaldo Rodriguez
St. Joseph Academy
6-0 senior guard
Rodriguez made 62 3-pointers and averaged 19 points.
Bubba McNeil
Middle Township
5-10 junior guard
McNeil averaged 15.4 points.
Jamir McNeil
Middle Township
6-1 sophomore guard
McNeil averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Kori Segich
Ocean City
6-3 junior forward
Segich averaged 15 points.
Junior Hans
Wildwood
6-0 junior guard
Hans averaged 17.6 points.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nasir Tucker
ACIT
5-8 senior guard
Jaden Merrill
Millville
6-6 senior center
Macky Bonner
Lower Cape May Regional
5-11 junior guard
Markhi Barnes
Pleasantville
6-0 senior guard
Isiah Akpassa
Absegami
6-3 junior forward
Hassanur Rahmaan-Freeman
Atlantic City
6-4 senior forward
Omero Chevere
Ocean City
6-0 senior forward
Tom Menegus
Southern Regional
6-8 senior center
Jamil Wilkins
Egg Harbor Township
6-2 senior guard
Ethan Fox
St. Augustine Prep
5-11 senior guard
