The 2022 Girls Volleyball All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jordyn Hamlin

Southern Regional

The junior outside hitter finished with a team-leading 283 kills. Along with doing well on offense, she added 206 digs. Hamlin also had 152 service points, 61 aces, 11 blocks and seven assists. She was a dynamic player for the Rams, who went 31-1 and made the sectional final. Hamlin now has 517 digs and 510 kills in her career.

FIRST TEAM

Olivia Benson

Pinelands Regional

The senior outside hitter finished with a team-leading 197 kills, which was fifth best in the Shore Conference. She also added 148 digs, 120 service points and 49 aces. Benson led her team to the South Jersey Group III title.

Sadie Kent

Mainland Regional

The junior setter had a team-leading 215 assists and 111 service points. She added 33 assists, third most on her team, and nine kills. She helped lead the Mustangs to the sectional final.

Natasha Feliciano

Pleasantville

The junior setter led the Greyhounds in assists (182) and service points (130). Feliciano added 133 digs. Her assist and dig totals were sixth in the Cape-Atlantic League. She also had 32 kills and 26 aces.

Alyssa Ferrante

Lower Cape May Regional

The sophomore led the Caper Tigers with 100 kills and 12 blocks. She also finished with 118 service points, 102 digs, 41 aces and 27 assists.

Molly Quigley-Sanborn

Pinelands Regional

The senior setter only played in 18 of the Wildcats’ 28 matches but she still led them with 298 assists, an average of 17 per match. Her total was among the most in the Shore Conference. She added 47 service points, 45 digs and 21 kills.

Kileen McNeill

Cedar Creek

The senior middle blocker led the team in both kills (145) and blocks (34). She added 79 digs, 67 service points and 46 aces.

Anna Malandro

Southern Regional

The senior libero finished with 246 digs, 214 service points and 66 aces, leading the Rams in all three categories. She added 28 assists.

Olivia Margo

ACIT

The sophomore outside hitter and defensive specialist had a team-leading 171 kills to go with 109 digs, which was second most among the RedHawks. She also topped her team with 65 aces and had 48 service points. She led CIT to an 18-7 record and the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals.

Tiffany Paretti

Hammonton

The senior setter and outside hitter finished with a team-leading 160 assists and 66 aces. She also had 102 digs, 99 service points and 81 kills.

Eva Pollak

Pinelands Regional

The senior libero was a defensive standout who led the Shore Conference with 328 digs. She added 79 service points, 27 aces, 14 assists and five kills.

Molly Regulski

Southern Regional

The junior setter led her team with 624 assists. She added 159 service points, 87 digs, 33 aces, 20 kills and 10 blocks. Regulski has 1,080 career assists going into her senior season.

Janay Trice

Pleasantville

The senior middle hitter and middle blocker finished with 155 kills, which was among the most in the Cape-Atlantic League, 147 digs and 24 blocks. Trice added 89 service points and led the Greyhounds to their first sectional title.

Jayla Trice

Pleasantville

The senior middle hitter and blocker finished with a team-leading 224 kills and 148 digs. Trice added 109 service points, 53 aces and 36 blocks. Her kill total was the most in the Cape-Atlantic League, and her aces were third most. She led the Greyhounds to the conference title and a 22-2 record.

Cassadi van Horn

Barnegat

The junior finished with 176 assists, 133 digs and 35 aces, leading the Bengals in all three categories. She added 68 service points and 13 kills and helped Barnegat reach the South Jersey Group II final.

SECOND TEAM

Jillian Becker, Pinelands Regional

Ashley Berger, Barnegat

Taralynn Charland, Barnegat

Bella DeRichie, Mainland Regional

Mackenna Ditzel, ACIT

Emily Hauptvogel, Lacey Township

Mariah Klinger, Lower Cape May Regional

Riley Mahan, Lacey Township

Denver Obermeyer, Mainland Regional

Anabel Peralta-Espinal, Pleasantville

Raine Regucera, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Georgia Rowley, Oakcrest

Ranyah Torres, Oakcrest

Sofia Zahedivash, Cedar Creek

HONORABLE MENTION

ACIT

Myla Domazet

Ariana Garcia

Kyara Paduani

Absegami

Isabella Cox

Alex Montoya

Barnegat

Gianna Gerckens

Avery O’Cone

Egg Harbor Township

Averie Harding

McKenna Weber

Skylar Weinstein

Hammonton

Kylie Lipstas

Yesvi Patel

Lacey Township

Reece Coon

Madalyn Frisch

Shayla Haemmerle

Lower Cape May Regional

Jewels Frederick

Renata Riesenberg

Audra Sockriter

Mainland Regional

Kasey Bretones

Caroline Moyer

Middle Township

Adrienne Conrey

Pinelands Regional

Emilia Savich

Pleasantville

Aiddys Ramirez

Sther Ramirez

Oakcrest

Taylor Marker

Madison Pell

Ayla VanSickle

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Lara Barrasso

Miranda Holder

Southern Regional

Sarah Capone

Jessica Smart

Bryn Hagen

St. Joseph Academy

Juliana King

Lily Sherwood

Abby Willis