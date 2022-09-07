Team-by-team girls soccer preview plus Elite 11 and more

The high school girls soccer season in New Jersey begins Thursday. A look at the upcoming season:

The Press Preseason Elite 11

Last year's records in parentheses.

1. Toms River North;20-2-1

2. Bishop Eustace;14-5-3

3. Lacey Twp.;15-7-2

4. Eastern Reg.;18-3-1

5. Mainland Reg.;16-4-3

6. Haddonfield;14-8-1

7. Schalick;16-5-1

8. Ocean City;20-1-1

9. Palmyra;17-4-1

10. Sterling;18-5

11. Gloucester Tech;12-8-2

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Ciara "CC" DiMauro, Middle Township, senior forward: Scored in all but two games for the Panthers. She finished with 24 goals and 12 assists.

Riley Fortna, Ocean City, senior defender: Led a strong defense that recorded 11 shutouts. She also scored twice and had one assist.

Lorynn Leporino, Lacey Township, junior goalkeeper: Posted a 0.91 goals-against average and allowed just 22 goals in 24 games. She is one of the best returning goalkeepers in the state.

Natalie McGovern, Lacey Township, sophomore forward: Scored a team-leading 14 goals and led the Lions to their first sectional title since 2003.

Genevieve Morrison, Mainland Regional, junior goalkeeper: Posted a 0.96 goals-against average, made 121 saves in 20 games and recorded 11 shutouts. Another key goalkeeper to watch in the state.

Kaydence Oakley, Wildwood, senior midfielder: Scored a single-season program record 34 goals to go with six assists.

Ella Petrosh, Holy Spirit, junior forward: Scored a team-leading 21 goals and added eight assists. She scored two or more in six games.

Olivia Sgrignioli, Middle Township, junior midfielder: Scored 20 goals and added a team-leading 16 assists.

Joy Slimmer, Ocean City, junior midfielder: Finished second on the Red Raiders with 15 assists and added six goals.

Cali Sloan, Millville, junior defender: Anchored a defense that posted 11 shutouts and allowed just 11 goals in 18 games. She also added four assists.

Ava Tenaglia, Mainland Regional, junior midfielder: Played defense in 2021 and was very solid. She added four assists and is expected to be a key contributor this fall.

New coaches

Brigette Alessandrini, ACIT: She was the Red Hawks’ junior varsity coach for several years. The varsity program is building. She is also ACIT’s softball coach.

Sean Alfred, Our Lady of Mercy Academy: He is a former assistant at Camden Catholic and has an extensive background coaching soccer at many levels, including youth, high school and college.

Eric Geddes, Southern Regional: He is a veteran coach who teaches science at Southern. He was a volunteer coach last season and has previously worked with the boys and girls teams. He also has coached at Barnegat. He is the head coach this fall because Kaitlyn Hartkopf is on maternity leave.

Julianna Marchese, Cumberland Regional: She is new to the soccer program but has worked in the school-based youth services program at Cumberland.

Nicole Raebig, Oakcrest: She previously coached at Southern Regional and Lacey Township. She played at the NCAA Division I and II levels.

Fast facts

ACIT is still building after having a young team in 2021, and the work will continue under its new coach.

Atlantic City ended up not playing any games last season due to low numbers.

Absegami returns its top two leading scorers, Chiamaka Wokocha (19 goals) and Gianna Baldino (six), and a lot of others who gained experience in 2021.

Barnegat graduated a few key players but will have a large senior class that to help the program compete.

Bridgeton is coming off a season in which it improved from 2020. With its leading scorer (sophomore Adelina Wilks) and other key players returning, the team could take another step forward.

Buena Regional returns all three leading scorers from last season, so the program aims to make noise in the CAL United Division.

Cape May Tech last season got its first win since 2019, though it graduated some of its playmakers from the 2021 team.

Cedar Creek graduated only three players from a young team and returns its leading scorer, senior Corinne Morgan.

Cumberland Regional was very young last season and returns a lot of players, including its top scorer, senior Gianna Lorito

Egg Harbor Township returns many key players and should be in contention to win the CAL American Division.

Hammonton could be an emerging team this season because it was very young last season and got most of its wins later in the year.

Holy Spirit is a contender to win its division with many returning players, including its top scorer, Ella Petrosh.

Lacey Township is arguably going to be one of the best teams in the state and returns many of the players who guided the Lions to a sectional championship in 2021.

Lower Cape May Regional had a large number of sophomores in 2021, so look for a more experienced team that could win more games.

Mainland Regional graduated its top scorer but should still have one of the best defenses in the state and will be a team to beat in South Jersey.

Middle Township is a favorite to win its division and be a factor in and out of the CAL with a strong core of returning defenders and scorers.

Millville has been very good the last few years but graduated some of its top players. But the team still returns a lot of talent and aims to pick up where it left off in 2021.

Ocean City is one of the top programs in the state, but this fall the team will have to compete without its top two players from 2021 and will need younger players to step up to continue its dominance over the years.

Oakcrest could be building back up after graduating three of its top players.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduated its top two scorers but returns its top defender (Drew Coyle) and goalie (Elizabeth Giamboy, who will likely be the starter). The Villagers could be a factor in a tough CAL National Division.

Pleasantville had just one win last season and graduated some players, so opportunities will be there for younger players to emerge.

Pinelands Regional was young last season and can rely on its returning players.

Southern Regional had a decent amount of seniors on a team that improved last season but returns its leading scorer, senior Gianna Simon.

Wildwood returns some key players, including its leading scorer, junior Kaydence Oakley.

Wildwood Catholic Academy finished .500 last season and returns most of that team, including its goalkeeper (sophomore Grace Murphy) and one of its top scorers (junior Nola Quinn).

Vineland returns most of the team that had a strong 2021 season, so look for the Fighting Clan to be competitive in the CAL American Division.

3 notable games

Sept 19: Mainland at Ocean City. These teams had great games last year, including Mainland's double-overtime win to end the Red Raiders' long unbeaten streak and the Mustangs' victory in the sectional semifinals.

Oct. 5: Absegami at Middle Township. This will be the second meeting between these teams. Both teams could be among the top in the CAL, so this should be an interesting matchup between conference rivals.

Oct. 13: Freehold Township at Lacey Township. Last season, the Lions captured the South Jersey Group III title and made the state Group II semifinals. Freehold won the Central Jersey, Group IV title and advanced to the state finals. Both teams are poised for the same kind of success, and this late-season meeting will have power point implications.

Key dates

Sept. 8: Opening day

Oct. 22: Playoff cutoff

Oct. 24: State tournament seeding

Oct. 26: Public Enrollment Groups Round I

Oct. 29: Public Round II & Non-Public Round I

Nov. 1: Public Round III & Non-Public Round II

Nov. 5: Public sectional finals & Non-Public Round III

Nov. 8: Public state group semifinals & Non-Public sectional finals

Nov. 12/13: Public & Non-Public group finals