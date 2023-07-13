PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sam Falk

Cumberland Regional

The junior lost twice early in the regular season and then reeled off17 straight victories, leading the Colts to the Tri-County County Conference Liberty Division title, the South Jersey Group II final and a 23-2 overall record. Falk went 21-3 this season.

FIRST TEAM

Charles DiCicco

Ocean City

The junior won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament singles title. As the Red Raiders’ No. 1 singles player, DiCicco led Ocean City to the South Jersey Group III semifinals and a share of the CAL American Division title. He only lost to two conference opponents, both matches going to three sets. He finished 13-7.

Alex Wise

Mainland Regional

The senior reached the CAL singles tournament semifinals. During the regular season, he only lost twice to conference opponents and led the Mustangs to a share of the CAL American title. He finished 22-6.

DOUBLES

Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline

Middle Township

The Panthers captured the CAL doubles championship. The duo only lost twice during the regular season (11-1), but Berrodin moved to second singles later in the season. He excelled in his new position, as did Casterline with his new playing partner, Markos Sakoulas.

Jackson Barnes and Patrick Lonergan

Ocean City

The duo placed second in the CAL doubles title match. Longerman and Barnes were undefeated in the regular season (19-0). After losing to Middle's Casterline and Berrodin in the CAL finals, they bounced back a few days later to defeat the Panthers' top duo.

SECOND TEAM

SINGLES

Ashish Gainder, Pinelands Regional

Simon Hardin, Middle Township

Colin Morrissey, Absegami

Vinny Polistina, St. Augustine Prep

Paul Schriever, Southern Regional

Antonio Strafella, Atlantic City

DOUBLES

Connor Addiego-Joseph Woehr, Southern Regional

Ian Cahill-Daniel Eberlin, Pinelands Regional

Asher Kennedy-Blake Modri, Cumberland Regional

Tristan Miller-Ben Rosenberg, Mainland Regional

HONORABLE MENTION

Atlantic City

Jeronimo Ruiz

Absegami

Khush Brahmbhatt

Bridgeton

Roberto Hernandez

Buena Regional

Jake Harris

Cedar Creek

Kyle O'Connor

Dan Perez

Cumberland Regional

Luke Fischer

Perry Stanger

Egg Harbor Township

Vincent Zheng

Hammonton

Michael Brown

Lacey Township

TJ Cooke

Chase Destafney

Lower Cape May Regional

Dustin Nguyen

Mainland Regional

Saketh Agava

Liam Angelo-Kussh Patel

Chris Guillen

Middle Township

Tommy Barber-Gabe Queen

Justin Wen

Millville

Shaun McCarthy-Parker Swift

Matthew Sooy

Oakcrest

Thomas Pham

Ocean City

Chris Ganter

Ethan Meron-Tracy Steingard

Pinelands Regional

Kai Santa Cruz- Lucas Goodwin

Aiden Falduto

Southern Regional

Sam Fierra-Matt Pleyn

Sean Kahl

St. Augustine Prep

Cole Polistina

Vineland

Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel

Gregory Burgess