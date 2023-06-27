PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Pat Grimley

Ocean City

The junior led the Red Raiders in goals (57), assists (44) and points (101). Grimley has scored 50-plus goals in each of his three high school seasons. With the stacked schedule Ocean City plays, Grimley still managed to be one of the most dominant midfielders in the state. He also added 17 ground balls, led Ocean City to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title and the South Jersey Group III semifinals. He is committed to Harvard University.

FIRST TEAM

ATTACK

Joe DeGaetano

Mainland Regional

The senior finished with 57 goals to go with 40 assists and 97 points, all team-leading numbers. He also led the Mustangs with 39 ground balls. He is committed to Rollins College.

Joey DeYoung

Southern Regional

The senior led the Rams with 61 goals. He finished second on on the Rams with 84 points and third with 23 assists. He finished his scholastic career with 200 points. DeYoung is committed to Hofstra University.

Noah Plenn

St. Augustine Prep

The junior led the Hermits in goals (43), assists (20) and points (63). He scored three or more goals in 10 of the Hermits’ 18 games, including against Ocean City, Clearview Regional, Rumson-Fair Haven, Bergen Catholic and Lenape.

Nate Price

St. Augustine Prep

The senior was another major component of the Hermits’ attack. He finished second behind Plenn with 35 goals and added six assists for 41 points.

Hayden Lucas

Southern Regional

The senior led the Rams with 40 assists and 90 points. He scored 50 goals, which was second most on his team. Lucas finished his career with 141 points. He is committed to Nazareth College.

MIDFIELD

Macky Bonner

Lower Cape May Regional

The junior scored 48 goals and 37 assists for 85 points, helping to lead the Caper Tigers to the first playoff win in program history. He added a team-leading 56 ground balls.

Billy Hughes

St. Augustine Prep

The senior is among the top midfielders in South Jersey. Playing St. Augustine’s tough schedule, Hughes scored 10 goals and added six assists. Hughes is committed to Cornell University.

John Moyer

Ocean City

The junior finished third among the Red Raiders with 19 goals to go with 12 assists for 31 points. He scored against stout defenses such as Don Bosco Prep, Shawnee, Rumson-Fair Haven, Haddonfield and Moorestown.

Luke Tortorici

Barnegat

The sophomore led the Bengals in points (85) and assists (55). He scored 30 goals, which was second most on his team. He also led Barnegat with 97 ground balls.

Jack Venneman

Mainland Regional

The senior scored 44 goals, which was the second most among the Mustangs. He added 22 assists for 66 points and 25 ground balls. Venneman is committed to Johnson & Wales University.

DEFENSE

Jackson Brown

Lower Cape May Regional

The junior anchored a defense that allowed an average of 4.74 goal per game. He also contributed 28 ground balls and three goals to go with two assists for five points.

Zach Gibson

St. Augustine Prep

The senior was a top defender on a Hermits squad that held some of the best programs in South Jersey to 10 or fewer goals in 14 of 18 games. Gibson is commited to Catholic University.

Ryan Marengo

St. Augustine Prep

The senior led a defense that allowed an average of 7.16 goals per game. One of the best defenders in South Jersey, he also scored two goals. He is committed to High Point University.

Paul Tjoumakaris

Ocean City

One of the best defenders in the region, the senior anchored a defense that allowed just an average of 6.75 goals per game against some of the top programs. Along with his defensive contributions, Tjoumakaris scored 12 goals to go with five assists for 17 points. He added 14 ground balls.

Kody Wagner

Southern Regional

The sophomore was a top defender in the Shore Conference. He anchored a Rams unit that averaged just 6.9 goals per game. Wagner finished with 41 ground balls and 27 takeaways.

FACEOFF SPECIALIST

Dylan Dwyer

Ocean City

The senior is one of the top faceoff specialists in the state, having won 64% of his attempts. Along with winning possessions for the Red Raiders, Dwyer added a team-leading 37 ground balls. He scored 15 goals to go with four assists for 19 points. He is committed to Wagner University.

Hunter Johnson

St. Augustine Prep

The junior is among the top top faceoff specialists in the state, having won 64% of his attempts. He added two goals and an assist. Johnson is committed to Merrimack College.

GOALIE

Winfield Dunn

Ocean City

The senior finished with an impressive 68% save percentage. Playing in 17 of the Red Raiders’ 20 games, Dunn made 142 saves.

Carson Quinn

St. Augustine Prep

The senior made 119 saves in 18 games, averaging just 6.61 goals allowed per game. He is committed to the University of Richmond.

SECOND TEAM

ATTACK

Jack Davis, Ocean City

Seth Freiwald, Barnegat

Stanley Marczyk, Holy Spirit

Charlie Schutta, Ocean City

Taj Turner, Lower Cape May Regional

MIDFIELD

Anthony Arch, Southern Regional

Matthew Buonocore, St. Augustine Prep

Zac Castellano, Lower Cape May Regional

Matthew Goff, Holy Spirit

Anthony Hermenau, Holy Spirit

DEFENSE

Luke Field, St. Augustine Prep

Sean Finan, Holy Spirit

Anthony Oddo, Southern Regional

David Wilson, Lacey Township

Eddie Ziemba, Barnegat

FACEOFF SPECIALIST

Sean Burns, Holy Spirit

Collin Markoski, Southern Regional

GOALIE

Quinten Hagan, Lower Cape May Regional

Carter Mostecki, Mainland Regional

HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami

Nicholas Fortis

Shaun Howey

Volodymyr Sulima

Atlantic City

Joey Staines

Barnegat

Bailey Carroll

Keegan Dunn

Antonio Frusco

Lucas Holland

Jakob Jason

Cedar Creek

Jason Bishop

Bryan Dougherty

Sean Ralston

Evan Scholder

Egg Harbor Township

Nick Gargan

Brad Smith

Matthew Ohlsen

Holy Spirit

Jonah Corkhill

Andrew Kayes

Oakcrest

William Will

Ocean City

Jackson Agnellini

Ryan Ireland

Dylan Schlatter

Chayston Labarr

Kai Lindsay

Zach Mirsky

Zio Wright

Lacey Township

Ryan Gleason

Corey Smith

Diego Wolf

Lower Cape May Regional

Brandon Loper

Oguer Nunez

Mainland Regional

Drew Kwapinski

Harrison LaMonica

Middle Township

Joe Berrodin

Tommy Shagren

Southern Regional

Ty Murawski

Zander Murray

Nick Roesch

St. Augustine Prep

Joseph Cortese

Nicholas Elentrio

Jack Schleicher

Sebastian Varallo

Vineland

Dakota Runkle