Tessa Hueber's big game helps Lower Cape May top Buena Regional: Late Tuesday roundup

Lower Cape May Regional High School's Tessa Hueber scored two goals as the Caper Tigers beat host Buena Regional 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer game Tuesday.

Isabella Arbelo Miranda scored the other goal for Lower (1-1). Sianna King had two assists, and Joanna Bonney had one. Kaia Ray made nine saves for the win.

For Buena (1-3), Camryn Johnson scored and Emily Volpe had the assist. Jadarys Morales had 20 saves.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 0: Alyssa Brown and Sura Nuttall each scored for visiting Pinelands (1-3), which won for the first time this season.

For Barnegat (1-3), Camryn Gartner made nine saves.

Triton Reg. 7, Cumberland Reg. 0: Brittany Boyle scored twice and had an assist to lead host Triton (1-1). Abigail Darji made five saves for the shutout. Cumberland dropped to 0-3.

Brick Memorial 5, Southern Reg.: Izzy Hernandez scored two goals and had two assists for visiting Brick (2-0). Abby Fuchs recorded the win with seven saves.

Madelyn Beirne scored for the Rams (1-1) with an assist by Hailey Hochstrasser. Leah Morrin made 14 stops.

FIELD HOCKEY