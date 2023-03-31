LOWER TOWNSHIP — Tessa Hueber embraced her leadership role from the start.

After the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team graduated eight starters last year, including four who scored 45 or more goals, she told her teammates on the first day of practice to have "one vision," which soon became the team motto for this season.

That vision was to grow and work hard.

"The eight girls who left last year definitely set a good example of what it takes to be a leader and definitely did their best to show me and other upperclassmen on the team how we should lead the team," said Hueber, a junior attacker and midfielder. "I'm going to try my best to mimic their leadership skills."

Lower will host Ocean City at 4 p.m. Monday, the first day of the regular season around the state.

"Both on and off the field, she has been bringing everyone together and creating that intensity at practice and in the weight room, which has been huge," Caper Tigers coach JoAnn McLaughlin said.

Last season, Lower went 15-6, qualified for the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and reached the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals. But the Caper Tigers will be young and rebuilding this spring. More than 40 girls came out for the team, but most do not have varsity or even lacrosse experience.

"Right now, we are focused on building a goal and creating one vision as a team," she said. "And I think our goal right now is to all be at a collective idea of what we want our team to look like. It's not so much statistically-wise, but just athletically, physically and mentally.

"Just focused on what we can look like coming out of this year."

As a sophomore in 2022, Hueber scored 19 goals to go with eight assists for 27 points. She also had 53 ground balls, 32 draw controls and 12 forced turnovers. Senior goaltender Ally Walsh and junior defender/midfielder Ryan Salinsky, who were both second-team Press All-Stars last spring, also return.

Overall, there are just about five returning varsity players. Freshmen Ainsley Reed (attack) and Nora Shoffler (midfield) are among the top newcomers.

"We look great," Hueber said. "A lot of young players are really stepping up to the plate and doing what they need to do. Everyone comes, grinds and works hard."

For McLaughlin, this has been one of her favorite preseasons as a coach because of how hard the team is working. She said the team has a lot of players who are new to the sport, so teaching them "the game from the start is a lot of fun."

"It's also fun to see how much the upperclassmen have stepped up to teach the underclassmen," added McLaughlin, who played lacrosse at Lower and at Kutztown University.

The CAL realigned its divisions and sent Lower to the American with Ocean City, Mainland Regional, Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township and Middle Township — a challenging schedule for a young team. The division is arguably one of the toughest in South Jersey.

"I think we will be competitive, but the teams will be really tough," Hueber said.

"I'd rather play the top teams than anyone else," she said. "I think we are going to be able to show up and compete with a lot of these teams. … I think we are going to surprise a lot of people, just the way they have been working (during preseason) practice. I think we are going to surprise and pick up some wins.

"I'm just really proud of them and how hard they've been working."

The Press Preseason Elite 11

1. Haddonfield;18-3

2. Lenape;17-2

3. Shawnee;18-3

4. Cherokee;15-3

5. Southern Regional;16-4

6. Ocean City;16-4

7. Holy Spirit;16-6

8. Moorestown;12-10

9. Barnegat;17-4

10. Lacey Township;14-5

11. Cherry Hill West;16-3

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Maddie Abbot, Holy Spirit: Last year, the senior midfielder led her team in points (154), goals (93) and assists (61). She added 92 draw controls, 55 ground balls and 28 forced turnovers. Dunn also led the Bengals to the most victories (17) in program history.

Presley Green, Ocean City: Last season, the junior goaltender made 111 saves and had 138 goals against. She is one of the top goalies in the area.

Andi Helphenstine, Ocean City: The senior defender helped the Red Raiders become one of the best defensive units in South Jersey in 2022. Ocean City only allowed an average of 6.9 goals per game. She finished with 56 ground balls and 33 caused turnovers.

Kylie Kurtz, Mainland Regional: The junior goaltender made 129 saves and added 14 ground balls last season. Kurtz is one of the top goalies in the Cape-Atlantic League.

Alyson Sojak, Barnegat: The junior attacker scored 93 goals last year, the second most on her team. She added 55 draw controls, 49 ground balls and 36 assists.

Hanna Watson, Holy Spirit: Last spring, the junior attacker led the team in points (147) and assists (91). She added 56 goals, 28 ground balls, 14 draw controls and 10 forced turnovers. Watson led the Spartans to their first state Non-Public B championship.

Teams to watch

Barnegat returns 12 starters, including seniors Calli Dunn and Savia Singh and junior Alyson Sojak, from last season’s strong campaign. That trio combined for 228 goals last year, including 93 each from Dunn and Sojak. The Bengals finished 17-4, captured their second straight division title and made the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals. Barnegat is primed for repeat success this spring.

Egg Harbor Township lost many of its top players to graduation and will field a young team. EHT will compete in a very competitive Cape-Atlantic League American Division with Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May Regional, Mainland Regional and Ocean City. Junior Angelina Petracci and sophomore Suhayla Johnson Ramirez are some of the Eagles' key returners. EHT should improve as the spring unfolds and will look to surprise some teams in its realigned division.

Holy Spirit is coming off a record-setting season, including the program's most victories, its first CAL National title and reaching the state Non-Public B and CAL Tournament finals. The Spartans graduated some talented player but return many of their key players, including Hanna Watson (Florida Southern commit), Maddie Abbott (Radford commit), Sienna Calhoun (East Stroudsburg), Kendall Murphy and Kira Murray.

Lacey Township is coming off a a 14-5 season in which it advanced to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. The Lions are relatively young and return just five starters, including sophomore Zoey Smith, who led the team in goals (68) and points (74) last season. Smith and junior goalie Maeve Meehan were second-team Press All-Stars. Senior midfielder Madison MacGillivray, who scored 47 goals last spring, Sam Slota, Delaney Dittenhoffe, Mia Sullivan and freshman Emily Kudlacik are also players to watch.

Lower Cape May Regional was one of the top programs in the CAL in 2022 but graduated many top players, including four who scored 45 or more goals. Despite the losses, the team had 40-plus girls come out this year and will have some good returning players, including Tessa Hueber and Brianna Loper.

Mainland Regional will have a tough schedule this season, but first-team Press All-Star and standout goaltender Kylie Kurtz returns. The junior is already committed to The College of New Jersey. The Mustangs' defense will remain the same as last season, when it was one of the better units in the conference. Jane Meade, Eva Blanco and Ava Sheeran are returning in the midfield and attacking ends. Mainland should be one the top teams in the CAL.

Ocean City returns a large number of players and features a deep and talented roster, including eight juniors and seniors who are committed to play at the collegiate level. Last season, the Red Raiders captured the inaugural CAL Tournament championship and reached the sectional Group III semifinals with one of the strongest defenses in South Jersey. Junior attacker Delainey Sutley, junior midfielder Gracie Pierce and senior defender Andi Helphenstine are among the top returners.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy, which is coming off a .500 season with a relatively young team, return many players with experience, including Drew Coyle. Last season, the senior defender was a second team Press All-Star. She is committed to Kean University. OLMA should be competitive in a division with Absegami, Atlantic City, Cedar Creek, Millville and Oakcrest.

Southern Regional graduated a strong group last spring, including Press Player of the Year Rylee Johnson. Still, Southern returns a very good core from a team that went 16-4 and advanced to the conference and sectional semifinals. Among the key returning players: seniors Deirdre Jones Kaya Nascimento, junior Lili Davis and sophomores Delaney Falk and Avery Smith.

Three notable games

April 18: Lacey Township will host Southern. Both are coming off great seasons in 2022. This should be a competitive matchup between teams that played in the Shore Conference Tournament in 2022.

April 24: Ocean City will host Holy Spirit in a rematch of last season's CAL Tournament final. These teams are expected to be two of the best in the conference again. The Red Raiders and the Spartans are also in the same division this season,and will meet again May 11.

May 13: Ocean City will host Lenape, which won the South Jersey Group IV title in 2022. The Red Raiders play a lot of tough nonconference teams to prepare for the playoffs. This late-season game will be a good test for Ocean City.

New coaches

Samantha Becker, Oakcrest: Becker is an Absegami graduate and a lifelong lacrosse player. She completed her masters degree in indigenous education, focusing on the cultural significance lacrosse has had in the Native American nations. Becker was a volunteer coach with Oakcrest the last two years and looks to pass on her passion and knowledge of the sport.

Frank Christy, Atlantic City: Christy is a physical education teacher at Atlantic City and was assistant coach for the Vikings last spring. Christy is an Ocean City resident and graduated from Rowan University in 2020.

Mia Monacelli, Absegami: Monacelli graduated from Egg Harbor Township. She has played lacrosse since she was 8, having competed for the Eagles and Caldwell University. She is new to the Braves' program.

Ryan Freyer, Middle Township: Freyer has taught history and special education at Middle for four years as well serving as an assistant for the football and wrestling teams. Last season, he was an assistant for the girls lacrosse team. Freyer was set to be the head coach for the boys lacrosse squad in 2020, but the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Liz Law, Lacey Township: Law has coached some youth lacrosse programs and was the Lions' freshman coach in 2022. She played field hockey for Southern Regional and coached the sport at Pinelands Regional for eight seasons. Law played lacrosse and field hockey at Drew University.

Georgina Morrell, Our Lady of Mercy: Morrell, who takes over the program for Jen Valore, teaches at OLMA and is also the Villagers’ field hockey coach. Morrell was an assistant on the lacrosse team for the past three seasons. She has a great rapport with the players, she said.

Dominick Pontari, Millville: Pontari played lacrosse at Vineland and was a volunteer coach for the Fighting Clan for six years. Pontari was previously an assistant with the Thunderbolts. He also coaches Millville’s field hockey team.

Corrine Etter-Veight, St. Joseph Academy: She coached Millville in 2022. The Wildcats, who are playing an independent schedule this spring and plan to join the Cape-Atlantic League in 2024, are a first-year varsity team. The Wildcats will have a varsity boys team next season. Etter-Veight is also the Wildcats' field hockey coach.