The high school football weekend starts Thursday with rivalry game

The high school football weekend gets an off to early start this weekend with four games Thursday, including the renewal of one of the region’s biggest rivals - Mainland Regional vs. Ocean City.

What follows is a preview of that game and other contests scheduled for Thursday:

Mainland Regional (1-0) at Ocean City (0-1)

6 p.m. Thursday

It’s a big deal when these neighboring schools meet in any sport. It's an especially big deal in football. The Ocean City/Mainland rivalry has been dubbed “the Battle for the Bridge,” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending district of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield. Mainland leads the overall series 28-22. Ocean City won 34-6 last season.

Mainland, ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, opened with a 37-0 win over Egg Harbor Township last Friday. Jamie Tyson caught a TD pass, returned a fumble for a score and also intercepted a pass for the Mustangs. Ocean City lost its opener to Neshaminy, PA. 20-0 last Friday. Red Raiders quarterback Riley Gunnels threw for 119 yards in the defeat.

Barnegat (0-0) at Freehold Township (0-1)

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Barnegat finished 6-4 last season. Senior running back JoJo Bivins rushed 1,356 yards and 21 TDs. Freehold Township opened with a 31-7 loss to Manalapan last week.

Pt. Pleasant Beach (0-0) at Pinelands Regional (0-0)

7 p.m. Thursday

John Tierney makes his debut as Pinelands coach. The Wildcats were 4-5 last season. Defensive end Mike Hall sparks the Wildcats defense. Pt. Pleasant Beach finished 3-7 last season. Senior quarterback/linebacker Joe Beley threw for seven TDs and made 97 tackles last season.