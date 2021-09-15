 Skip to main content
Tessa Hueber's big game helps Lower Cape May top Buena Regional: Late Tuesday roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: LATE TUESDAY

Tessa Hueber's big game helps Lower Cape May top Buena Regional: Late Tuesday roundup

hslivesoccer.jpg

Lower Cape May Regional High School's Tessa Hueber scored two goals as the Caper Tigers beat host Buena Regional 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer game Tuesday.

Isabella Arbelo Miranda scored the other goal for Lower (1-1). Sianna King had two assists, and Joanna Bonney had one. Kaia Ray made nine saves for the win.

For Buena (1-3), Camryn Johnson scored and Emily Volpe had the assist. Jadarys Morales had 20 saves.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 0: Alyssa Brown and Sura Nuttall each scored for visiting Pinelands (1-3), which won for the first time this season.

For Barnegat (1-3), Camryn Gartner made nine saves.

Triton Reg. 7, Cumberland Reg. 0: Brittany Boyle scored twice and had an assist to lead host Triton (1-1). Abigail Darji made five saves for the shutout. Cumberland dropped to 0-3.

Brick Memorial 5, Southern Reg.: Izzy Hernandez scored two goals and had two assists for visiting Brick (2-0). Abby Fuchs recorded the win with seven saves.

Madelyn Beirne scored for the Rams (1-1) with an assist by Hailey Hochstrasser. Leah Morrin made 14 stops.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pinelands Reg. 4, Donovan Catholic 1: Kamryn Borden and Paige Lane each had one goal and an assist for the visiting Wildcats (2-2). Abby Romanek and Alyssa Ruland each added one goal. Julia Morrin made five saves for the victory. Donovan Catholic fell to 0-4.

BOYS SOCCER

Triton Reg. 5, Cumberland Reg.1: Ryan Gale led visiting Triton (2-1) with three goals and an assist. For Cumberland (2-1), Jalen Ridgeway scored, and Joe Santiago made seven saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mainland Reg. 2, OLMA 0: The visiting Mustangs (3-0) won with scores of 25-23 and 25-22. For OLMA (2-1), Madison Palek had five kills and four blocks, Alice Cawley had five kills, and Ava Barrasso added eight assists, four service points and three aces. Ivy Jaep contributed five digs, four service points and three aces.

Oakcrest 2, Middle Township 0: The host Falcons (2-1) won with scores of 24-9 and 25-17.

Cedar Creek 2, St. Joseph Academy 0: The visiting Pirates (3-0) won with scores of 25-3 and 25-4.

Kileen McNeill had five kills for Cedar Creek, and Gianna Cox had 12 service points and six aces. Lily Mathis contributed five aces and six service points. Sarah Goodrich and Lyla Bellino each added eight service points, and Serena Patel had five assists.

St. Joseph dropped to 0-3.

Cross country, tennis results

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Cedar Creek 18, Cape May Tech 45;

Cape May Tech 15, Holy Spirit 50;

Cedar Creek 15, Holy Spirit 50

At Cape May Court House

1. Megan Winterbottom CC21:24; 2. Lexi Sears CC 22:01; 3. Emie Frederick CMT 22:14; 4. Riley Lerner CC 23:34; 5. Logan Roesch CC 23:34; 6. Leah Denmead CC 23:50; 7. Sam Keough CC24:15; 8. Abby Clapp 24:27; 9. Olivia Catalina CC 24:55; 10. Sarah Flanagan CC 25:43; 11. Mia McColl CC 26:02; 12. Payge Neals CC 26:38; 13. Alana Crosson CC 26:48; 14. Alexis Sykes CMT 27:01; 15. Oona Freeman HS 27:30.

Records-CC 5-0; HS 0-3; CMT 3-2.

OLMA 15, Wildwood Catholic 50;

OLMA 15, Lower Cape May Reg. 50

At North Wildwood

1. Sammy Andress WC 23:10; 2. Nina Ceccanecchio O 23:54; 3. Hailea Anderson O 25:04; 4. Hailey Steifel LCM 25:13; 5. Ava Sorensen WC 25:34; 6. Shea Bonner LCM 25:48; 7. Kaitlyn Crouthamel LCM 26:33; 8. Leilini Wong WC 27:07; 9. Siena Marsico O 27:43; 10. Ally Grandizio WC 28:28; 11. Jules Mendo LCM 29:54; 12. Briana Fedee O 30:44; 13. Savanna Marsico O 31:04.

Note: Lower vs. Wildwood Catholic was no contest because neither team had five runners.

GIRLS TENNIS

Oakcrest 4, Wildwood Catholic 1

Singles-Sydney Groen O d. Trina Frey 6-1, 6-0; Emma Robinson O d. Joanna McShaffy 6-4, 6-1; Jamie Bogle WC d. Cece Capone 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles-Hannah Derringer-Michaela Hearn O d. Gianna Balestriere-Daniela Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Bindiya Dave-Vanessa Lee O won by forfeit.

Records-Oakcrest 2-3; WCA 0-1.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Cedar Creek 19, Cape May Tech 42;

Holy Spirit 20, Cape May Tech 25'

Cedar Creek 23, Holy Spirit 34

At Cape May Court House

1. Dalton Culleny CC 17:16; 2. Luke Basile CMT 18:29; 3. Justin Cartwright CC 18:41; 4. Thomas Farren HS 18:56; 5. John Flammer HS 19:26; 6. TJ Ackerman CC19:39; 7. Jim Pontari HS 20:02; 8. Jacob Nowalski CC 21:00; 9. William Devine CC 21:18; 10. Ethan Butterhoff CC 21:30; 11. Jake Nagley HS 21:42; 12. Diego Tiggart 22:10; 13. Jared O'Reily CMT 22:33; 14. Matt Houseworth 23:18; 15. Joshua Clapp CC23:59.

Records-CC 4-1; HS 2-1; CMT 1-3.

Lower Cape May Reg. 16,Wildwood Catholic 40

At North Wildwood

1. Zeb Hinker LCM 17:29; 2. Jack Cura LCM 17:45; 3. Elijah Jackson LCM 20:22; 4. Jesse Coombs LCM 21:44; 5. LJ Belasco WC 22:26; 6. Nathan Stewart LCM 25:02; 7. Kona Wong WC 24:21; 8. Jake Brophy WC 24:25; 9. Matt Ingersoll WC 24:27; 10. Connor Braikian LCM 24:51.

Tags

