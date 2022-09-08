Tech boys open with win over Wildwood Catholic

The Cape May Tech boys soccer team opened the season with a 4-3 win over host Wildwood Catholic on Thursday.
Adam Dille scored twice and had one assist for the Hawks.
Ethan Morford had a goal and an assist for Tech, and Teddy Woolery scored.
Jimmy Kane scored all three goals for Wildwood Catholic, and Jack Cavenas made 14 saves.
Oakcrest 2, Absegami 0: Andrae Johnson scored a goal in each half for the visiting Falcons. Joe Snodgrass recorded the shutout with four saves.
Girls soccer
Egg Harbor Township 3, Mainland Regional 1: EHT's Gabriella Piantadosi scored all three goals, including two in the second half.
The score was tied at 1-1, but Piantadosi scored the winning goal on a header 10 minutes into the second half. She added an insurance goal with eight minutes left. Abby Lyon made nine saves for the win.
People are also reading…
Piantadosi made it 1-0 on a penalty kick six minutes into the game. Mainland's Ava Tenaglia tied it with a header in the 35th minute.
Ocean City 8, ACIT 0: Naomi Nncwchi scored three goals for Red Raiders (1-0). Gabby Cupit scored two. Mckenna Chisholm, Emily Benson and Ashley Rhodes each had one. Anna McCabe made one save.
Sydney Prince made 12 saves for ACIT (0-1).
Field hockey
Ocean City 7, Millville 0: Brooke Hanley scored two goals and had one assist for visiting Ocean City in the season opener. Tricia Nicoletti scored twice, and Julia Neff and Kate Cossaboone each added a goal and an assist. Kelsea Cooke scored once, and Ella Jefferson added an assist. Taryn Dolka made one save for the shutout.
St. Joseph Academy 6, Mainland Regional 0: The visiting Wildcats led 1-0 at halftime and scored four goals in the third quarter. Brogan Heilig had two goals and two assists for St. Joseph, and Stella Davis added a goal and an assist. Macie Jacquet and Cassidy Perri each had a goal and an assist, and Elizabeth Dainton contributed two assists.
Isabella Davis (three saves) and Kate Canova combined for the shutout.
Girls volleyball
Jackson Memorial 2, Lacey Township 0: Jackson Memorial won with set scores of 25-19 and 25-19. For visiting Lacey, Emily Hauptvogel had nine kills and six digs, and Riley Mahan added nine assists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.