PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Delainey Sutley
Ocean City
The junior midfielder led the Red Raiders with 64 goals. She helped Ocean City win its second straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and CAL American Division titles as well as a South Jersey Group III semifinal. She was dominant on the draw, leading her team with 147 draw controls. She finished with 72 points, 16 ground balls and nine forced turnovers. Sutley is committed to Rutgers University.
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Eva Blanco
Mainland Regional
The senior led Mustangs in goals (43), assists (13) and points (56). She added a team-leading 65 ground balls, 48 draw controls and 23 forced turnovers. She finished her career with 113 goals.
Rylie Gemberling
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The junior led the Villagers with 78 goals and 96 points. She added 53 ground balls, 46 draw controls and 18 assists. She will enter her senior season with 116 career goals.
Deirdre Jones
Southern Regional
The senior finished second among the Rams with 51 goals and 29 assists and 80 points. Jones added a team-leading 80 draw controls and 64 ground balls to go with 47 forced turnovers. She finished her career with 107 goals to go with 91 assists for 198 points.
Alyson Sojak
Barnegat
The junior led the Bengals with 81 goals to go with 39 assists for 120 points. She also led Barnegat with 98 draw controls, 64 ground balls and 14 forced turnovers. She will enter her senior season with 194 goals.
Hanna Watson
Holy Spirit
The junior led the Spartans in assists (76), goals (58) and points (134). She added 33 ground balls, 16 draw controls and 12 forced turnovers. She has 406 career points (205 assists and 201 goals). Watson is committed to Florida Southern University.
MIDFIELD
Calli Dunn
Barnegat
The senior finished second among the Bengals with 63 goals to go with a team-leading 54 assists for 117 points. She added 76 draw controls, 74 ground balls and 24 forced turnovers. She finished her career with 191 goals.
Delaney Falk
Southern Regional
The sophomore led the Rams with 79 goals to go with 12 assists for 91 points. She added a team-leading 75 draw controls to go with 61 ground balls and 49 forced turnovers. She has scored 129 goals in two seasons.
Zoey Smith
Lacey Township
The sophomore led the Lions with 98 goals to go with 14 assists. She added 140 ground balls and 118 draw controls. Through two seasons, she has scored 166 goals.
Maddie Abbott
Holy Spirit
The senior finished with 48 goals to go with 14 assists for 62 points. She added 33 draw controls, 14 ground balls and 10 forced turnovers. Abbott is committed to play lacrosse at Radford University.
Madi Wenner
Ocean City
The senior scored 54 goals, which was second most among the Red Raiders, to go with 11 assists for 65 points. She added 76 draw controls and 14 forced turnovers. Wenner finished her scholastic career with 109 points. She is committed to Kutztown University.
DEFENSE
Sienna Calhoun
Holy Spirit
The junior led a defense that allowed an average of just 8.31 points per game. She finished second among the Spartans with 38 ground balls to go with 11 forced turnovers. She added nine goals. Calhoun is committed to Lock Haven University.
Olivia Carll
Barnegat
The sophomore anchored a defense that averaged seven goals per game. She finished with 34 ground balls, 11 forced turnovers and six goals. Carll’s contributions helped the Bengals to their third straight undefeated season in the Shore Conference B South Division and to the South Jersey Group II semifinals.
Drew Coyle
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The senior anchored a defense that allowed an average of 8.25 goals per game. Coyle finished with 25 ground balls to go with a team-leading 15 caused turnovers. She will continue her lacrosse career at Kean University.
Julianna Duff
Ocean City
The junior was a stellar defender for the Red Raiders who helped them win their second straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title and make their South Jersey Group III semifinal appearance. She is committed to Rhode Island University.
Andi Helphenstine
Ocean City
The senior was a leader on one of the top defensive units in South Jersey, which allowed an average of just 5.76 goals per game. The shutdown defender finished with 21 ground balls and 15 forced turnovers. She is committed to Ursinus College.
Kaya Nascimento
Southern Regional
The senior led a defense that allowed an average of 7.6 goals. She finished with 43 forced turnovers, which was second most among the Rams, and 41 ground balls. She helped lead the Rams to their second straight South Jersey Group IV semifinal appearance. She is committed to Montclair State University.
GOALIE
Kylie Kurtz
Mainland Regional
The junior made 169 saves for a 48% save percentage. Starting all 20 games, she made 10 or more saves against tough opponents such as West Deptford, Villa Maria Academy (Pa.), Rancocas Valley, Notre Dame, Ocean City, Cherry Hill West, Holy Spirit and Cherokee. She is committed to The College of New Jersey.
Emilie Menegus
Barnegat
The junior made 81 saves in 17 games for an average of 4.76 goals. The Bengals featured a strong defense, but she took care of business in the net as shown by her first-team All-Ocean County honors.
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Lauren Cella, Holy Spirit
Brynn Culmone, Ocean City
Anna Malandro, Southern Regional
Grace McAfee, Ocean City
Abbie Teefy, Middle Township
MIDFIELD
Tessa Huber, Lower Cape May Regional
Jane Meade, Mainland Regional
Mia McColl, Cedar Creek
Gracie Pierce, Ocean City
Avery Smith, Southern Regional
Brielle Soltys, Holy Spirit
DEFENSE
Lili Davis, Southern Regional
Giana Germano, Barnegat
Lynn McLaughlin, Mainland Regional
Maddie Monteleone, Ocean City
Ella Petrosh, Holy Spirit
GOALIE
Marissa Gras, Holy Spirit
Aliza Otton, Ocean City
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Sarah Glass
Julia Hartman
Vivian Jiang
Atlantic City
Mia D’Arco
Alexandra Dounoulis
Barnegat
Patience Mares
Samantha Manco
Maya McBee
Savia Singh
Cedar Creek
Cierra Sansone
Emily Winterbottom
Egg Harbor Township
Taylor Lear
Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez
Skyler Wood
Holy Spirit
Taylor Lyons
Hailey Mastro
Kendall Murphy
Kira Murray
Tess Roman
Lower Cape May Regional
Sianna King
Ainsley Reed
Liv Lewis
Ryan Salinsky
Ally Walsh
Lacey Township
Delany Dittienhofer
Maeve Meehan
Mainland Regional
Lani Ford
Avery Notaro
Ava Sheeran
Middle Township
Eliza Billingham
Brooke Nabb
Maddyn McAnney
Cameron O’Hara
Jax Pickering
Millville
Melina Tomlin
Julia Thompson
Maren Woodman
Oakcrest
Rachel Carson
Alexis Thavisack
Ocean City
Faith Pacquing
Katie Pierce
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Gabby Celli
Gabby Eaise
Lucia Visalli
Southern Regional
Lila DeYoung
Anna Malandro
Piper Murray
Izzy Muti
Jenna Sarnoski
