PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Pat Grimley
Ocean City
The junior led the Red Raiders in goals (57), assists (44) and points (101). Grimley has scored 50-plus goals in each of his three high school seasons. With the stacked schedule Ocean City plays, Grimley still managed to be one of the most dominant midfielders in the state. He also added 17 ground balls, led Ocean City to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title and the South Jersey Group III semifinals. He is committed to Harvard University.
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Joe DeGaetano
Mainland Regional
People are also reading…
The senior finished with 57 goals to go with 40 assists and 97 points, all team-leading numbers. He also led the Mustangs with 39 ground balls. He is committed to Rollins College.
Joey DeYoung
Southern Regional
The senior led the Rams with 61 goals. He finished second on on the Rams with 84 points and third with 23 assists. He finished his scholastic career with 200 points. DeYoung is committed to Hofstra University.
Noah Plenn
St. Augustine Prep
The junior led the Hermits in goals (43), assists (20) and points (63). He scored three or more goals in 10 of the Hermits’ 18 games, including against Ocean City, Clearview Regional, Rumson-Fair Haven, Bergen Catholic and Lenape.
Nate Price
St. Augustine Prep
The senior was another major component of the Hermits’ attack. He finished second behind Plenn with 35 goals and added six assists for 41 points.
Hayden Lucas
Southern Regional
The senior led the Rams with 40 assists and 90 points. He scored 50 goals, which was second most on his team. Lucas finished his career with 141 points. He is committed to Nazareth College.
MIDFIELD
Macky Bonner
Lower Cape May Regional
The junior scored 48 goals and 37 assists for 85 points, helping to lead the Caper Tigers to the first playoff win in program history. He added a team-leading 56 ground balls.
Billy Hughes
St. Augustine Prep
The senior is among the top midfielders in South Jersey. Playing St. Augustine’s tough schedule, Hughes scored 10 goals and added six assists. Hughes is committed to Cornell University.
John Moyer
Ocean City
The junior finished third among the Red Raiders with 19 goals to go with 12 assists for 31 points. He scored against stout defenses such as Don Bosco Prep, Shawnee, Rumson-Fair Haven, Haddonfield and Moorestown.
Luke Tortorici
Barnegat
The sophomore led the Bengals in points (85) and assists (55). He scored 30 goals, which was second most on his team. He also led Barnegat with 97 ground balls.
Jack Venneman
Mainland Regional
The senior scored 44 goals, which was the second most among the Mustangs. He added 22 assists for 66 points and 25 ground balls. Venneman is committed to Johnson & Wales University.
DEFENSE
Jackson Brown
Lower Cape May Regional
The junior anchored a defense that allowed an average of 4.74 goal per game. He also contributed 28 ground balls and three goals to go with two assists for five points.
Zach Gibson
St. Augustine Prep
The senior was a top defender on a Hermits squad that held some of the best programs in South Jersey to 10 or fewer goals in 14 of 18 games. Gibson is commited to Catholic University.
Ryan Marengo
St. Augustine Prep
The senior led a defense that allowed an average of 7.16 goals per game. One of the best defenders in South Jersey, he also scored two goals. He is committed to High Point University.
Paul Tjoumakaris
Ocean City
One of the best defenders in the region, the senior anchored a defense that allowed just an average of 6.75 goals per game against some of the top programs. Along with his defensive contributions, Tjoumakaris scored 12 goals to go with five assists for 17 points. He added 14 ground balls.
Kody Wagner
Southern Regional
The sophomore was a top defender in the Shore Conference. He anchored a Rams unit that averaged just 6.9 goals per game. Wagner finished with 41 ground balls and 27 takeaways.
FACEOFF SPECIALIST
Dylan Dwyer
Ocean City
The senior is one of the top faceoff specialists in the state, having won 64% of his attempts. Along with winning possessions for the Red Raiders, Dwyer added a team-leading 37 ground balls. He scored 15 goals to go with four assists for 19 points. He is committed to Wagner University.
Hunter Johnson
St. Augustine Prep
The junior is among the top top faceoff specialists in the state, having won 64% of his attempts. He added two goals and an assist. Johnson is committed to Merrimack College.
GOALIE
Winfield Dunn
Ocean City
The senior finished with an impressive 68% save percentage. Playing in 17 of the Red Raiders’ 20 games, Dunn made 142 saves.
Carson Quinn
St. Augustine Prep
The senior made 119 saves in 18 games, averaging just 6.61 goals allowed per game. He is committed to the University of Richmond.
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Jack Davis, Ocean City
Seth Freiwald, Barnegat
Stanley Marczyk, Holy Spirit
Charlie Schutta, Ocean City
Taj Turner, Lower Cape May Regional
MIDFIELD
Anthony Arch, Southern Regional
Matthew Buonocore, St. Augustine Prep
Zac Castellano, Lower Cape May Regional
Matthew Goff, Holy Spirit
Anthony Hermenau, Holy Spirit
DEFENSE
Luke Field, St. Augustine Prep
Sean Finan, Holy Spirit
Anthony Oddo, Southern Regional
David Wilson, Lacey Township
Eddie Ziemba, Barnegat
FACEOFF SPECIALIST
Sean Burns, Holy Spirit
Collin Markoski, Southern Regional
GOALIE
Quinten Hagan, Lower Cape May Regional
Carter Mostecki, Mainland Regional
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Nicholas Fortis
Shaun Howey
Volodymyr Sulima
Atlantic City
Joey Staines
Barnegat
Bailey Carroll
Keegan Dunn
Antonio Frusco
Lucas Holland
Jakob Jason
Cedar Creek
Jason Bishop
Bryan Dougherty
Sean Ralston
Evan Scholder
Egg Harbor Township
Nick Gargan
Brad Smith
Matthew Ohlsen
Holy Spirit
Jonah Corkhill
Andrew Kayes
Oakcrest
William Will
Ocean City
Jackson Agnellini
Ryan Ireland
Dylan Schlatter
Chayston Labarr
Kai Lindsay
Zach Mirsky
Zio Wright
Lacey Township
Ryan Gleason
Corey Smith
Diego Wolf
Lower Cape May Regional
Brandon Loper
Oguer Nunez
Mainland Regional
Drew Kwapinski
Harrison LaMonica
Middle Township
Joe Berrodin
Tommy Shagren
Southern Regional
Ty Murawski
Zander Murray
Nick Roesch
St. Augustine Prep
Joseph Cortese
Nicholas Elentrio
Jack Schleicher
Sebastian Varallo
Vineland
Dakota Runkle
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.