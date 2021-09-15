Tessa Hueber's big game helps Lower Cape May top Buena Regional: Late Tuesday roundup

Lower Cape May Regional High School's Tessa Hueber scored two goals as the Caper Tigers beat host Buena Regional 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer game Tuesday.
Isabella Arbelo Miranda scored the other goal for Lower (1-1). Sianna King had two assists, and Joanna Bonney had one. Kaia Ray made nine saves for the win.
For Buena (1-3), Camryn Johnson scored and Emily Volpe had the assist. Jadarys Morales had 20 saves.
Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 0: Alyssa Brown and Sura Nuttall each scored for visiting Pinelands (1-3), which won for the first time this season.
For Barnegat (1-3), Camryn Gartner made nine saves.
Triton Reg. 7, Cumberland Reg. 0: Brittany Boyle scored twice and had an assist to lead host Triton (1-1). Abigail Darji made five saves for the shutout. Cumberland dropped to 0-3.
Brick Memorial 5, Southern Reg.: Izzy Hernandez scored two goals and had two assists for visiting Brick (2-0). Abby Fuchs recorded the win with seven saves.
Madelyn Beirne scored for the Rams (1-1) with an assist by Hailey Hochstrasser. Leah Morrin made 14 stops.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pinelands Reg. 4, Donovan Catholic 1: Kamryn Borden and Paige Lane each had one goal and an assist for the visiting Wildcats (2-2). Abby Romanek and Alyssa Ruland each added one goal. Julia Morrin made five saves for the victory. Donovan Catholic fell to 0-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Triton Reg. 5, Cumberland Reg.1: Ryan Gale led visiting Triton (2-1) with three goals and an assist. For Cumberland (2-1), Jalen Ridgeway scored, and Joe Santiago made seven saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mainland Reg. 2, OLMA 0: The visiting Mustangs (3-0) won with scores of 25-23 and 25-22. For OLMA (2-1), Madison Palek had five kills and four blocks, Alice Cawley had five kills, and Ava Barrasso added eight assists, four service points and three aces. Ivy Jaep contributed five digs, four service points and three aces.
Oakcrest 2, Middle Township 0: The host Falcons (2-1) won with scores of 24-9 and 25-17.
Cedar Creek 2, St. Joseph Academy 0: The visiting Pirates (3-0) won with scores of 25-3 and 25-4.
Kileen McNeill had five kills for Cedar Creek, and Gianna Cox had 12 service points and six aces. Lily Mathis contributed five aces and six service points. Sarah Goodrich and Lyla Bellino each added eight service points, and Serena Patel had five assists.
St. Joseph dropped to 0-3.
