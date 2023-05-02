OCEAN CITY — In a game that did not feature a lot of offense, Taylor Vaugh made the most of her opportunity Tuesday.

The sophomore hit a two-run, two-out single with bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead the Ocean City High School softball team to a 2-0 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. The Red Raiders' win prevented Chiefs coach Pam Pickett from earning her 700th career victory.

The Red Raiders (7-6) outhit the Chiefs 7-3. Ocean City's Jessica Mooney struck out 13 to earn the win.

"It felt really nice," Vaugh, 15, of Galloway Township, said. "I haven't really been hitting the ball a lot recently. It felt really nice to kind of get out of my slump with that big (hit). It was kind of like the winning hit, so it felt really good. … I didn't want to crush the ball; I just wanted to keep the inning going."

In the fourth inning, Ocean City's Carly Hennis drew a leadoff walk. Buena pitcher Anna Sheridan then got back-to-back strikeouts. Ocean City's Anna McCabe reached first, and MacKenzee Segich singled to load the bases. Vaugh, who had popped out and lined out in her first two at-bats, then singled into the outfield to score Hennis and McCabe.

Buena fell to 7-6 with the loss.

"I feel good for her," Ocean City second-year coach Carrie Merritt said. "She has been in a slump herself. It's something we talked about, and something she knows. There is no one who works harder than Taylor. (Tuesday), all her work paid off. She had a great game. We are happy her hit fell."

Ocean City defeated Buena 13-1 to open the season, but Merritt knew it would not be that kind of result Tuesday. As a 1998 Millville graduate and a former softball player, she knows Pickett well.

"She is a legend, and I know what to expect from her teams," Merritt said. "They have been challenging and good teams for as long as I can remember, and we are going 25 years now. I absolutely did not take this team for granted. I knew it was going to be a tough game. We have been watching and listening and knowing they have been improving, so this is a typical Pam Pickett's fighting team."

Buena is a young team that graduated some key seniors from last year's squad. With only one senior, Buena started the season losing four of its first five games. But the Chiefs have since gone 7-2, including winning streaks of three and four games.

On Tuesday, Buena left the bases loaded in the fifth inning and a runner at third base in the first.

"I think we are starting to find our stride a little bit," said Pickett, noting there are many players in new positions this spring. "The beginning of the season, we had to find our way. They are just starting to come around themselves. But I am pretty proud with their game (Tuesday). Obviously, we didn't get enough hits in key positions. That is something we are going to work on. We are not going to give up. Otherwise, I am happy with where we are."

Ocean City features a lot of sophomores and juniors, but they work well together, Vaugh said. Ocean City had the bases loaded with one out in the third inning, but Sheridan struck out the next two batters to keep the game scoreless. The Red Raiders put that behind them and did their damage the next inning with Vaugh's single.

Ocean City also has improved, having won five of its last six games. The Red Raiders are now in first place in the CAL National and have the tiebreaker with Buena, which is in second place.

"This is looking good for us," Merritt said. "We are happy but still want to keep our foot on the gas. Any given day, any team can come out. But I'm really pleased with the team and excited for the next couple weeks."

Buena will play Wildwood Catholic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Chiefs third straight day with a game. Buena defeated ACIT on Monday to give Pickett her 699th win. Only five New Jersey softball coaches have 700 ore more wins, but none in South Jersey. Under Pickett, Buena has won five South Jersey titles, including three straight from 2013-15.

On Tuesday, Jay Morales doubled for Buena, and Cami Johnson and Laylah Collins. Sheridan finished with eight strikeouts.

"It's a tough three-game stretch. I would have preferred not to play three in a row, but the rain took care of that," said Pickett, who downplayed having to wait at least another game to reach the milestone.

"That's unimportant. These kids weren't even born when that started. You coach 35 years, you will hit different milestones along the way. That isn't anything for the kids to worry about. That'll come when it comes. We aren't going to worry about it."