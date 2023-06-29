PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Delainey Sutley

Ocean City

The junior midfielder led the Red Raiders with 64 goals. She helped Ocean City win its second straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and CAL American Division titles as well as a South Jersey Group III semifinal. She was dominant on the draw, leading her team with 147 draw controls. She finished with 72 points, 16 ground balls and nine forced turnovers. Sutley is committed to Rutgers University.

FIRST TEAM

ATTACK

Eva Blanco

Mainland Regional

The senior led Mustangs in goals (43), assists (13) and points (56). She added a team-leading 65 ground balls, 48 draw controls and 23 forced turnovers. She finished her career with 113 goals.

Rylie Gemberling

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

The junior led the Villagers with 78 goals and 96 points. She added 53 ground balls, 46 draw controls and 18 assists. She will enter her senior season with 116 career goals.

Deirdre Jones

Southern Regional

The senior finished second among the Rams with 51 goals and 29 assists and 80 points. Jones added a team-leading 80 draw controls and 64 ground balls to go with 47 forced turnovers. She finished her career with 107 goals to go with 91 assists for 198 points.

Alyson Sojak

Barnegat

The junior led the Bengals with 81 goals to go with 39 assists for 120 points. She also led Barnegat with 98 draw controls, 64 ground balls and 14 forced turnovers. She will enter her senior season with 194 goals.

Hanna Watson

Holy Spirit

The junior led the Spartans in assists (76), goals (58) and points (134). She added 33 ground balls, 16 draw controls and 12 forced turnovers. She has 406 career points (205 assists and 201 goals). Watson is committed to Florida Southern University.

MIDFIELD

Calli Dunn

Barnegat

The senior finished second among the Bengals with 63 goals to go with a team-leading 54 assists for 117 points. She added 76 draw controls, 74 ground balls and 24 forced turnovers. She finished her career with 191 goals.

Delaney Falk

Southern Regional

The sophomore led the Rams with 79 goals to go with 12 assists for 91 points. She added a team-leading 75 draw controls to go with 61 ground balls and 49 forced turnovers. She has scored 129 goals in two seasons.

Zoey Smith

Lacey Township

The sophomore led the Lions with 98 goals to go with 14 assists. She added 140 ground balls and 118 draw controls. Through two seasons, she has scored 166 goals.

Maddie Abbott

Holy Spirit

The senior finished with 48 goals to go with 14 assists for 62 points. She added 33 draw controls, 14 ground balls and 10 forced turnovers. Abbott is committed to play lacrosse at Radford University.

Madi Wenner

Ocean City

The senior scored 54 goals, which was second most among the Red Raiders, to go with 11 assists for 65 points. She added 76 draw controls and 14 forced turnovers. Wenner finished her scholastic career with 109 points. She is committed to Kutztown University.

DEFENSE

Sienna Calhoun

Holy Spirit

The junior led a defense that allowed an average of just 8.31 points per game. She finished second among the Spartans with 38 ground balls to go with 11 forced turnovers. She added nine goals. Calhoun is committed to Lock Haven University.

Olivia Carll

Barnegat

The sophomore anchored a defense that averaged seven goals per game. She finished with 34 ground balls, 11 forced turnovers and six goals. Carll’s contributions helped the Bengals to their third straight undefeated season in the Shore Conference B South Division and to the South Jersey Group II semifinals.

Drew Coyle

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

The senior anchored a defense that allowed an average of 8.25 goals per game. Coyle finished with 25 ground balls to go with a team-leading 15 caused turnovers. She will continue her lacrosse career at Kean University.

Julianna Duff

Ocean City

The junior was a stellar defender for the Red Raiders who helped them win their second straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title and make their South Jersey Group III semifinal appearance. She is committed to Rhode Island University.

Andi Helphenstine

Ocean City

The senior was a leader on one of the top defensive units in South Jersey, which allowed an average of just 5.76 goals per game. The shutdown defender finished with 21 ground balls and 15 forced turnovers. She is committed to Ursinus College.

Kaya Nascimento

Southern Regional

The senior led a defense that allowed an average of 7.6 goals. She finished with 43 forced turnovers, which was second most among the Rams, and 41 ground balls. She helped lead the Rams to their second straight South Jersey Group IV semifinal appearance. She is committed to Montclair State University.

GOALIE

Kylie Kurtz

Mainland Regional

The junior made 169 saves for a 48% save percentage. Starting all 20 games, she made 10 or more saves against tough opponents such as West Deptford, Villa Maria Academy (Pa.), Rancocas Valley, Notre Dame, Ocean City, Cherry Hill West, Holy Spirit and Cherokee. She is committed to The College of New Jersey.

Emilie Menegus

Barnegat

The junior made 81 saves in 17 games for an average of 4.76 goals. The Bengals featured a strong defense, but she took care of business in the net as shown by her first-team All-Ocean County honors.

SECOND TEAM

ATTACK

Lauren Cella, Holy Spirit

Brynn Culmone, Ocean City

Anna Malandro, Southern Regional

Grace McAfee, Ocean City

Abbie Teefy, Middle Township

MIDFIELD

Tessa Huber, Lower Cape May Regional

Jane Meade, Mainland Regional

Mia McColl, Cedar Creek

Gracie Pierce, Ocean City

Avery Smith, Southern Regional

Brielle Soltys, Holy Spirit

DEFENSE

Lili Davis, Southern Regional

Giana Germano, Barnegat

Lynn McLaughlin, Mainland Regional

Maddie Monteleone, Ocean City

Ella Petrosh, Holy Spirit

GOALIE

Marissa Gras, Holy Spirit

Aliza Otton, Ocean City

HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami

Sarah Glass

Julia Hartman

Vivian Jiang

Atlantic City

Mia D’Arco

Alexandra Dounoulis

Barnegat

Patience Mares

Samantha Manco

Maya McBee

Savia Singh

Cedar Creek

Cierra Sansone

Emily Winterbottom

Egg Harbor Township

Taylor Lear

Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez

Skyler Wood

Holy Spirit

Taylor Lyons

Hailey Mastro

Kendall Murphy

Kira Murray

Tess Roman

Lower Cape May Regional

Sianna King

Ainsley Reed

Liv Lewis

Ryan Salinsky

Ally Walsh

Lacey Township

Delany Dittienhofer

Maeve Meehan

Mainland Regional

Lani Ford

Avery Notaro

Ava Sheeran

Middle Township

Eliza Billingham

Brooke Nabb

Maddyn McAnney

Cameron O’Hara

Jax Pickering

Millville

Melina Tomlin

Julia Thompson

Maren Woodman

Oakcrest

Rachel Carson

Alexis Thavisack

Ocean City

Faith Pacquing

Katie Pierce

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Gabby Celli

Gabby Eaise

Lucia Visalli

Southern Regional

Lila DeYoung

Anna Malandro

Piper Murray

Izzy Muti

Jenna Sarnoski