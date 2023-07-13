PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sam Falk
Cumberland Regional
The junior lost twice early in the regular season and then reeled off17 straight victories, leading the Colts to the Tri-County County Conference Liberty Division title, the South Jersey Group II final and a 23-2 overall record. Falk went 21-3 this season.
FIRST TEAM
Charles DiCicco
Ocean City
The junior won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament singles title. As the Red Raiders’ No. 1 singles player, DiCicco led Ocean City to the South Jersey Group III semifinals and a share of the CAL American Division title. He only lost to two conference opponents, both matches going to three sets. He finished 13-7.
Alex Wise
Mainland Regional
The senior reached the CAL singles tournament semifinals. During the regular season, he only lost twice to conference opponents and led the Mustangs to a share of the CAL American title. He finished 22-6.
DOUBLES
Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline
Middle Township
The Panthers captured the CAL doubles championship. The duo only lost twice during the regular season (11-1), but Berrodin moved to second singles later in the season. He excelled in his new position, as did Casterline with his new playing partner, Markos Sakoulas.
Jackson Barnes and Patrick Lonergan
Ocean City
The duo placed second in the CAL doubles title match. Longerman and Barnes were undefeated in the regular season (19-0). After losing to Middle's Casterline and Berrodin in the CAL finals, they bounced back a few days later to defeat the Panthers' top duo.
SECOND TEAM
SINGLES
Ashish Gainder, Pinelands Regional
Simon Hardin, Middle Township
Colin Morrissey, Absegami
Vinny Polistina, St. Augustine Prep
Paul Schriever, Southern Regional
Antonio Strafella, Atlantic City
DOUBLES
Connor Addiego-Joseph Woehr, Southern Regional
Ian Cahill-Daniel Eberlin, Pinelands Regional
Asher Kennedy-Blake Modri, Cumberland Regional
Tristan Miller-Ben Rosenberg, Mainland Regional
HONORABLE MENTION
Atlantic City
Jeronimo Ruiz
Absegami
Khush Brahmbhatt
Bridgeton
Roberto Hernandez
Buena Regional
Jake Harris
Cedar Creek
Kyle O'Connor
Dan Perez
Cumberland Regional
Luke Fischer
Perry Stanger
Egg Harbor Township
Vincent Zheng
Hammonton
Michael Brown
Lacey Township
TJ Cooke
Chase Destafney
Lower Cape May Regional
Dustin Nguyen
Mainland Regional
Saketh Agava
Liam Angelo-Kussh Patel
Chris Guillen
Middle Township
Tommy Barber-Gabe Queen
Justin Wen
Millville
Shaun McCarthy-Parker Swift
Matthew Sooy
Oakcrest
Thomas Pham
Ocean City
Chris Ganter
Ethan Meron-Tracy Steingard
Pinelands Regional
Kai Santa Cruz- Lucas Goodwin
Aiden Falduto
Southern Regional
Sam Fierra-Matt Pleyn
Sean Kahl
St. Augustine Prep
Cole Polistina
Vineland
Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel
Gregory Burgess
