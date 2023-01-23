 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NO. 5 MAINLAND REG. 55, NO. 8 MIDDLE TOWNSHIP 34

Sydney Stokes sparks No. 5 Mainland to win over No. 8 Middle

LINWOOD — Sydney Stokes rewarded her teammates’ faith in her Monday night.

The 6-foot junior scored a career-high 20 points as the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team beat Middle Township 55-34 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

Many of Stokes’ baskets came after her teammates found her open under the basket for layups.

“I couldn’t have done this without their unselfishness,” Stokes said. “It was because of their passes that I did that. When I turned and faced the basket, it was a lot easier to finish around the rim, and I’ve been working on that lately.”

Stokes also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Ava Mazur, a junior, added nine points, three assists and three steals. Her twin, Bella, had three assists. Point guard Kasey Bretones scored 11 with three assists, three steals and five rebounds.

“This was a very nice win,” Stokes said. “This is one of the most important wins of the season.”

Mainland (13-2) and Middle (14-4) are two of South Jersey’s top teams. They entered Monday’s game tied for the division lead. Mainland is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, Middle No. 8.

Middle beat Mainland 44-34 in Cape May Court House on Jan. 3. Mainland proved more than ready for the rematch.

Stokes, who began the game averaging 8.3 points, scored seven in the first half as the Mustangs built a 13-point halftime lead.

Stokes has a knack for getting open.

“When they (the Mainland guards) drive that lane, I always go to the opposite block,” Stokes said. “It’s really been working for us this season.”

Stokes’ ability to score inside makes the Mustangs even tougher to defend. Opponents already have to be wary of the Mazur twins and Bretones on the perimeter.

“It’s really hard to defend some of the perimeter players we (run) out out there,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “When you put a threat around the basket who can catch and finish like (Stokes did Monday), it really puts teams in a bit of a bind. We also hit a couple of jump shots early.”

One of Mainland’s biggest perimeter shots came from sophomore guard Ava Sheeran, who made a 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer to give the Mustangs a 25-12 lead. They stretched that advantage to 20 in the third quarter.

Bretones keyed a strong defensive effort. Middle scored just 16 points over the first three quarters.

“If you look at box scores, what Kasey does is take the other team’s best offensive threat,” Betson said, “and she holds them to a fraction of what they average.”

Monday began a pivotal and busy week for the Mustangs. Mainland will host Clearview Regional (6-7) on Wednesday and Wildwood Catholic (14-3) on Friday before playing at No. 7 Ocean City (13-2) on Saturday.

“These are the games why people play high school sports,” Betson said. “No one wants to sign up for the snoozer games, 20 points in one direction or another. The tough, exciting games are the ones you’re going to remember and they get up to play in.”

Middle Township 7 5 4 18—34

Mainland Regional 13 12 11 19—55

MT: Mk. Palek 6, Ma. Palek 10, Cappelletti 5, Elisano 2, Elston 10, Powell 1

MR: Stokes 20, Sheeran 7, A. Mazur 10, B. Mazur 6, Bretones 11, Jones 1

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@PressofAC.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

