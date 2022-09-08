Team-by-team girls volleyball preview plus Elite 11 and more

The high school girls volleyball season in New Jersey began Thursday. A look at the upcoming season:

Preseason Elite 11

1. Williamstown;37-0

2. Paul VI;28-3

3. Toms River East;20-5

4. Southern Reg.;21-12

5. Barnegat;18-10

6. Pinelands Reg.;17-7

7. Mainland Reg.;20-2

8. Washington Twp.;21-8

9. Gloucester Tech;22-6

10. Camden Catholic;15-7

11. Cedar Creek;16-8

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Jordyn Hamlin, Southern Regional, junior outside hitter: Finished with a team-leading 262 digs to go with 189 kills, 136 service points, 41 aces and 10 assists. She led the Rams to the sectional final in 2021.

Avery O'Cone, Barnegat, senior middle hitter: Led the team with 164 kills and added 41 blocks. She also had nine digs and led the Bengals to a sectional title in 2021.

New coaches

Tom Lang, Barnegat: He previously was an assistant at ACIT. Before that, he was an assistant at Toms River East. Lang looks to continue the success that Barnegat has had in the past.

Greta Pacevich, Lower Cape May Regional: She previously coached at Middle Township. She played volleyball and softball at Stockton University and was named Stockton's Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. Pacevich, along with her husband, Dave, were assistants at Lower in 2021. She is an elementary teacher in Lower Township and still plays indoor and beach volleyball.

Blake Rossell, St. Joseph Academy: He has never coached at the school, but has been an English teacher for two years. He is also an assistant basketball coach for the Wildcats. Rossell played basketball at Stockton University and St. Augustine Prep. He was around the volleyball scene while at Stockton and learned a lot about the game. Outside athletics, he runs a podcast with high-profile guests.

Chris Spalding, Our Lady of Mercy Academy: He comes from St. Augustine with coaching experience. He graduated from La Salle University, where he worked in the athletic department.

Fast facts

ACIT graduated some key players but has young returners who made some noise last season, such as sophomore Olivia Magro and senior Myla Domazet.

Absegami lost some big-name players, but are a junior-heavy team and aims to have another dominant season in the CAL.

Barnegat returns talented players who have camaraderie as it aims to defend its sectional title, such as Avery O'Cone, Gianna Gerkins and Ashley Berger.

Cedar Creek has been one of the better programs in the CAL and is poised to have another success fall with some solid returners, including Kileen McNeill.

Egg Harbor Township ended last season with 10 straight losses, so the program will look for brighter days in 2022.

Hammonton returns some young players, such a seniors Kylie Lipstas and Tiffany Paretti, who had strong campaigns in 2021 and will attempt to surprise some teams this fall.

Lacey Township was a young team last season and lost its first 13 matches, but won four of its last six and will look to carry that into 2022.

Lower Cape May Regional returns almost its entire team and, after losing some matches 2-1 to some good opponents in 2021, could win more in 2022.

Mainland Regional won the CAL Tournament last season and was undefeated in the conference but graduated a lot, so the team will look to its younger players to have repeat success.

Middle Township only had one win last season and will compete in a tough division in 2022.

Oakcrest returns a few top players, including Ranyah Torres and Madison Pell, as it aims to have another over .500 season.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy was a young team last season and will look to make noise in the CAL with returners like Madison Palek.

Pleasantville has been a competitive team in recent years. With some strong returners like Jayla Trice and Janay Trice, it should again have an eventful season.

Pinelands Regional is always a hard team to count out. Despite losing some key players, it returns just as many (like Molly Quigley-Sanborn, Samantha Poling and Emilia Savich) to lead the team to what appears to be another strong season.

Southern Regional normally only has a few losses every season but lost 12 matches last season. Still, the team reached the sectional final and, with returners like Molly Regulski, Anna Malandro and Jordyn Hamlin, should be in very good shape.

St. Joseph Academy has finished last in the conference the last few seasons, so with a new leader the program is itching to prove itself.

3 notable matches

Sept. 10/17: Southern at Williamstown. Williamstown went undefeated last season and won the Tournament of Champions. The Braves also beat the Rams twice in close matches. Southern is a top team in the state, so these early-season matchups are going to be fun to watch.

Sept. 26: Cedar Creek at Sterling. These two teams played late last season, with Seneca winning 2-1 in a very close battle. Both programs are among the best in their respective conferences.

Oct. 11: Absegami at Mainland. Mainland defeated Absegami twice last season, including 2-1 in the CAL Tournament championship. These two teams will be interesting to watch this season and should be a good matchup.

Key dates

Sept. 8: Opening Day

Oct. 22: Playoff cutoff

Oct. 25: State tournament seeding

Oct. 28: Public Enrollment Groups I and II first round

Oct. 29: Public Enrollment Groups III and IV first round

Oct. 31: Public Enrollment Groups I and II second round

Nov. 1: Public Enrollment Groups III and IV second round

Nov. 2: Non-Public Enrollment Groups first round

Nov. 3: Public Enrollment Groups I and II third round

Nov. 4: Public Enrollment Groups III and IV third round

Nov. 5: Non-Public Enrollment Groups second round

Nov. 8: Public Enrollment Groups sectional finals

Nov. 9: Non-Public Enrollment Groups third round

Nov. 10: State semifinals

Nov. 13: State finals