The 2022 Girls Volleyball All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jordyn Hamlin
Southern Regional
The junior outside hitter finished with a team-leading 283 kills. Along with doing well on offense, she added 206 digs. Hamlin also had 152 service points, 61 aces, 11 blocks and seven assists. She was a dynamic player for the Rams, who went 31-1 and made the sectional final. Hamlin now has 517 digs and 510 kills in her career.
FIRST TEAM
Olivia Benson
Pinelands Regional
The senior outside hitter finished with a team-leading 197 kills, which was fifth best in the Shore Conference. She also added 148 digs, 120 service points and 49 aces. Benson led her team to the South Jersey Group III title.
Sadie Kent
Mainland Regional
The junior setter had a team-leading 215 assists and 111 service points. She added 33 assists, third most on her team, and nine kills. She helped lead the Mustangs to the sectional final.
Natasha Feliciano
Pleasantville
The junior setter led the Greyhounds in assists (182) and service points (130). Feliciano added 133 digs. Her assist and dig totals were sixth in the Cape-Atlantic League. She also had 32 kills and 26 aces.
Alyssa Ferrante
Lower Cape May Regional
The sophomore led the Caper Tigers with 100 kills and 12 blocks. She also finished with 118 service points, 102 digs, 41 aces and 27 assists.
Molly Quigley-Sanborn
Pinelands Regional
The senior setter only played in 18 of the Wildcats’ 28 matches but she still led them with 298 assists, an average of 17 per match. Her total was among the most in the Shore Conference. She added 47 service points, 45 digs and 21 kills.
Kileen McNeill
Cedar Creek
The senior middle blocker led the team in both kills (145) and blocks (34). She added 79 digs, 67 service points and 46 aces.
Anna Malandro
Southern Regional
The senior libero finished with 246 digs, 214 service points and 66 aces, leading the Rams in all three categories. She added 28 assists.
Olivia Margo
ACIT
The sophomore outside hitter and defensive specialist had a team-leading 171 kills to go with 109 digs, which was second most among the RedHawks. She also topped her team with 65 aces and had 48 service points. She led CIT to an 18-7 record and the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals.
Tiffany Paretti
Hammonton
The senior setter and outside hitter finished with a team-leading 160 assists and 66 aces. She also had 102 digs, 99 service points and 81 kills.
Eva Pollak
Pinelands Regional
The senior libero was a defensive standout who led the Shore Conference with 328 digs. She added 79 service points, 27 aces, 14 assists and five kills.
Molly Regulski
Southern Regional
The junior setter led her team with 624 assists. She added 159 service points, 87 digs, 33 aces, 20 kills and 10 blocks. Regulski has 1,080 career assists going into her senior season.
Janay Trice
Pleasantville
The senior middle hitter and middle blocker finished with 155 kills, which was among the most in the Cape-Atlantic League, 147 digs and 24 blocks. Trice added 89 service points and led the Greyhounds to their first sectional title.
Jayla Trice
Pleasantville
The senior middle hitter and blocker finished with a team-leading 224 kills and 148 digs. Trice added 109 service points, 53 aces and 36 blocks. Her kill total was the most in the Cape-Atlantic League, and her aces were third most. She led the Greyhounds to the conference title and a 22-2 record.
Cassadi van Horn
Barnegat
The junior finished with 176 assists, 133 digs and 35 aces, leading the Bengals in all three categories. She added 68 service points and 13 kills and helped Barnegat reach the South Jersey Group II final.
SECOND TEAM
Jillian Becker, Pinelands Regional
Ashley Berger, Barnegat
Taralynn Charland, Barnegat
Bella DeRichie, Mainland Regional
Mackenna Ditzel, ACIT
Emily Hauptvogel, Lacey Township
Mariah Klinger, Lower Cape May Regional
Riley Mahan, Lacey Township
Denver Obermeyer, Mainland Regional
Anabel Peralta-Espinal, Pleasantville
Raine Regucera, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Georgia Rowley, Oakcrest
Ranyah Torres, Oakcrest
Sofia Zahedivash, Cedar Creek
HONORABLE MENTION
ACIT
Myla Domazet
Ariana Garcia
Kyara Paduani
Absegami
Isabella Cox
Alex Montoya
Barnegat
Gianna Gerckens
Avery O’Cone
Egg Harbor Township
Averie Harding
McKenna Weber
Skylar Weinstein
Hammonton
Kylie Lipstas
Yesvi Patel
Lacey Township
Reece Coon
Madalyn Frisch
Shayla Haemmerle
Lower Cape May Regional
Jewels Frederick
Renata Riesenberg
Audra Sockriter
Mainland Regional
Kasey Bretones
Caroline Moyer
Middle Township
Adrienne Conrey
Pinelands Regional
Emilia Savich
Pleasantville
Aiddys Ramirez
Sther Ramirez
Oakcrest
Taylor Marker
Madison Pell
Ayla VanSickle
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Lara Barrasso
Miranda Holder
Southern Regional
Sarah Capone
Jessica Smart
Bryn Hagen
St. Joseph Academy
Juliana King
Lily Sherwood
Abby Willis
