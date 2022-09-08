Tech boys open with win over Wildwood Catholic

The Cape May Tech boys soccer team opened the season with a 4-3 win over host Wildwood Catholic on Thursday.

Adam Dille scored twice and had one assist for the Hawks.

Ethan Morford had a goal and an assist for Tech, and Teddy Woolery scored.

Jimmy Kane scored all three goals for Wildwood Catholic, and Jack Cavenas made 14 saves.

Oakcrest 2, Absegami 0: Andrae Johnson scored a goal in each half for the visiting Falcons. Joe Snodgrass recorded the shutout with four saves.

Girls soccer

Egg Harbor Township 3, Mainland Regional 1: EHT's Gabriella Piantadosi scored all three goals, including two in the second half.

The score was tied at 1-1, but Piantadosi scored the winning goal on a header 10 minutes into the second half. She added an insurance goal with eight minutes left. Abby Lyon made nine saves for the win.

Piantadosi made it 1-0 on a penalty kick six minutes into the game. Mainland's Ava Tenaglia tied it with a header in the 35th minute.

Ocean City 8, ACIT 0: Naomi Nncwchi scored three goals for Red Raiders (1-0). Gabby Cupit scored two. Mckenna Chisholm, Emily Benson and Ashley Rhodes each had one. Anna McCabe made one save.

Sydney Prince made 12 saves for ACIT (0-1).

Field hockey

Ocean City 7, Millville 0: Brooke Hanley scored two goals and had one assist for visiting Ocean City in the season opener. Tricia Nicoletti scored twice, and Julia Neff and Kate Cossaboone each added a goal and an assist. Kelsea Cooke scored once, and Ella Jefferson added an assist. Taryn Dolka made one save for the shutout.

St. Joseph Academy 6, Mainland Regional 0: The visiting Wildcats led 1-0 at halftime and scored four goals in the third quarter. Brogan Heilig had two goals and two assists for St. Joseph, and Stella Davis added a goal and an assist. Macie Jacquet and Cassidy Perri each had a goal and an assist, and Elizabeth Dainton contributed two assists.

Isabella Davis (three saves) and Kate Canova combined for the shutout.

Girls volleyball

Jackson Memorial 2, Lacey Township 0: Jackson Memorial won with set scores of 25-19 and 25-19. For visiting Lacey, Emily Hauptvogel had nine kills and six digs, and Riley Mahan added nine assists.