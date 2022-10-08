 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE FRIDAY

Tessa Hueber's goal leads Lower past Wildwood Catholic: Late Friday roundup.

hslivesoccer.jpg

Tessa Hueber scored in the second half to lead the Lower Cape May Regional girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Friday.

The win was the Caper Tigers' sixth in their last seven games. Sianna King assisted on Huebee's goal. Kiara Soto made 11 saves for Lower (6-4).

Grace Murphy made 13 stops for the Crusaders (4-4-1).

Buena Reg. 5, Pleasantville 0: Maria Mazzoni had two goals and one assist to lead the Chiefs (3-5-2). Mya Inman scored twice. Kiara Hobdy also scored. Kieran McHale, Emily Volpe, and Andi Levari each recorded an assist.

The Greyhounds fell to 0-5.

Mainland Reg. 1, Vineland 0: Kylie Smith scored for the Mustangs (7-3-1), and Lani Ford assisted. Geneviene Morrison made eight saves. The Mustangs took 11 shots on goal.

The Fighting Clan dropped to 4-5-1

Pitman 3, Wildwood 0 (Thurs.): Alaina Williams scored two goals for the Panthers (7-4). Audrey Duffield scored one, with an assist from Riley Sharpnack. Sofia Caliari had a pair of assists on the Williams goals. The Panthers took 24 shots on goal.

The Warriors fell to 2-8.

Boys soccer

Cape May Tech 2, St. Joseph 1: Adam Dille scored both goals for the Hawks (4-7). Max Beall and Nick Boehm each assisted. Boehm recorded 16 saves.

Ty Powell scored for the Wildcats (1-7), and Matthew Cassetta assisted. Gavin Steiner made eight saves.

Atlantic City 4, Buena Reg. 3: Jose Zuleta, Kervening Thelistin, Damian Rosato and Brandon Delgado-Bouchez each scored, and Ivan Cordoba had eight saves for the Vikings (5-2).

Jaden DelValle led the Chiefs (4-3-1) with two goals. Anthony Satero scored once, and Nico Crescitelli recorded nine saves.

Pitman 4, Wildwood 0: Charlie Duffield scored three and added an assist for Pitman (7-4). Aidan James made three saves. Alessandro Sanzone made eight for the Warriors (4-5).

Girls volleyball

Jackson Memorial 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Jackson Liberty (8-6) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-9. For the Lions (5-9), Emily Hauptvogel led with five digs to go with two kills. Reece Coon added three service points, two digs, two aces and a kill. Shayla Haemmerle had four digs, two service points and an ace. Riley Mahan had four digs, a team-leading three kills and three assists.

Girls tennis

South Jersey Group IV first round 

(2) Egg Harbor Twp. 4, (15) Washington Twp. 1

Singles: Jamie Theophall E d. Christina Baldosaro 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Theophall E d. Delaney Schwartz 6-0, 6-2; Lilly Munoz E d. Lauren Stanger 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Demi Lu-Belina Zhang E d. Riley Holmes-Abby Brown 6-4, 6-3; Riley Borkowski-Vivian Laliberte W d. Lily Ferriola-Elisa Liberi 6-4, 6-2

Records: EHT 12-2; Washington Twp. 4-9

Note: EHT will host seventh-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals Tuesday

Regular season (Wed.)

Southern Reg. 3, Central Reg. 2

Singles: Kelsey DiMichele C d. Gabby Tapa 6-2, 6-2; Rachel Perry S d. Samantha Krill 6-3, 6-0; Grace Schriever S d. Summer Corselli 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Zill Amin and Hannah Hammond C d. Victoria Castaldi and Finley Gaskill 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; Delaney Bartram and Emily Whitehead S d. Brooke Norton and Katelyn DiMichele 7-5, 6-0.

Records: Southern 8-7, Central 3-10.

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

