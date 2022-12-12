Team-by-team wrestling preview plus Elite 11 and more

The high school boys and girls wrestling seasons begin Thursday across the state.

A look at the season to unfold this winter.

The Press Preseason Elite 11

Last year’s record shown

1. Southern Regional;18-1

2. Delsea Regional;21-4

3. St. Augustine Prep;13-5

4. Kingsway Regional;10-2

5. Camden Catholic;11-3

6. Paulsboro;17-1

7. Shawnee;23-2

8. Collingswood;27-3

9. Lacey Township;23-5

10. Haddonfield;17-8

11. Moorestown;17-9

Returning boys first-team Press All-Stars

Conor Collins, Southern Regional: The senior was the Press Boys Wrestler of the Year last season. He won the District 25 and Region 7 titles and placed third out of the top eight in the state tournament at 120 pounds.

Sean Cowan, Absegami: The senior captured the District 32 title and placed third at Region 8 at 157.

Anthony Evangelista, Southern Regional: A transfer from Hammonton, the senior placed second at the District 32 tournament and third at Region 8 at 285.

Richie Grungo, St. Augustine Prep: The senior won the District 32 title at 144, placed third in Region 8 and fourth at the state tournament.

Matt Henrich, Southern Regional: The junior won the District 25 and Region 7 titles and made the state tournament, placing seventh at 138.

Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep: The senior captured the District 32 title, placed second at Region 8 and was third in the state at 113.

Carter Pack, Holy Spirit: The sophomore captured the District 31 and Region 8 titles at 106.

George Rhodes, Absegami: The senior won District 32 and finished second at the Region 8 tournament at 175.

Cole Velardi, Southern Regional: The senior captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles at 150. He placed fourth in the state.

Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May Regional: The senior won the District 32 and Region 8 titles at 165. He made placed eighth the state tournament.

Returning girls first-team Press All-Stars

Alex Graffius, Holy Spirit: The junior placed third in the South Region tournament and was sixth in the state at 120.

Riley Lerner, Cedar Creek: The junior is the returning Press Girls Wrestler of the Year. She was second in both the region and in state at 114.

Jackie Oviedo-Ramos, Mainland Regional: The senior finished second at the regional tournament and fourth at the state tournament at 120.

Rebecca Royer, Millville: The junior placed fourth at the region tournament at 120, making the state tournament.

Ella Yanuzzelli, Southern Regional: The junior placed second in the South Region and fourth at states at 152.

3 notable matches

Jan. 19: Phillipsburg at Southern Regional. The Stateliners and the Rams are always two of the top programs in the state. Last season, Phillipsburg beat Southern 27-25 in the state Group V semifinals and then won the championship.

Jan. 28: St. Augustine Prep vs. Holy Spirit, at St. Peter's Prep. The Spartans and the Hermits made the state finals last season and are expected to be strong this winter. This will be a great multiple-match day for teams against some talented programs, especially because this will be later in the winter as teams prepare for state and individual tournaments.

Feb. 1: St. Augustine Prep at Delsea Regional. Last year, the Crusaders captured the state Group III title. Delsea is expected to be dominant again this winter, but so are the Hermits, who return most of their team and had defeated Delsea 31-28 last season.

Key dates

Opening day: Dec. 15

Two-pound growth allowance: Jan. 14

Team tournament seeding: Jan. 31

Boys public team tournament first and second round: Feb. 6

Boys non-public team tournament first and second round: Feb. 7

Boys public team sectional finals: Feb. 8

Boys non-public team semifinals: Feb. 9

Boys public team state semifinals: Feb. 10

Boys public and non-public team state finals: Feb. 12

Girls individual region seeding: Feb. 14

Boys individual district seeding: Feb. 16

Boys district tournaments: Feb. 18

Girls region tournaments: Feb. 19

Boys region tournament seedings: Feb. 20-21

Girls state tournament seedings: Feb. 21

Boys region tournaments: Feb. 24-25

Girls state tournament: Feb. 26

Boys state tournament seeding: Feb. 28

Boys state tournament: March 3-4

Fast facts

Absegami returns two state qualifiers in Sean Cowan and George Rhodes. They both lost in the blood round at the state tournament (top 12) last year and aim to place higher on the podium (top eight). Frank Gargione and Adrian Martinez also return. Amelia Taylor and Ester Bhatti are the Braves' girls wrestlers.

Atlantic City is a young team and will rely on the leadership of its two returning seniors, Dan Cohen and Jadah Butler.

Barnegat returns upperweights Ryan O’Cone and Connor Pappas, middleweights Miguel Sendecki and Matt Fronzak, and sophomore lowerweights Trey DeMeo and John Giblock. With transfers and freshmen, the Bengals have a full lineup and aim for more consistency and sustained success.

Buena Regional returns seniors Allen Adkins and Dylan Fowler and junior Charlie Muzzarelli. The Chiefs hope to be competitive. Shea Aretz and Bri Roeder are on the girls side.

Cedar Creek will look to its main returners, senior Johnny Hagaman and junior Logan Krowicki. Juniors Clarence Mays and David Perna are wrestlers to watch. Riley Lerner, Julia Lord and Cierra McCarthy-Burke are the girls wrestlers for the Pirates.

Egg Harbor Township returns seniors Peter Steed and twins Nicholas and Vincent Faldetta, who all made Region 8 last year. The Eagles, who return 10 starters, look to advance further in the team playoffs this winter and add more individual district titles. On the girls side is Kylie Wright, Cami Bird and StevieLynn Hunt

Hammonton returns a strong and experienced core that features five seniors and four region qualifiers, including senior captains Justin Flood and Vincenzo Cirillo. Kevin Watson, Brett Stansbury, Luca Giagunto and Billy Way are also expected to lead the team.

Holy Spirit made the South Jersey Non-Public B championship with a relatively young team last season. The Spartans return senior Max Elton and sophomores Carter Pack and Bryce Manera, both state qualifiers, to lead the team. Alex Graffius is back on the girls side.

Lacey Township graduated seven starters and aims to reload with state qualifier Matt Coon and region qualifier Aidan Ott. The Lions won their division the last two years and the sectional final the last four.

Lower Cape May Regional's top wrestler is senior Brock Zurawski, who is ranked seventh in the country at his weight class . The Caper Tigers also return Eric Coombs, Cade Heacock, Connor Barikian, Corson Hughes and Logan Haggerty and bring in freshman Chase Hansen.

Mainland Regional has a very balanced lineup and is expected to fill all 14 weight classes. Andrew Siteman and Noah Fontana, who placed in the top three in the district tournament, return. The Mustangs will also feature some talented freshmen. Jackie Oviedo-Ramos, Angelica Ramos and Chloe Reganato are the girls on the Mustangs.

Middle Township returns 11 of 14 starters from last year, including seniors Adrien Laboy, Kani Perry and Owen Haas. The Panthers graduated two of the best wrestlers in program history— David Giulian and Alick Killian— but the returning experience should help offset that loss.

Millville is a young team and will be led by seniors Edison Andino and Anthony Romero, who both have qualified for regions in the past. Girls competing on the team include Rebecca Royer, Krysta Pedersen and Stephanie Cosaboon.

Oakcrest will develop its younger wrestlers as the Falcons graduated many talented names, including Hunter and Hogan Horsey, and some will be new to the sport. The team does return Francisco Velasquez. Mia Forbes is their girl wrestler.

Ocean City graduated four region qualifiers but return a solid group in Aidan Leypoldt, John Wotton, Nick Layton, Ryan Callahan and. Dom Morrill. The Red Raiders will compete in a tough schedule, but they had 40 wrestlers come out this season, the most in a long time. On the girls side is Olivia Guy and Danna Ramirez.

Pinelands Regional has not finished above .500 in 12 years, but that could change this winter. State qualifier Mason Livio and region qualifiers Josiah Hart and Gavin Wagner will lead the Wildcats, who have good numbers and are in a good spot.

SC Wrestling (Schalick-Cumberland) was created three years ago when the two schools combined and, while the program is young, over 60 wrestlers came out this season. The team is mostly underclassmen, but it returns seniors Joe Nappa, David Sipowicz, Sean Straub and Tye'Zeer McBride and juniors Anthony Miller, Nick Munden and Eddie Rodriguez.

Southern Regional returns defending Press Boys Wrestler of The Year Conor Collins and state place winners Matt Henrich and Cole Velardi. The Rams, who captured their 15th South Jersey Group V title last year, have a tough schedule but are poised to be one of the best in the state.

The girls to watch are Ella Yanuzzelli, Hannia Garcia, Jada Ferrante and Jayla Hahn. Overall, the Rams have 14 girls, but some are in the same weight class. They have the most girls in the Press-area, and will possibly enter duals, if possible. Kingsway Regional has a girls team, but not too many in South Jersey do.

St. Augustine Prep, which reached the South Jersey Non-Public A finals last year, returns a strong lineup, including seniors Kaden Naame, Jake Slotnick, Richie Grungo and Dennis Virelli. The Hermits, who have some tough teams on their schedule, will be one of the top teams in the state.

St. Joseph Academy is a small, inexperienced team but has a few bright sports and looks to improve as the season unfolds. The Wildcats return region qualifier Nick Melchiore.

Vineland returns Josh Kinchen, Dominic Bosco, Everett Cronk, Xavier Lugo, Noah Cruz, Lionel Powell and Josean Serrano Cruz. Newcomers Breon Badger and Matt Torre are expected to help the Fighting Clan as the program looks to grow.